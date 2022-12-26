This Week in Concerts – STS9, The Roots, Flobots and More

This week in concerts, catch what’s sure to be an immersive light show at The Fillmore for STS9, or check out The Roots as they lay down the standard for neo-soul and hip-hop vibes at Mission Ballroom. Still unsure? Then go with the safe bet and check out Colorado’s Flobots at Herman’s Hideaway for the special New Year’s Eve Party and celebration. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
The Black Box
12/27 – Weekly DJ Battle: Subculture, Pseudosound and more
12/29 – Kursa, Lonedrum and more
12/29 – Retina, IDHS and more
12/30 – The Widdler, Medicine Place and more
12/30 – Dumbsteppaz, Medicated Drums and more
12/31 – Chef Boyarbeatz, Oxossi and more
12/31 – Sin7, Froztwr3ck and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
12/30 – When Darkness Falls, Human Paint and more
12/31 – The Nuns of Brixton
The Bluebird Theater
12/30 – Devotchka, Verena
12/31 – Devotchka, Julian Navarro
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/30 – Fortunate Youth, Denm and more
12/31 – Fortunate Youth, Denm and more
12/31 – Neal Francis, Karina Rykman and more
Club Vinyl
12/31 – Gram Greene & Friends
Dazzle
11/27 – The Renwick Brothers
12/28 – Eric Gunnison, Dawn Clement and more
12/29 – Otis Taylor
12/30 – Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors
12/30 – Ken Walker Sextet
12/30 – Sarah Mount Rushmores, Daniel Steigleder
12/31 – NYE Pre-Gala with Same Cloth
12/31 – NYE Gala with Same Cloth
The Fillmore
12/29 – Sound Tribe Sector 9
12/30 – Sound Tribe Sector 9
12/31 – Sound Tribe Sector 9
Globe Hall
12/29 – The String Cheese Incident Appreciation Happy Hour, Kanika Moore
12/29 – The Hinckleys, Vashon Seed and more
12/30 – The String Cheese Incident Appreciation Happy Hour, Judith Hill
12/30 – The String Cheese Incident Appreciation Happy Hour, Global Mountain Shindig and more
12/31 – Jack Cloonan Band, Southbound String Band and more
1/1 – Reno Divorce, Indecisive and more
Goosetown Tavern
12/30 – Bailey Elora, The Keeps and more
12/31 – Gingerbomb, Ellsworth
Herb’s Hideout
12/26 – Vlad Girshevich
12/27 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more
12/28 – Hump Day Funk Jam
12/29 – Dave Randon Trio
12/30 – Alive on Arrival, Diana Castro
1/1 – Erik Boa
Herman’s Hideaway
12/30 – Jetboy
12/31 – Flobots
Hi-Dive
12/29 – Discomfort Creature, Curios Things and more
12/30 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, Midwife and more
12/31 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, In The Company of Serpents and more
HQ
12/27 – Dark Tuesdays
12/30 – Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Crow Cavalier
12/31 – Pop Punk Nite: Van Full of Nuns, House Parties and more
Larimer Lounge
12/29 – Boogie Lights, STJ and more
12/30 – Zenith, Drebin and more
12/30 – Treehouse DJ Set: Keiith
12/31 – Mxxnwatchers, Weir and mor e
12/31 – Treehouse DJ Set: Snowedin
1/1 – Bodega Cats, Tallbois and more
1/1 – Treehouse DJ Set: Jeff Cook, Yaakov and more
Lost Lake
12/29 – Insipidus, Astral Tomb and more
12/30 – Augustus, Stella Nova and more
12/31 – Colfax Speed Queen, Church Fire and more
1/1 – NYD Recovery, Trent Campbell and more
Marquis Theater
12/30 – Miguel Crandell
12/31 – IAMX
Mission Ballroom
12/27 – The Roots, Big K.R.I.T.
12/29 – The String Cheese Incident
12/30 – The String Cheese Incident
12/31 – The String Cheese Incident
Nocturne
12/28 – Derek Banach Quintet
12/29 – Robert Johnson Quartet
12/30 – The Ben Markley Quintet
12/31 – Jenna McLean Quintet
The Ogden Theatre
12/29 – Ghost Light, Marco Benevento
12/30 – Houndmouth, Wildermiss
12/31 – Boombox, Backseat Brass and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/30 – Led Zepelin 2
12/31 – Hype NYE Y2K Dance Party
The Oriental Theater
12/28 – Asleep At The Wheel
12/30 – The Iron Maidens, The Blackouts and more
Roxy Broadway
12/27 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
12/28 – Live Jazz & Open Jam
12/30 – Austin Johnson
12/30 – Brotherhood of Machines, Foans & Luxury Hearse
12/31 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Sugar Auntie
12/31 – Gardens
12/31 – Weird Touch
1/1 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Hoontz
Roxy Theatre
12/29 – Afton
Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/30 – Yail, Only Echoes and more
Skylark Lounge
12/28 – Enmanuel Alexander Quartet
12/30 – Fossil Blood, Eaglewing and more
Summit
12/31 – The Bouncing Souls
Temple Night Club
12/29 – BYOUSB: Open Deck
12/30 – Wuki
12/31 – JAVZ
Your Mom’s House
12/27 – Open Jam
12/28 – Batterhead, Black Mople and more
12/29 – Sqwervadelic
12/30 – Ghost-Wok
12/31 – NYE Party: Able Grey, Soul Array and more