5 Memorable Ways To Spend Valentine’s Day in Denver

Love is in the air. With Valentine’s Day approaching, couples and singles alike are pondering whether to observe this holiday or simply let the day pass by. Denver has many lively and witty events planned that are difficult to pass up, so we recommend celebrating. Any choice is better than snuggling a box of chocolates with Matthew McConaughey’s voice echoing in the background. You’re more than welcome to do that any other night if you like.

These five ways to spend February 14 span from casual to elegant, whatever fits your fancy. Spend a night out in the town with your gal pals, lover or family to show love to those you dearly appreciate.

Death & Co

Where: 1280 25th St., Denver

When: Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14

The Lowdown: Death & Co’s collaboration with California-based perfumer de Kloka is the perfect way to treat a loved one. On February 14, instead of the standard pre fixe menu, Death & Co offers guests a package containing two glasses of sparkling wine and a tableside gift of the illustrious perfume. Denver’s scent is earthy and fresh, with hints of pine, greenery and saddle leather. Visit its Tock page to claim your table at $60 per person. Spend Valentine’s surrounded by the elegance that is Death & Co, with delicious, ingenious cocktails and fragrant scents.

Mile High Spirits

Where: 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

When: Saturday, February 11,

The Lowdown: If you can’t wait until February 14 to celebrate the day of love, Mile High Spirits has you covered. On February 11, MHS is teaming up with Hangin’ N Slangin’ for a Valentine’s Day Flash Market. Sip and shop from 14 local vendors while jamming out to a live DJ in true Mile High Spirit style. Browse jewelry, local art, vintage clothes, sneakers and more, and maybe pick out a last-minute gift for a loved one. Enjoy $4 happy hour and single-pour drinks as shopping transpires and stop by Ella’s Food Truck for some saucy Mexican BBQ. This event is free to attend, but visit its website to cement your spot.

Adrift Tiki Bar’s Love on the Range

Where: 218 South Broadway Denver

When: Tuesday, February 14,

The Lowdown: Show appreciation to the Mile High’s drag community with Adrift’s Love on the Range, a charitable, steamy soiree. Featuring Denver’s “most wanted” Drag Queens, Stella Diver, Ximena LatinX, Bambinaa Donutt and Allspyce, all ticket and drink proceeds will support Club-Q’s GoFundMe. This tiki bar has yet to disappoint, so indulge in its tropical vibes and worthy cause. Visit its website to make your $15 reservation.

Noble Riot

Where: 1336 27th St., Denver

When: Friday, February 10, Saturday, February 11 and Tuesday, February 14

The Lowdown: Noble Riot Wine Bar is a Denver staple, hosting honest wines with a little bit of fun. In true month of love fashion, buckets and bubbles are essential to this festivity. Each reservation, $34.50 per person, includes a whole bucket of fried chicken, cleverly paired with a bottle of wine. Spice up your night with its add-ons, including luxury bubbles, a machete to pop your corks at home or a love paddle to keep your date in check. Visit its website to grab a reservation.

Rewild at Nurture

Where: 2949 Federal Blvd., Denver

When: Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14

The Lowdown: Rewild is a casual, full-service botanical bar and restaurant highlighting how plants and animals can be transformed, fueling and nourishing our bodies. Visit and enjoy chef Juan Tapia’s San Valentin four-course menu this Valentine’s Day. This tasting includes a mix of greens and proteins, with its Winter Camembert Salad, Fall Seared Scallops, Celery Root Fritter and more. Give love to yourself and your special someone with this fresh and fragrant menu for $69 a person. Make reservations here, but walk-ins are also accepted.