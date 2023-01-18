Unique Things To Do In Denver This Weekend 1/18 – 1/22

Denver has a wide range of activities to offer this weekend. Whether you’re in the mood for jazz and burlesque acts or country music and rodeos, there’s a place for you to spend time. You can learn about Denver’s breweries, the history of Colorado’s barbecue, or test your own science knowledge. Your niche is waiting for you, so be sure to check out this roundup of Denver events for the week.

For a complete This Week in Concerts listing go HERE

Live Jazz & Open Jam

When: January 18, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Broadway Roxy offers an assortment of entertainment every day of the week. Transport yourself through time with some live jazz and 1920’s ambiance tonight. From 7 – 8 p.m., the jazz performance will take place. Then thereafter, anyone who wishes to participate can join in on stage from 8 – 11 p.m. The Roxy provides drums, keys, microphones and a guitar amp.

Mavens of Music

When: January 19, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1850 Wazee Denver, CO 80202

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Every Thursday from January to March, The Maven will host live local music in their lobby. Colorado musicians Dzirae Gold and David Lawrence will alternate weeks they perform in the lobby, where they may play anything from classic jazz, to soul, to blues, roots and Americana. Swing by for some music, food and drinks, which will be available from Poka Lola and Kachina Cantina.

The Motet Album Release Party

When: January 20, Doors: 7 p.m., Show: 8 p.m.

Where: Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Cost: $25 – $29.95. Purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado’s own funk band, The Motet, will debut their 10th studio album, All Day, this Friday, alongside many other fun guests: Recess, Gabe Mervine, Nate Miller and Chauncey Yearwood. All Day is the band’s first strictly instrumental album. In addition, $1 from every ticket sold online will be donated to Positive Legacy, a non-profit whose mission is to help people and the environment through the power of music.

Mixtape Milk Bar

When: January 21, 9 p.m.

Where: Milk Bar, 1037 Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: DJ Slave1 is back again this week live streaming alternative bops from the ‘80s. Get your fix of nostalgia from bands like The Cure, Psychedelic Furs, Joy Division and more at the Milk Bar. The fun continues with “Sexy Sax Shots” — if you hear a saxophone in a song, take a shot!

Infinite Monkey Theorem

When: January 22, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St. Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Like to support local artists and businesses while hanging out in the presence of live music? This Hangin N Slangin event is perfect for those interested in hitting up a pop-up market.This time around there will be 16 different vendors branching from all across Denver selling things like vinyl, vintage works, up-cycled custom fashion, cookie dough, bone broth, insect art, dog treats, etc. Jason Price, (@therecordmagnet on Instagram) will provide the market with live tunes. If you get hungry, there will even be a food truck.

The Life and Times of Colorado Barbecue

When: January 18, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: $15 general, $10 member. Purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: Tonight James Beard Award-winning author Adrian Miller will educate others on how Colorado’s barbecue traditions came to be. On the third Wednesday of every month, the History Colorado Center will host scholars and authors to talk about various topics relating to Colorado history.

Fiction Beer Company’s Science Bee – Themed Trivia

When: January 19, 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Test your knowledge at this week’s trivia at Fiction Beer Company. The Thursday trivia revolves around all things science. The rounds include: recent science innovations, chemistry, geoscience, anatomy/physiology and jeopardy. Seating is first come, first served indoors and on the patio where there are heaters. First and second place get their tabs covered by the bar.

LoDo Craft Beer Tour

When: January 20, 3:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Rock Bottom, 1001 16th St, Denver, CO

Cost: $55. Book a spot on the tour here

The Lowdown: This Denver Microbrew Tour takes you on a walk through downtown Denver and keeps you warm with local brews. The tour is 2.5 hours and includes four places where craft beers are served, with plenty of chances to taste the beers. On the tour you will learn about the history of beer, how it’s made, the different types of beer and how Denver falls into that same history of beer.

Barrel Aged Beer Fest

When: January 21, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: LowDown Brewery + Kitchen, 800 Lincoln St, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Have you had enough Coors Light and are ready to try something new? Join the LowDown Brewery in celebrating their 7th annual Barrel Aged Beer Fest. Alongside their specialty aged beers will be some brews from Little Machine Beer, Baere Brewing Company, Banded Oak Brewing Company and Burns Family Artisan Ales.

Afro Beats & Brunch

When: January 22, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Penthouse Caribbean Restaurant Cafe & Bar, 100 Champa St Suite 230, Denver, CO

Cost: $20 – $80. Purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a new and exciting spot for Sunday brunch, here’s one that’s got bottomless mimosas and a guest DJ every week. Try some Caribbean food fusion or a traditional American brunch all while keeping the good vibes flowing.

Bison Days

Photo courtesy Number Thirty Eight

When: January 18, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: For the second to last free admission show of Bison Days, The Wrecklunds will take the stage at Number Thirty Eight. The Wrecklunds are a five-piece bluegrass band from Evergreen, Colorado. Blow off some steam and dance the night away with The Wrecklunds tonight!

Clocktower Follies Burlesque and Comedy

When: January 19, 7 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO

Cost: $35. Purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: At this variety show you will see talented aerialists, circus performers, musicians, comedians and burlesque acts. Sit back, enjoy a cocktail and be entertained by the unique acts.

Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Festival

When: January 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14t St, Denver, CO

Cost: Adults $15, kids under 12 free. Purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: Come appreciate the 150 artists who will be showcasing their talents and works this weekend at the 41st annual Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest. The festival not only includes 150 booths of pottery, jewelry and other arts and crafts, but also dancing, music and attractions. Tribes will come together, singers will perform and even you can get involved by taking photos with a live hawk or bald eagle and meeting performers.

Professional Rodeo

When: January 21, 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St, Denver, CO

Cost: $60 – $114. Purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: If you’re already missing Yellowstone after its season finale and are ready to channel your own inner cowboy or if you just want to watch some talent take place, head to the Denver Coliseum this Saturday. You can expect to see steer wrestling, bull riding, barrel racing and other events.

Drums of the World

When: January 22, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St, Denver, CO

Cost: Adult $40, children $10. Purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: In this concert by the Colorado Symphony Percussionists, they will make use of a great number of instrument types: bongos, Chinese cymbals, sleigh bells, water cans, even tablespoons. Some instruments you may have never heard of, such as darabukkas and gankoguis. There may be other ways to learn what those instruments could all sound like together, but the best way is to see it live.

Denver Fashion Week Model Auditions

When: January 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10. Sign up here

The Lowdown: In preparation for Denver Fashion Week coming spring ‘23, DFW is hosting model auditions for anyone over the age of eight. DFW does not cast talent based on race, color, religion, sexual orientation, height, body type or age. Casting is also open to independent models and agencies. So whether you’re a seasoned model or a rookie, DFW is a great experience for fashion lovers. Those who have walked the DFW runway in the past do not need to attend.