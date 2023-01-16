This Week in Concerts — The Velveteers, Colter Wall, Suki Waterhouse & More

This week in concerts, some venues are still in their winter hibernations. But for those who aren’t, expect some great live music. The Bluebird hosts local favorites the Velveteers with support from the Mañanas and Pink Lady Monster, as well as national act Suki Waterhouse. Colter Wall stops by Mission Ballroom for a two-night run at Denver’s favorite GA dancefloor, while Bison Days presents a slew of talent for the week at Number Thirty Eight. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
The Black Box
1/17 – Electronic Tuesdays: Antithesis w/ Shoebox, CurlyOnE
1/19 – FreQ Nasty, 2-Step, Breaks, UK Garage w/ Kanyon Walker, SunHoney
1/19 – Subciety: Hastur, Humdinga, Blurple, They Invade, MsTøxiic (The Lounge)
1/20 – Zen Selekta w/ CLB, Tunic, Myelin
1/20 – Patched Out! A Live Electronic Dance Music Party (The Lounge)
1/21 – An Intimate Evening w/ DMVU + Shrimpnose, Wasabi Jackson, Sound Guy Josh
1/21 – Bio Bass Buds: Sleazy Lettuce, Budge, FreqwenZ B2B Subculture, Arcursid, DNA Proxi Hip-Hop Set (The Lounge)
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
1/20 – Hutty w/ Collur
1/21 – Snow and Stars Fest: Oak, Ash & Thorn, Celestial Wizard, Starwraith, Sköldvägg, Darconigan
The Bluebird Theater
1/18 – Suki Waterhouse, Blondshell
1/20 – The Velveteers, The Mañanas, Pink Lady Monster
1/21 – Holdfast., High Street Joggers Club, Hellocentral
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
1/19 – Shift ft. A Hundred Drums w/ Canabliss, Canvas, Hallucinate, Yoko (Ballroom)
1/20 – The Motet w/ Recess, Gabe Mervine, Nate Miller & Chauncey Yearwood (Ballroom)
1/20 – Andry Frasco Ft. DJ Sleepy w/ Mikey Thunder (Other Side)
1/21 – The Motet w/ Eddie Roberts & Friends; Special Guests — Cervantes’ 20th Anniversary Party (Ballroom)
1/21 – Clay Street Unit & Kind Hearted Strangers w/ Madeline Hawthorne (Other Side)
Club Vinyl
1/21 — BASS OPS: BOMMER
Dazzle
1/18 – Georgann Low with Jack Dunlevie & Mark Simon
1/21 – Tatiana Eva-Marie & Avalon Jazz Band: Django Reinhardt Birthday Celebration
The Fillmore Auditorium
1/20 – YG w/ OhGeesy, Kalak.frfr, Day Sulan, D3szn
Globe Hall
1/19 – Cista Vinum w/ Fun Machine, Tonguebyte, Slyjax
1/20 – Post/War w/ Magnolia Grove, Relate, Overslept
1/21 – Instant Empire w/ Mouthful Of Thunder, A Place For Owls
1/22 – Dazmin D’Leon w/ Ditch The Ego, Wax Bandit, Sage Suede
Goosetown Tavern
1/16 – Karaoke w/ Eric the Red
1/17 – Turn Up Tuesday
1/19 – Everybody But Jay, Blankslate
1/20 – Fowl Play Cabaret
The Grizzly Rose
1/20 – Chase Matthew, Kidd G, Avery Anna
1/21 – Josh Turner
Herb’s Hideout
1/16 – Monday Night Jazz w/ Vlad Girshevich
1/17 – B3 Jazz Jam w/ Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn
1/18 – Hump Day Funk Jam
1/19 – Dave Randon Trio
1/20 – Wonderbread
1/21 – Skool Daze
1/22 – Swamp Molly
Herman’s Hideaway
1/20 – J-Ho Presents: West Coast Mafia Takeover
Hi-Dive
1/17 – Haus Of Latinx Presents: HEX! w/ Ximena
