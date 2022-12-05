This Week in Concerts – The 1975, Russell Dickerson, Matt Sassari and More

This week in concerts, The 1975 reaches Mission Ballroom Tuesday night for their “Being Funny in a Foreign Language Tour“ following their album of the same name. Russell Dickerson stops by the Fillmore Auditorium along with Drew Green and Marseille-based DJ Matt Sassari swings by Temple Denver to drop the beat on the dance floor for his Sunday show. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

12/8 – Sharam

12/9 – Jimpster

12/6 – Electronic Tuesdays: Foamplate, Ghast and more

12/8 – Cualli, Mufunka and more

12/8 – Morlox, Ferg and more

12/9 – Kumarion, Nik P

12/9 – Phonk Around & Find Out: Yama, Wrcktngl and more

12/10 – Richard Decine, ALX-106 and more

12/9 – Jalu

12/10 – Till The Moon, Stone Jackals

12/5 – The Lemonheads, Bass Drum of Death and more

12/7 – Dannylux

12/9 – Koffin Kats, Reno Divorce and more

12/10 – Soen, Oceans of Slumber and more

12/6 – Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang and more

12/6 – Odisee, Good Compny and more

12/7 – Scotty ATL, Veto and more

12/8 – Toubab Krewe, The Matt Weiman Band and more

12/8 – Shift, Zingara and more

12/9 – Snakes & Stars, Michael Travis and more

12/10 – Cervs-Stock: The Stely Dead, The Other Brothers and more

12/11 – OMB Peezy, Seddy Hendrinx and more

12/6 – “Nutcracker Suite” performed by CU’s Jazz Ensemble

12/6 – “Nutcracker Suite” performed by CU’s Jazz Ensemble

12/7 – Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts Winter Concert II

12/8 – Lauren Frihauf

12/9 – Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors

12/10 – Acoustic Christmas: El Javi

12/11 – Apex Music Academy Winter Recital

12/8 – SF9

12/9 – Amon Amarth

12/10 – Russell Dickerson, Drew Green

12/5 – Courtney Marie Andrews, Covenhoven

12/7 – Sub-Radio, Olen Cinders

12/8 – River Spell, Mr. Mota and more

12/9 – Mike Cooley, Kimberly Morgan York and more

12/10 – Odie Leigh, Blake Rouse and more

12/6 – Open Mic

12/9 – Knifty Humans, Human Kind and more

12/10 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society

12/8 – Morgenshtern

12/9 – Pond, Cryogeyser

12/10 – Izcalli, Ritmo Cascabel

12/11 – The Wallflowers, King Cardinal

12/9 – Ballamy Brothers

12/5 – Vlad Gershevich

12/6 – B3 Jazz Jam: Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn and more

12/7 – Open Jam

12/8 – Dave Randon Trio

12/9 – Funkiphino

12/10 – Jacob Larson Band

12/11 – Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs

12/6 – Krayzie Bone

12/8 – Twista

12/9 – Jacquees

12/10 – Mystery Show

12/8 – Off!, Zulu

12/9 – Off!, Zulu

12/10 – Bud Bronson & The Good Timers, Wave Decay and more

12/5 – Capstan, In Her Own Words and more

12/6 – Dark Tuesdays

12/8 – Krampus Fest 2022: Neurophonic, Suicide Cages and more

12/9 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

12/10 – Mile High Soul Club

12/11 – Undeath, 200 Stab Wounds and more

12/5 – Sub Urban, Teenage Disaster

12/6 – Palm, Water From Your Eyes

12/8 – Bad Bunny Night

12/9 – Almost Monday, Lady Denim

12/9 – Do Cool Shit With Your Friends: Austin Feldman, Jvckpot

12/10 – Greyson Chance, Dynamyte

12/10 – Quiet Bison, Hérissé and more

12/10 – Treehouse DJ Set: Fuse

12/7 – CU Denver Ensemble Band Showcase

12/8 – Years Down, Overtime Winner and more

12/10 – Harbour, Wingtip and more

12/11 – Radio Fluke, Magnolia Grove and more

12/5 – Eidola, Rain City Drive

12/9 – Yerlin Baek

12/10 – Atlus

12/6 – The 1975, Lovelytheband and more

12/7 – UMI

12/8 – Old Crow Medicine Show: Tracksuit Wedding, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts

12/10 – The Smile, Thom Yorke and more

12/11 – The Smile, Thom Yorke and more

12/8 – The John Stenger Group

12/9 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

12/11 – Moderno Latin Jazz Quintet

12/9 – Lady Romeo, Clay Rose

12/10 – DJ A-L

12/8 – Rome & Duddy, Channing Wilson

12/9 – Jason Ross, Ace Aura and more

12/10 – Buku, G-Rex and more

12/6 – Austin Johnson

12/7 – Ophelia’s House Sessions: Galaxe, Casey Russell

12/8 – Noise MC

12/9 – The Rodeo Rave: A Country Music DJ Dance Party

12/10 – My Own Summer

12/11 – Cody Qualls

12/6 – Open Mic

12/7 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

12/8 – Dizy With a Dame Holiday Show

12/9 – Caterpillar Effect Showcase

12/10 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Matthew Parrish

12/10 – Sonya Walker

12/10 – The Rat Pack

12/10 – Lilac Kings, Plasma Canvas and more

12/7 – Western Wednesday

12/10 – Alright Alright, Bellhoss and more

12/6 – Peach Pit

12/9 – Emo Nite

12/8 – Shay De Castro

12/9 – Flosstradamus

12/10 – Wilkinson

12/11 – Matt Sassari

12/6 – Open Jam

12/7 – EarthCry

12/9 – Plumpy, Habbit and more

12/10 – Rumpus, Apothekari and more

12/11 – Jingle Bass: Slasha, Recluze and more