Is CBD the real deal, though? Americans in the early 20th century may have thought that

making pain-killer pills with willow bark would never catch on, but today, Aspirin is a $2.5 billion

global industry.

In 100 years, CBD will either be the new Aspirin, or it will be forgotten. Find out which in this

guide.

What Is CBD?

CBD is a natural component of the hemp plant, called a “cannabinoid” because it is only found

in Cannabis sativa. Unlike THC, the most famous cannabinoid, CBD does not have intoxicating

properties and instead makes users feel lightly relaxed.

Aside from its experienced benefits, CBD also appears to have a profound impact on human

neurochemistry — primarily at the 5-HT and TRP receptors. The potency of the CBD experience

seems to be dependent on the presence of concomitant substances also present in hemp

extract, leading the internet’s top CBD companies to focus extensively on products that also

feature terpenes and minor cannabinoids.

Due to the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD products are generally regarded to be “industrial hemp,” and

they are therefore not the Schedule I illicit drug “marijuana.” As such, CBD products are widely

sold online and shipped to all 50 states.

Why Is CBD So Popular?

Having its start in the early 2010s as a niche substance used for intractable forms of childhood

epilepsy, users quickly became aware of CBD’s apparent pain-fighting properties, allowing the

cannabinoid to reach a wider audience starting around 2015. Over the years, research into CBD

accumulated, providing mounting evidence that CBD might be useful not only for epilepsy but

also for chronic pain, sleep disorders, and a variety of psychiatric conditions.

Despite appearing to offer all these benefits, CBD does not seem to pose many serious

downsides. It does not cause cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS), a rare but serious

negative reaction to THC. It does not make you paranoid, subject you to hallucinations, or cause

any form of intoxication.

Though its lack of intoxicating properties would seem to be a detriment, the fact that CBD

doesn’t get you high has, on the contrary, allowed this cannabinoid to reach a much wider range

of popularity than even THC. Everyone from 80-year-old grandmas to Gen Z high-schoolers

love CBD, and you don’t have to be a “stoner” to enjoy its benefits.

Will CBD Demand Remain Steady?

Nobody can see the future, but we can make some basic projections regarding how CBD’s

popularity might evolve based on current trends. And, upon observing the current state of the

CBD market, it appears the industry’s future is very bright.

CBD might not dramatically take the world by storm as some bright-eyed investors fervently

hoped. Neither, though, did Aspirin. Over the years, the simple fact that Aspirin fit the daily

needs of consumers better than alternatives naturally granted its status as a worldwide

household name.

All the necessary prerequisites are in place for CBD to experience the same slow but steady

rise to global acceptance. The only major obstacle left is regulation, which is tied up with

marijuana’s status as an illegal drug and the frustrating pre-existence of CBD-based prescription

treatments.

These minor impediments can’t keep consumer demand for CBD contained forever, though.

The CBD cat is out of the bag, and it’s now simply seeking a perch from which to oversee its

new domain.

The Bottom Line: Is CBD a Fad?

No, CBD does not meet the definition of a fad, which Merriam Webster describes as “a practice

or interest followed for a time with exaggerated zeal.” Sure, some promoters of CBD might

exaggerate its benefits, but are the benefits of CBD nonetheless real?

Thousands of consumers around the globe seem convinced that they are. And, the vast majority

of them haven’t simply been brainwashed by marketing copy. They’ve experienced the benefits

of CBD firsthand, and so they know for themselves what this cannabinoid can do.

As with anyone whose life has been changed by a product, CBD users also aren’t afraid to

share their successes. Thus the popularity of CBD continues to spread: slowly, surely, and

sustainably.