1/20 – DJ Polvo De Muertos Y Caasiquee
1/21 – Lykotonon w/ Ritual Aesthetic, Noctambulist, Morningstar Delirium, DJ Swarth
1/22 – Velnias w/ Ghosts Of Glaciers, Grief Ritual
HQ
1/17 – Irreverent: A Cabaret (HQ Underground)
1/17 – Dark Tuesdays: Bringing the Underground To Light
1/19 – Undissassembled, Fragile City, The Void
1/20 – Sack (Vinyl Release Show) w/ Nobodys, Flight Kamikaze
1/21 – Reno Divorce, Officer Down, Trauma Czars
1/22 – Cafe Ressora
Larimer Lounge
1/19 – Lab Thursdays w/ Effin, Swando B2b Shashou, PLURTHLINGS
1/20 – Open House Ft. SkiiTour w/ RYNE + TRTL
1/21 – Knock Hard w/ Julian Navarro, Larry Legend
1/21 – Open House Ft. PAWS w/ VINNIE, Merci
1/22 – Psychotic Centennial w/ LEGS, Michelman Music, Bridge Down
Lost Lake
1/ 18 – Dave Tamkin w/ McKenna Michels, Jenny Shawhan, Scott Clay
1/19 – Paulo’s Flood w/ Gabriel and the Midnight Temples Band, Moss Brain
1/20 – Horse Bitch w/ Waiting Room; Hello, Mountain
1/21 – Schema Things w/ Trusetto, Splendid Blend
1/22 – Finn O’Sullivan w/ Genevieve Libien, Katie Yeager
Marquis Theater
1/21 – Shove It Nu Metal Night w/ DJ Billy D
1/22 – Daniel Seavey
Mission Ballroom
1/18 – Ryan Bingham, The Texas Gentlemen
1/19 – Colter Wall, Vincent Neil Emerson
1/20 – Colter Wall, Vincent Neil Emerson
1/21 – Dirt Monkey w/ Jantsen
Nocturne
1/18 – Stan Killian Quartet
1/19 – Jack Dunlevie – Swinging Originals
1/20 – “Be-Bach” by The Gott-Clay Quintet
1/21 – Adam Bodine Quintet plays Horace Silver
1/22 – Dart Echo plays The Talking Heads
Number Thirty Eight
1/18 – Bison Days Presents: The Wrecklunds
1/19 – Bison Days Presents: Tyler Howell & the Country Club, Country Kickup Dance Lessons
1/20 – Bison Days Presents: Writer’s Round w/ Graig Campbell, Canaan Smith, Cody Cozz
1/21 – Bison Days Presents: Double Wide
1/22 – Bison Days Presents: Joe Nichols, Kayla Ruby
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
1/19 – Future Classixx ft. Nelli, Borahm Lee, Nate Miller
1/21 – HYPE! ’90s & 2000s Dance Party
The Oriental Theater
1/21 – ’80s Night with The 6 Million Dollar Band
1/22 – Benefit for Jeff Weidert
Roxy Broadway
1/17 – Arts Caravan’s Circus Variety Show: ‘GLITZ’!
1/18 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam
1/19 – DJ Open Decks
1/20 – Charlie Rae
1/20 – Zealot, Max’s Mirror, Desert Atlas (Solo)
1/21 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch
1/21 – Derek Dames Ohl
1/21 – Last Reel Hero, Opalites, DJ Monkey Man
1/22 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch
Roxy Theatre
1/20 – One Giant Leap
1/21 – Baby Smoove
Skylark Lounge
1/18 – Bread & Roses Legal Center Fundraiser
1/19 – Bread & Roses Legal Center Fundraiser
1/19 – The Hinckleys
1/20 – The Hinckleys
1/21 – Gila Teen w/ Watch Yourself Die, Dream of Industry
Temple Night Club
1/19 – BASSJAM
1/20 – Local Menagerie
1/20 – Morgan Page
1/20 – Open Art Night
1/21 – Felix Cartal
Your Mom’s House
1/16 – Tech House Mondays: DJ S.o.S, Nyxx, Dj P4RTY BOI, No floaties, Blaise Bracic
1/17 – Open Jam
1/18 – Wet Velvet w/ DJ Spacely & More
1/20 – IHF
1/21 – TEEJ