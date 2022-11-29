Canada Goose Embarks On Its Quest West With Denver Store Opening

Most birds fly south for the winter, but Canada Goose is heading west. The luxury lifestyle brand— known for its extreme weather outerwear— recently announced its new brick-and-mortar location at Denver’s Cherry Creek Shopping Center as a part of its “quest west”. The store is expected to open in December, just in time for the winter season.

Founded in Toronto in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world’s leading innovators in the realm of luxury apparel. The brand carries outerwear, rainwear, knitwear, footwear and accessories for men, women and children. Canada Goose has also expanded their product lines to offer lightweight down styles—alongside their signature parkas and heavy outerwear.

Canadian Luxury for Coloradans

The Denver location will carry some of Canada Goose’s sought-after collaborations and special capsule collections. The brand’s current collaborators include October’s Very Own, Salehe Bembury with the NBA Collection, and Angel Chen. Each partnership has come together to cultivate unique collections that stick closely to Canada Goose’s signature innovative and weather-conscious style.

Canada Goose has also promised a museum-like design at its new locations. The stores will display items from the brand’s private art collection, which heavily featured art inspired by the Canadian North. The Denver store will exhibit two pieces by Canadian visual artist Jordan Bennett. The pieces will artfully depict the changing of the seasons.

As of now, no official date has been set for the Denver Cherry Creek location’s grand opening. In the meantime, shoppers can prepare their shopping list by checking out Canada Goose’s Holiday Gift Guide this season.

What’s So Good About the Goose?

Canada Goose’s collections are influenced by the rugged demands of the Arctic—indicating their high standard of functionality for every product. The brand is distinguishable for its Made in Canada commitment, its certification as a brand under the Responsible Down Standard, and its HUMANATURE purpose platform. Established in 2020, HUMANATURE represents the brand’s dedication to its sustainability and values-based initiatives— including Project Atigi and its partnership with Polar Bears International.

“HUMANATURE is how we talk about our purpose. We are steadfast in our commitment to strengthening our communities, protecting our planet and working towards a future for generations to come,” Dani Reiss, Chairman and CEO of Canada Goose, said.

Due to the focus on ethics and sustainability in Denver’s fashion scene, Canada Goose’s brand messaging will resonate with local shoppers. Denver’s notoriety in outdoor recreation is also suitable to Canada Goose’s ethos— to inspire and enable people to thrive in the outside world. Colorado’s mountainous climate also makes it a compatible partner to the brand’s target market.

Migrating West

Canada Goose recently announced its intentions to expand its U.S. retail presence with an emphasis on the American west. Until now, the brand has chiefly kept its retail footprint in the U.S. close to the east and midwest—with locations in New York City, Chicago, Boston and other east coast locations.

Canada Goose will open the doors to its new store in Denver this December, marking the brand’s second permanent store opening of the year. The first stop in its journey west was at The Shops at Wynn Las Vegas, which opened on November 5.

“This season’s openings across the U.S. are an invitation to experience our beloved brand, powerful product and exceptional experience, first-hand. They offer an opportunity to own a piece of the luxury of Canada,” Carrie Baker—President of Canada Goose— said. “Each of these cities are iconic in their own right and are the perfect locations to help us reach new heights and audiences.”

Not only will Canada Goose establish a permanent location in Colorado’s capital city, but it will also reach Aspen with a pop-up location. Aspen’s reputation as a year-round destination for outdoor recreation makes it an ideal environment to showcase Canada Goose’s products. The pop-up will temporarily settle on East Hyman Ave. and is slated to open before the end of 2022. Additionally, the Aspen pop-up store will offer exclusive City Toques. These knitted beanies will only be available at the Aspen and Las Vegas locations.

Make sure to stay up to date with all things Canada Goose to ensure you don’t miss their launch date announcement!

All photography courtesy of Canada Goose.