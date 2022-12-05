This Week in Concerts – The 1975, Russell Dickerson, Matt Sassari and More

This week in concerts, The 1975 reaches Mission Ballroom Tuesday night for their “Being Funny in a Foreign Language Tour“ following their album of the same name. Russell Dickerson stops by the Fillmore Auditorium along with Drew Green and Marseille-based DJ Matt Sassari swings by Temple Denver to drop the beat on the dance floor for his Sunday show. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Bar Standard
12/8 – Sharam
12/9 – Jimpster
The Black Box
12/6 – Electronic Tuesdays: Foamplate, Ghast and more
12/8 – Cualli, Mufunka and more
12/8 – Morlox, Ferg and more
12/9 – Kumarion, Nik P
12/9 – Phonk Around & Find Out: Yama, Wrcktngl and more
12/10 – Richard Decine, ALX-106 and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
12/9 – Jalu
12/10 – Till The Moon, Stone Jackals
The Bluebird Theater
12/5 – The Lemonheads, Bass Drum of Death and more
12/7 – Dannylux
12/9 – Koffin Kats, Reno Divorce and more
12/10 – Soen, Oceans of Slumber and more
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/6 – Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang and more
12/6 – Odisee, Good Compny and more
12/7 – Scotty ATL, Veto and more
12/8 – Toubab Krewe, The Matt Weiman Band and more
12/8 – Shift, Zingara and more
12/9 – Snakes & Stars, Michael Travis and more
12/10 – Cervs-Stock: The Stely Dead, The Other Brothers and more
12/11 – OMB Peezy, Seddy Hendrinx and more
Dazzle
12/6 – “Nutcracker Suite” performed by CU’s Jazz Ensemble
12/7 – Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts Winter Concert II
12/8 – Lauren Frihauf
12/9 – Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors
12/10 – Acoustic Christmas: El Javi
12/11 – Apex Music Academy Winter Recital
The Fillmore
12/8 – SF9
12/9 – Amon Amarth
12/10 – Russell Dickerson, Drew Green
Globe Hall
12/5 – Courtney Marie Andrews, Covenhoven
12/7 – Sub-Radio, Olen Cinders
12/8 – River Spell, Mr. Mota and more
12/9 – Mike Cooley, Kimberly Morgan York and more
12/10 – Odie Leigh, Blake Rouse and more
Goosetown Tavern
12/6 – Open Mic
12/9 – Knifty Humans, Human Kind and more
12/10 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society
The Gothic Theatre
12/8 – Morgenshtern
12/9 – Pond, Cryogeyser
12/10 – Izcalli, Ritmo Cascabel
12/11 – The Wallflowers, King Cardinal
The Grizzly Rose
12/9 – Ballamy Brothers
Herb’s Hideout
12/5 – Vlad Gershevich
12/6 – B3 Jazz Jam: Daryl Gott, Braxton Kahn and more
12/7 – Open Jam
12/8 – Dave Randon Trio
12/9 – Funkiphino
12/10 – Jacob Larson Band
12/11 – Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs
Herman’s Hideaway
12/6 – Krayzie Bone
12/8 – Twista
12/9 – Jacquees
12/10 – Mystery Show
Hi-Dive
12/8 – Off!, Zulu
12/9 – Off!, Zulu
12/10 – Bud Bronson & The Good Timers, Wave Decay and more
HQ
12/5 – Capstan, In Her Own Words and more
12/6 – Dark Tuesdays
12/8 – Krampus Fest 2022: Neurophonic, Suicide Cages and more
12/9 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
12/10 – Mile High Soul Club
12/11 – Undeath, 200 Stab Wounds and more
Larimer Lounge
12/5 – Sub Urban, Teenage Disaster
12/6 – Palm, Water From Your Eyes
12/8 – Bad Bunny Night
12/9 – Almost Monday, Lady Denim
12/9 – Do Cool Shit With Your Friends: Austin Feldman, Jvckpot
12/10 – Greyson Chance, Dynamyte
12/10 – Quiet Bison, Hérissé and more
12/10 – Treehouse DJ Set: Fuse
Lost Lake
12/7 – CU Denver Ensemble Band Showcase
12/8 – Years Down, Overtime Winner and more
12/10 – Harbour, Wingtip and more
12/11 – Radio Fluke, Magnolia Grove and more
Marquis Theater
12/5 – Eidola, Rain City Drive
12/9 – Yerlin Baek
12/10 – Atlus
Mission Ballroom
12/6 – The 1975, Lovelytheband and more
12/7 – UMI
12/8 – Old Crow Medicine Show: Tracksuit Wedding, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts
12/10 – The Smile, Thom Yorke and more
12/11 – The Smile, Thom Yorke and more
Nocturne
12/8 – The John Stenger Group
12/9 – GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet
12/11 – Moderno Latin Jazz Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
12/9 – Lady Romeo, Clay Rose
12/10 – DJ A-L
The Ogden Theatre
12/8 – Rome & Duddy, Channing Wilson
12/9 – Jason Ross, Ace Aura and more
12/10 – Buku, G-Rex and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/6 – Austin Johnson
12/7 – Ophelia’s House Sessions: Galaxe, Casey Russell
The Oriental Theater
12/8 – Noise MC
12/9 – The Rodeo Rave: A Country Music DJ Dance Party
12/10 – My Own Summer
12/11 – Cody Qualls
Roxy Broadway
12/6 – Open Mic
12/7 – Live Jazz & Open Jam
12/8 – Dizy With a Dame Holiday Show
12/9 – Caterpillar Effect Showcase
12/10 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Matthew Parrish
12/10 – Sonya Walker
12/10 – The Rat Pack
Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/10 – Lilac Kings, Plasma Canvas and more
Skylark Lounge
12/7 – Western Wednesday
12/10 – Alright Alright, Bellhoss and more
Summit
12/6 – Peach Pit
12/9 – Emo Nite
Temple Night Club
12/8 – Shay De Castro
12/9 – Flosstradamus
12/10 – Wilkinson
12/11 – Matt Sassari
Your Mom’s House
12/6 – Open Jam
12/7 – EarthCry
12/9 – Plumpy, Habbit and more
12/10 – Rumpus, Apothekari and more
12/11 – Jingle Bass: Slasha, Recluze and more