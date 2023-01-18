Kaskade and Night Tales will kick off opening night of X Games Aspen with free performances before the highly anticipated Ski Knuckle Huck live broadcast on ESPN. On Saturday, Yung Gravy and MOD Sun will heat up Buttermilk with performances leading into Men’s Snowboard Big Air. To close out the action-packed weekend, girlfriends and MADDS will perform on Sunday afternoon.

Located at the base of the Slopestyle and SuperPipe courses, X Fest Snow features daily live DJ performances, beer and wine concession stations, three interactive parks, photo opportunities, giveaways, and the all-new X Games Walk of Fame. In addition to X Fest Snow, fans can browse partner activations, meet their favorite athlete, purchase official X Games Aspen merchandise, and stop in for a drink at one of two beer and wine gardens located around X Fest.

As always, X Games Aspen 2023 competitions, music performances, and X Fest are free to the public. Go to XGames.com for competition schedule and X Games Superfan, XIP, and XIP Lux passes.