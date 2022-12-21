Unique Things To Do This Weekend In Denver: 12/21 – 12/25

Denver has some merry events lined up this week. Kick it off by getting festive at the North Pole and end it by getting a holiday meal at Urban Farmer. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a peep at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, December 21

North Pole

When: December 21 – 24, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: The North Pole Santa’s Workshop, 5050 Pikes Peak Hwy., Cascade

Cost: Prices vary

The Lowdown: No need to trek to the tundra to find Santa’s workshop…he lives in Colorado Springs! Experience the magic of this beloved vintage amusment park where the Christmas spirit lives year round. The North Pole has been around for the past 65 years and sits at the foot of Pikes Peak and features two dozen unique rides for good wholesome family fun. Santa’s village also has a bunch of surprises around each corner such as glass blowers creating custom ornaments, shows with Elmer the Elf and of course visits with our favorite jolly man.

Skate at Denver International Airport

When: December 21 – Janurary 1, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Outdoor plaza, located between the Jeppesen Terminal and the Westin Hotel

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: If you’re traveling for the holidays don’t forget that Denver International Airport has a hidden ice skating rink! Grab a free pair of skates inside of the Westin and start gliding across the ice while you wait for your flight. Check out their website to see when they will be hosting their special music performances including a pianist, choir, solo guitarist and roaming carolers.

Santa’s Factory + Free Christmas Trees at Little Man Icecream

When: December 21 – Janurary 2

Where: Little Man Icecream Factory, 4411 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: N/A

The Lowdown: The Little Man Ice Cream has been transformed into Santa’s Factory full of twinkly lights, tin soliders, elfy-selfie walls, an icy santa throne for photos, gingerbread house parties, live music and bingo with Mrs. Claus and the big guy himself. The general store is also a one-stop-shop for gifts from local vendors, baked goods from Pastry Chef Sarah Hegge, and of course plenty of icecream. Don’t forget to check out their special holiday iceream menu that features Cinamon Vanilla, Peppermint Mocha, White Chocolate Candy Cane, Gingersnap, Eggnog and Vegan Hot Chocolate. Pro-Tip: If you are in need of a Christmas tree stop by Little Man’s in LoHi for some free ones!

Snow Much Fun Virtual (AR) Experience

When: December 21 through January 31, 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Pearl Street Mall, 1236 Canyon Blvd., Boulder

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Explore downtown Boulder with a new and immersive adventure. This self-guided AR tour will take you to different landmarks through out Pearl Street Mall and to the East and West End to the Civic Area and the library. On this virtual adventure you’ll meet snowmen, polar bears, gingerbreadmen, friendly yetis, and winter ballerinas. Check out the map to find the QR codes to access the AR throughout the mall

Holiday Carousel at 16th Street Mall

When: December 21. -December 30th, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 16 Street Mall, 1001 16th St., Denver

Cost: $3 per ride

The Lowdown: After you’ve shopped and dined at the mall, take a spin on the magical holiday carosel located at the heart of 16th Street Mall. The ride is an addition to the Winter Aglow on Glenarm and will only be here temporary so make sure you get down there! Pro-Tip: Get down there on the 23rd for Free professional family photos.

Felix Navidad Christmas Pop-Up

When: December 21 – January 8th

Where: My Neighbor Felix, 1801 Central St., Denver

Cost: Reservations can be made here.

The Lowdown: Located in the Highlands, My Neighbor Felix transforms its bar into the highly-coveted Felix Navidad pop-up with a nutcracker theme and traditional Christmas decorations. The menu features many holiday cocktails, from spiked hot cocoa to edible cookie shot glasses.

Thursday, December 22

Campfire Cocktail Pop-Up Bar

When: All of December

Where: The Golden Mill, Golden

Cost: N/A

The Lowdown: The Golden Mill’s newest holiday bar is the perfect place to warm up after a chill Colorado Day. Campfire Cocktail Pop-Up Bar will have serveal warm beverages to keep you warm such as Brek The Hall Hot Toddy, Home For The Holidays Apple Cider, Hot Cocoa Peppermint Patty, Ullr Egg Nog, Mistletoe Mulled Wine and Feliz Navidad Cider. These drinks pair perfectly with the amazing rooftop view and cozy fire pits and tabletop fires for extra cozy vibes.

