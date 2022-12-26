This Week in Concerts – STS9, The Roots, Flobots and More

This week in concerts, catch what’s sure to be an immersive light show at The Fillmore for STS9, or check out The Roots as they lay down the standard for neo-soul and hip-hop vibes at Mission Ballroom. Still unsure? Then go with the safe bet and check out Colorado’s Flobots at Herman’s Hideaway for the special New Year’s Eve Party and celebration. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

12/27 – Weekly DJ Battle: Subculture, Pseudosound and more

12/29 – Kursa, Lonedrum and more

12/29 – Retina, IDHS and more

12/30 – The Widdler, Medicine Place and more

12/30 – Dumbsteppaz, Medicated Drums and more

12/31 – Chef Boyarbeatz, Oxossi and more

12/31 – Sin7, Froztwr3ck and more

12/30 – When Darkness Falls, Human Paint and more

12/31 – The Nuns of Brixton

12/30 – Devotchka, Verena

12/31 – Devotchka, Julian Navarro

12/30 – Fortunate Youth, Denm and more

12/31 – Fortunate Youth, Denm and more

12/31 – Neal Francis, Karina Rykman and more

12/31 – Gram Greene & Friends

11/27 – The Renwick Brothers

12/28 – Eric Gunnison, Dawn Clement and more

12/29 – Otis Taylor

12/30 – Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors

12/30 – Ken Walker Sextet

12/30 – Sarah Mount Rushmores, Daniel Steigleder

12/31 – NYE Pre-Gala with Same Cloth

12/31 – NYE Gala with Same Cloth

12/29 – Sound Tribe Sector 9

12/29 – Sound Tribe Sector 9

12/30 – Sound Tribe Sector 9

12/31 – Sound Tribe Sector 9

12/29 – The String Cheese Incident Appreciation Happy Hour, Kanika Moore

12/29 – The Hinckleys, Vashon Seed and more

12/30 – The String Cheese Incident Appreciation Happy Hour, Judith Hill

12/30 – The String Cheese Incident Appreciation Happy Hour, Global Mountain Shindig and more

12/31 – Jack Cloonan Band, Southbound String Band and more

1/1 – Reno Divorce, Indecisive and more

12/30 – Bailey Elora, The Keeps and more

12/31 – Gingerbomb, Ellsworth

12/26 – Vlad Girshevich

12/27 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more

12/28 – Hump Day Funk Jam

12/29 – Dave Randon Trio

12/30 – Alive on Arrival, Diana Castro

1/1 – Erik Boa

12/30 – Jetboy

12/31 – Flobots

12/29 – Discomfort Creature, Curios Things and more

12/30 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, Midwife and more

12/31 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, In The Company of Serpents and more

12/27 – Dark Tuesdays

12/30 – Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Crow Cavalier

12/31 – Pop Punk Nite: Van Full of Nuns, House Parties and more

12/29 – Boogie Lights, STJ and more

12/30 – Zenith, Drebin and more

12/30 – Treehouse DJ Set: Keiith

12/31 – Mxxnwatchers, Weir and mor e

12/31 – Treehouse DJ Set: Snowedin

1/1 – Bodega Cats, Tallbois and more

1/1 – Treehouse DJ Set: Jeff Cook, Yaakov and more

12/29 – Insipidus, Astral Tomb and more

12/30 – Augustus, Stella Nova and more

12/31 – Colfax Speed Queen, Church Fire and more

1/1 – NYD Recovery, Trent Campbell and more

12/30 – Miguel Crandell

12/31 – IAMX

12/27 – The Roots, Big K.R.I.T.

12/29 – The String Cheese Incident

12/30 – The String Cheese Incident

12/31 – The String Cheese Incident

12/28 – Derek Banach Quintet

12/29 – Robert Johnson Quartet

12/30 – The Ben Markley Quintet

12/31 – Jenna McLean Quintet

12/29 – Ghost Light, Marco Benevento

12/30 – Houndmouth, Wildermiss

12/31 – Boombox, Backseat Brass and more

12/30 – Led Zepelin 2

12/31 – Hype NYE Y2K Dance Party

12/28 – Asleep At The Wheel

12/30 – The Iron Maidens, The Blackouts and more

12/27 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

12/28 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

12/30 – Austin Johnson

12/30 – Brotherhood of Machines, Foans & Luxury Hearse

12/31 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Sugar Auntie

12/31 – Gardens

12/31 – Weird Touch

1/1 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Hoontz

12/29 – Afton

12/30 – Yail, Only Echoes and more

12/28 – Enmanuel Alexander Quartet

12/30 – Fossil Blood, Eaglewing and more

12/31 – The Bouncing Souls

12/29 – BYOUSB: Open Deck

12/30 – Wuki

12/31 – JAVZ

12/27 – Open Jam

12/28 – Batterhead, Black Mople and more

12/29 – Sqwervadelic

12/30 – Ghost-Wok

12/31 – NYE Party: Able Grey, Soul Array and more