Founded through friendship and fun, cocktails and community are central to Town Hall Collaborative, Denver’s new safe space for people of all identities and backgrounds. “We are carrying out a mission of empowering and supporting women and other underrepresented groups,” says founders Lauren Beno and Denis Day.

Town Hall Collaborative is located in the heart of the Santa Fe Arts District. After opening in October of 2022, they have already partnered with multiple fellow women-owned companies, including Lady Justice Brewing, Goldspot Brewing, Wah Gwaan Brewing, Holidaily Brewing, Talnua Distillery, McBride Sisters.

The Collaborative hosts a plethora of community-centered events. Karaoke, trivia, open mic, drag show events and fundraisers are just a few activities they have to offer. Live music and entertainment are also extremely prominent, as the collaborative partners with the non-profit Head Room Sessions. This partnership supports and promotes underrepresented musicians, poets and artists throughout Denver.

The Town Hall Collaborative also presents 4 different artists’ studio spaces and a variety of Do-It-Yourself classes, such as jewelry making and painting.

Born during isolation, when the Covid-19 pandemic was in its early days, Town Hall Collaborative was created with the intention to connect. In the face of unprecedented division, founders Beno and Day wanted to create a place where everyone could feel a sense of belonging and community. Bringing this dream to life proved to be no easy task, but after two years of strategizing, fundraising and jumping through the tricky hoops of finding a space and city planning, Town Hall Collaborative became official. Beno and Day credit their success to hard work and the help of others.

“Town Hall is all about bringing people together,“ says Day. “So whether you come for a DIY workshop, to sing your heart out at karaoke, to laugh on comedy night, or to enjoy a delicious cocktail with friends, our hope is that you feel welcomed when you come in, connected while you’re here and inspired when you leave. “

From the beginning, the space was infused with friendship. More than just colleagues, Beno and Day have been best friends for over a decade. After meeting through work, they discovered an equal passion for entrepreneurship. “We do believe that friendship played a huge role in getting us to this point, and we often say that there aren’t many people in our lives who we would do this with,” says Day. “It certainly takes a special kind of relationship with a lot of trust, respect, love and patience to build a business together while also maintaining a close friendship.”

Many exciting events are upcoming at Town Hall Collaborative. This fall and winter, multiple Open Mic Nights will be hosted by Stain’d Arts. Head Room Sessions, First Friday Art Walk events, drag brunches, vendor markets, political salons, stained glass workshops, kids storytimes and a movie series are just a few more ways Town Hall Collaborative is bringing people together this season. To learn more, visit their calendar here.