Friday, December 23

Repent presents Krampus’s Creepy Holiday Special

When: December 23, 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Milk Bar, alley entrance behind 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: N/A

The Lowdown: For some of us our Halloween spirit lingers well into the holiday season. Milk Bar has invited spooky friends to come to visit another immersive production in the Dark Room. You can write a letter to Krampus and drop it off to Desiree. During the night of the party, you can find your letter on the wall and a response from the big guy himself (Krampus of course). You will also have the opportunity for a photo op with Krampus and view performances and dancing between 11 p.m. and midnight.

Ugly Sweater Party at Federales

When: December 23, 11 a.m.

Where: Federales, 2901 Larimer Street

Cost: N/A, reserve your table here.

The Lowdown: Ugly sweaters are always going to be in! Come cozy up at Federales and celebrate the holiday season at this low-key all-day party. Start the day off at 11 a.m. with music, food, drinks and end it with an ugly sweater contest at 10 p.m. The winner will be rewarded with a $200 gift card prize.

Procrastinator’s Night Out at Stanley Marketplace

When: December 23

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This holiday season really came fast and some of us still need to get in some last-minute shopping. The Stanley Marketplace has your back with extended hours till 8 p.m. Friday for a Procrastinator’s Night Out. Many of the marketplace stores, restaurants and bars will be open for us procrastinators. Grab a drink and take advantage of the amazing Stanley’s last-minute offerings.

Hanukkah Celebration and the Great B’nai Latke Cookoff

When: December 23, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: B’nai Havurah, 6445 E Ohio Ave., Denver

Cost: Free when you bring a dish for the potluck, register here.

The Lowdown: Join B’nai Havurah for an evening of joyful singing, candle lighting, a potluck dinner, cocktails, and a latke cook-off. An expert panel will compare latkes and all contestants will receive prizes. You can also join in via Zoom, streaming at 7:30 p.m. for candle lighting and singing.

Songs & Sights

When: December 23, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Here’s another opportunity to for last chance shopping. While last-minute shopping can be stressful and chaotic Larimer Square is making sure you still feel in the spirirt with Dickens Carolers and projection mapping from Deep Space Drive-In. Pro-Tip: get a last chance look at the pop-up MagPie Arts Gallery for their December exhibit – Heart of the Holidays: Femmes to the Front.

Holiday Magic in the Mountains at YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park Center

When: December 23 – January 1

Where: YMCA Estes Park, 2515 Tunnel Rd., Estes Park

Cost: Prices Vary

The Lowdown: If you want to make a trip to the wintery moutains make sure to stop by the YMCA in Estes Park for an enchanting Christmas cabin village in the “North Pole”. Enjoy treats and hot cocoa in the rustic lodges and take a tour of the brightly decorated cabins from the warmth of your own car. On Christmas Eve join in on the old-fashioned celebration at the musum for storytime around a campfire and completed with holiday activities like creating hand-made gifts, cookie decorating and snowflake making. There will also be an abundance of adventures on the property from snowshow hikign, ice skating on Dorsey Pond, sledding, nature programs, indoor climing, smores and more!

Saturday, December 24

Elevated Downtown Dining on Christmas Eve

When: December 24

Where: EDGE Restaurant, 111 14th St., Denver

Cost: Make reservations here.

The Lowdown: Join Executive Chef Craig Dryhurst and his culinary team for a festive dining experience at EDGE located in the Four Seasons Hotel Denver. Gather your loved ones for an upscale night full of sparkly lights, festive music and seasonal dishes.

Sunday, December 25

Celebrate Christmas at Urban Farmer Denver

When: December 25, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Urban Farmer

Cost: In-house $35 (kids) – $75 (adults), To-Go Meals $110 (two people) – $195 (four to six people), make reservations and advance orders here.

The Lowdown: This modern LoDo steakhouse welcomes you to celebrate Christmas with them in person or to-go! This year’s Christmas menu will feature a charcuterie for the table with house-made and artisanal selections of meats and cheeses, first course choice of greens, seafood chowder or short rib gnocchi, an entree (choice of one) spiraled-cut ham, roasted prime rib, a filet, half roasted chicken, cauliflower steak, salmon and dessert of pumpkin pie or chocolate cake. To-go meals will be packed will your choice of prime rib or spiral-cut honey-cured ham, brioche smashed red potatoes baked yams and pumpkin pie.