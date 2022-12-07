Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend: 12/7 – 12/11

Denver is getting into that holiday spirit with some brisk events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by grabbing some beer and cookies at the Christmas Beer + Cookie Tour in Downtown Denver’s RiNo District and end it with a winter runway at the Fashion West fashion show at Reel Works. Whatever the weekend has ready for you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, December 7

The Naughty List A Burlesque XXXmas Celebration

When: December 7, 8 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

The Cost: $25, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: This special holiday burlesque show will definitely get you in the spirit. The show will be hosted by Khloe Katz and will feature performances by the legendary Kitty Crimson and special guests Kerri Fuego & Vicki, The Dream Girls, Pennie Please, Penny Spectacular, Astro Lily and Suki Suxen.

Thursday, December 8

Christmas Beer + Cookie Tour in Downtown Denver’s RiNo District

When: December 8, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

The Cost: $55, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Cookies and Beer? How can you go wrong? This two and half hour tour will visit four microbreweries in one of Denver’s trendiest neighborhoods and pair your brews with cookies from local bakeries.

Free Day at the Sie FilmCenter



When: December 8

Where: Sie Film Center, 2410 East Colfax Ave., Denver

The Cost: Free, find show times here.

The Lowdown: Cinema lovers take advantage of this perfect opportunity view Four Samosas, The Eternal Daughter and The Inspection.

Friday, December 9

Winter Offerings at Rhein Haus

When: All of December

Where: Rhein Haus, 1415 Market St., Denver

The Cost: N/A

The Lowdown: This cozy German-style restaurant is a great spot to cuddle up this winter. They have a wide selection of German brews, Bavarian dinners, and tasty housemade pretzels. Pro-Tip: try the Glühwein which is a traditional mulled wine in Germany and a holiday staple.

Saturday, December 10

Holiday Market | Nurture + Ritual Brass

When: December 10 – 11, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Nurture A Wellcare Marketplace, 2949 Federal Blvd., Denver

The Cost: $5 – $10, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Join Nurture Marketplace for their first annual holiday market. Meet, connect, and shop with 40+ local jewelers, artists, vintage curators, herbalists, tarot readers, and energy healers, alongside giveaways, live music, and plenty more.

S’mores & Hot Chocolate Movie Night

When: December 10, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Grounds for Dismissal Coffee, 10065 East Harvard Ave. #Ste 100 Denver

The Cost: $30, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Come down to Grounds for Dismissal for a movie binge and hot chocolate and smore night. Each ticket will include one smores board and two bottomless 16 oz hot chocolates. Watch three classic holiday movies that will be playing inside and outside of the shop on a projector. Bring your whole family for a wholesome night. Pro-Tip: try their coffee flights!

Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl – Denver

When: December 10, 4 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Where: El Tejano, 1949 Market St., Denver

The Cost:$20 – $25, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Dust off your favorite tacky ugly sweater and come barhop some of Denver’s most exclusive bars. Tickets will include cover to all bars visited, five welcome shots and treats, entry to the after-party, exclusive food and drink specials, an Instagram costume contest and more!

December Delights

When: December 10 & 11, 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver

Cost: $21 – $375, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Four Mile Historic Park celebrates the holidays with December Delights. You can snack on seasonal bites, listen to classic holiday tunes from the Colorado Caroling Company, skate in an ice rink and more within the park’s spacious 12 acres. You can also participate in a scavenger hunt throughout the park, explore the holiday market and do some crafts. Pro-tip: you can purchase smores kits and chestnuts to roast on an open fire on-site!

Belleview Station Holiday BAZAAR

When: December 10 & 11, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Belleview Station, 6785 E Chenango Ave., Denver

The Cost: $0 – $35, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Shop and sip at Belleview Station’s outdoor marketplace. Explore 70+ vendors, fashion trucks, holiday cocktails, a heated beer garden, gingerbread house decorating, food trucks and live music. Pro-Tip: you can purchase two hours of bottomless mimosas from any of the outdoor market bars. It also includes an eco-friendly tote, commemorative cup, and optional complimentary 5280 magazine subscription.

16th Street Mall Holiday Festival

When: December 10, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 16th Street Mall, 500 16th St. Mall, Denver

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: 16th Street Mall will be hosting a holiday shopping event that is curated with one-of-a-kind seasonal items, handcrafted goods, specialty food, home decor, and plenty of unique gifts. Christmas carolers, live entertainers and Santa will also be around to spread the cheer.

Lumonics Immersed

When: Dec. 10, 8 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11, Denver Cost: $20-$25, register $20-$25, register here. The Lowdown: Lumonics Immersed: a multi-sensory journey to refresh your body, mind, and spirit. Before and after the immersion, you are welcome to explore 75+ light artworks in the front gallery rooms, the performance space, and art studio.

Sunday, December 11

Holiday Tea at The Brown Palace

When: December

Where: The Brown Palace, 321 17th St., Denver

The Cost: Please call 303-297-3111 x 3223 to make reservations

The Lowdown: Enjoy all the incredible food and beverage offerings The Brown has to offer with family and friends. Experience the splendor of the season with their iconic Holiday Tea. Exquisitely executed, this revered service is a sought-after Denver holiday tradition.

Fashion West Winter Show

When: December 11, 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: ReelWorks Denver 1399 35th St., Denver

The Cost: $25 – $200, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Don’t miss out on the opportunity to see this fashion show that features the style and spirit of the American West.

37th Annual Children’s Hospital Colorado Toy Run

When: December 11, 8 a.m.

Where: Aurora Sports Park 19300 E Colfax Ave Aurora

The Cost: New Unwrapped Toy – no other fees apply. Find the wishlist here. All individual participants must pre-register here.

The Lowdown: The Children’s Hospital Toy Run returns for the 37th year. All motorcycles, cars and trucks are invited to ride to the Drop’n’ Go locations to deliver toys to kids in need. There will be a free after-party at Mile High Harley-Davison Aurora. This event will make your heart grow three times this year!

Clayton Member Club Holiday Bazaar

When: December 11, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clayton Members Club & Hotel, 233 Clayton St., Denver

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Tis the season for gift-giving, and made even to spoil yourself. This holiday bazaar will feature 30+ local artisans with sustainable and homemade gifts. You can enjoy festive cocktails and hot beverages, a DJ, and a photo op with Santa. You can also stop by Paddywax Candlebar to make your own candle. This is the perfect opportunity to shop small and support local businesses.