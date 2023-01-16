This Week in Concerts — The Velveteers, Colter Wall, Suki Waterhouse & More

This week in concerts, some venues are still in their winter hibernations. But for those who aren’t, expect some great live music. The Bluebird hosts local favorites the Velveteers with support from the Mañanas and Pink Lady Monster, as well as national act Suki Waterhouse. Colter Wall stops by Mission Ballroom for a two-night run at Denver’s favorite GA dancefloor, while Bison Days presents a slew of talent for the week at Number Thirty Eight. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

1/17 – Electronic Tuesdays: Antithesis w/ Shoebox, CurlyOnE

1/19 – FreQ Nasty, 2-Step, Breaks, UK Garage w/ Kanyon Walker, SunHoney

1/19 – Subciety: Hastur, Humdinga, Blurple, They Invade, MsTøxiic (The Lounge)

1/20 – Zen Selekta w/ CLB, Tunic, Myelin

1/20 – Patched Out! A Live Electronic Dance Music Party (The Lounge)

1/21 – An Intimate Evening w/ DMVU + Shrimpnose, Wasabi Jackson, Sound Guy Josh

1/21 – Bio Bass Buds: Sleazy Lettuce, Budge, FreqwenZ B2B Subculture, Arcursid, DNA Proxi Hip-Hop Set (The Lounge)

1/20 – Hutty w/ Collur

1/21 – Snow and Stars Fest: Oak, Ash & Thorn, Celestial Wizard, Starwraith, Sköldvägg, Darconigan

1/18 – Suki Waterhouse, Blondshell

1/20 – The Velveteers, The Mañanas, Pink Lady Monster

1/21 – Holdfast., High Street Joggers Club, Hellocentral

1/19 – Shift ft. A Hundred Drums w/ Canabliss, Canvas, Hallucinate, Yoko (Ballroom)

1/20 – The Motet w/ Recess, Gabe Mervine, Nate Miller & Chauncey Yearwood (Ballroom)

1/20 – Andry Frasco Ft. DJ Sleepy w/ Mikey Thunder (Other Side)

1/21 – The Motet w/ Eddie Roberts & Friends; Special Guests — Cervantes’ 20th Anniversary Party (Ballroom)

1/21 – Clay Street Unit & Kind Hearted Strangers w/ Madeline Hawthorne (Other Side)

1/21 — BASS OPS: BOMMER

1/18 – Georgann Low with Jack Dunlevie & Mark Simon

1/21 – Tatiana Eva-Marie & Avalon Jazz Band: Django Reinhardt Birthday Celebration

1/20 – YG w/ OhGeesy, Kalak.frfr, Day Sulan, D3szn

1/19 – Cista Vinum w/ Fun Machine, Tonguebyte, Slyjax

1/20 – Post/War w/ Magnolia Grove, Relate, Overslept

1/21 – Instant Empire w/ Mouthful Of Thunder, A Place For Owls

1/22 – Dazmin D’Leon w/ Ditch The Ego, Wax Bandit, Sage Suede

1/16 – Karaoke w/ Eric the Red

1/17 – Turn Up Tuesday

1/19 – Everybody But Jay, Blankslate

1/20 – Fowl Play Cabaret

1/20 – Chase Matthew, Kidd G, Avery Anna

1/21 – Josh Turner

1/16 – Monday Night Jazz w/ Vlad Girshevich

1/17 – B3 Jazz Jam w/ Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn

1/18 – Hump Day Funk Jam

1/19 – Dave Randon Trio

1/20 – Wonderbread

1/21 – Skool Daze

1/22 – Swamp Molly

1/20 – J-Ho Presents: West Coast Mafia Takeover

1/17 – Haus Of Latinx Presents: HEX! w/ Ximena

1/20 – DJ Polvo De Muertos Y Caasiquee

1/21 – Lykotonon w/ Ritual Aesthetic, Noctambulist, Morningstar Delirium, DJ Swarth

1/22 – Velnias w/ Ghosts Of Glaciers, Grief Ritual

1/17 – Irreverent: A Cabaret (HQ Underground)

1/17 – Dark Tuesdays: Bringing the Underground To Light

1/19 – Undissassembled, Fragile City, The Void

1/20 – Sack (Vinyl Release Show) w/ Nobodys, Flight Kamikaze

1/21 – Reno Divorce, Officer Down, Trauma Czars

1/22 – Cafe Ressora

1/19 – Lab Thursdays w/ Effin, Swando B2b Shashou, PLURTHLINGS

1/20 – Open House Ft. SkiiTour w/ RYNE + TRTL

1/21 – Knock Hard w/ Julian Navarro, Larry Legend

1/21 – Open House Ft. PAWS w/ VINNIE, Merci

1/22 – Psychotic Centennial w/ LEGS, Michelman Music, Bridge Down

1/ 18 – Dave Tamkin w/ McKenna Michels, Jenny Shawhan, Scott Clay

1/19 – Paulo’s Flood w/ Gabriel and the Midnight Temples Band, Moss Brain

1/20 – Horse Bitch w/ Waiting Room; Hello, Mountain

1/21 – Schema Things w/ Trusetto, Splendid Blend

1/22 – Finn O’Sullivan w/ Genevieve Libien, Katie Yeager

1/21 – Shove It Nu Metal Night w/ DJ Billy D

1/22 – Daniel Seavey

1/18 – Ryan Bingham, The Texas Gentlemen

1/19 – Colter Wall, Vincent Neil Emerson

1/20 – Colter Wall, Vincent Neil Emerson

1/21 – Dirt Monkey w/ Jantsen

1/18 – Stan Killian Quartet

1/19 – Jack Dunlevie – Swinging Originals

1/20 – “Be-Bach” by The Gott-Clay Quintet

1/21 – Adam Bodine Quintet plays Horace Silver

1/22 – Dart Echo plays The Talking Heads

1/18 – Bison Days Presents: The Wrecklunds

1/19 – Bison Days Presents: Tyler Howell & the Country Club, Country Kickup Dance Lessons

1/20 – Bison Days Presents: Writer’s Round w/ Graig Campbell, Canaan Smith, Cody Cozz

1/21 – Bison Days Presents: Double Wide

1/22 – Bison Days Presents: Joe Nichols, Kayla Ruby

1/19 – Future Classixx ft. Nelli, Borahm Lee, Nate Miller

1/21 – HYPE! ’90s & 2000s Dance Party

1/21 – ’80s Night with The 6 Million Dollar Band

1/22 – Benefit for Jeff Weidert

1/17 – Arts Caravan’s Circus Variety Show: ‘GLITZ’!

1/18 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

1/19 – DJ Open Decks

1/20 – Charlie Rae

1/20 – Zealot, Max’s Mirror, Desert Atlas (Solo)

1/21 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch

1/21 – Derek Dames Ohl

1/21 – Last Reel Hero, Opalites, DJ Monkey Man

1/22 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch

1/20 – One Giant Leap

1/21 – Baby Smoove

1/18 – Bread & Roses Legal Center Fundraiser

1/19 – Bread & Roses Legal Center Fundraiser

1/19 – The Hinckleys

1/20 – The Hinckleys

1/21 – Gila Teen w/ Watch Yourself Die, Dream of Industry

1/19 – BASSJAM

1/20 – Local Menagerie

1/20 – Morgan Page

1/20 – Open Art Night

1/21 – Felix Cartal

1/16 – Tech House Mondays: DJ S.o.S, Nyxx, Dj P4RTY BOI, No floaties, Blaise Bracic

1/17 – Open Jam

1/18 – Wet Velvet w/ DJ Spacely & More

1/20 – IHF

1/21 – TEEJ