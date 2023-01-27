How to Look Chic at X Games Aspen This Weekend

The X Games Aspen are back for their 22 consecutive year where nearly 100 of the world’s top winter athletes will take center stage and compete in the biggest snow event of the year. With that being said, being surrounded by some of the world’s best means that one has to come dressed to impress.

Here is a 303 Magazine breakdown of how to look chic while at the slopes.

Ski Suit But Make It Fun

Think bold, bright and classy and you have the perfect ski suit look. Though a traditional ski outfit is perfect for the Aspen climate, the daring colors and prints make this an absolute must.

We recommend Shinesty’s retro selection where the bright colors are enough to help you stand out in a fashionable way. Other options include Free People’s neutral selection that brings a sophisticated look to the slopes. Hoohah is another classic skiwear brand that has ‘70s undertones and one of a kind pieces.

Oversized Coats For The Win

Wearing a faux fur coat in Aspen not only provides warmth but a sort of elegance that comes with being on the slopes.

From the variety of lengths and sizes, Revolve’s selection not only has several variations but a plethora of other coat options that will make you the chicest person on the mountain. Asos’s teddy coat options are another must this X Games season. The oversized coat is a practical option that also provides comfort and an upscale look.

Boots…Duh

While this one may seem obvious, the definitive snow footwear can help spice up any outfit.

Nordstrom’s wide selection of snow boots is the perfect way to stay comfortable while watching the games while also adding an eccentric look to an outfit. Canada Goose is another perfect example of how a simple boot can be a staple piece. The neutral boots make putting together a fashionable outfit super easy.

Hat Season

This fashion season, hats have been the go to accessory, and with that comes a variety of options. While a classic bucket hat and beanie are a must for any closet, a winter twist makes it an even better accessory option.

Apparis is the perfect brand to add dimension to any winter outfit. From ski masks to teddy bear bucket hats, these colorful options scream “X Games Aspen.” Lack of Color also has bold colored options and a wide range of hat types that can even be carried into the spring and summer season.

The X Games Aspen not only provides the best winter sports entertainment of the year, but it’s the perfect time to explore winter fashion and showcase your style. With our guide, you certainly will be the most fashionable person on the slopes.