Denver Fashion Week Hosts Second Designer Challenge

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) has quickly become the face of fashion in the midwest. DFW hosts bi-annual fashion shows — showcasing emerging and returning designers — and gives them a platform to share their work locally, as well as nationally. For the second time ever, DFW is hosting an Emerging Designer Challenge.

This opportunity will provide five local designers with runway experience, a platform to share their designs and the chance to participate in DFW Spring 2023 on April 22 – 30.

The challenge will take place on February 18, 2023 from 7:30 – 11:00 p.m. at the Thompson Hotel Denver, followed by an after-party with DJ Orca. Buy tickets HERE.

The Emerging Designer Challenge will feature five up-and-coming designers, 35 models and five judges. Five designers — who have never participated in DFW before — were asked to create five looks to display on the runway. These five looks will be judged by a panelist of two lead DFW producers, three local designers — Tyne Hall, Matilda Marginal and David Rossa — and votes cast by the audience. The top two designers will be given the opportunity to showcase their collections in the upcoming Spring Denver Fashion Week runway shows.

The featured designers include SPYTFUL, La Adorna and InspireD’Signs. Two other designers are TBD and will be announced shortly.

Buy tickets HERE.

Photography by Roxanna Carrasco.