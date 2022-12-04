Stanley Marketplace Fashion Show Shows off Winter Styles

Every year, shop owners of Stanley Marketplace have the opportunity to show off their latest looks for the upcoming chilly holiday season. On Nov. 17th, Factory Fashion, June Ruby, Abstract, TRUE, Activ, Steere, and Steele Angel took to the stage again, showing off their fresh new winter looks.

Emcee of the evening, Skye Barker Maa, kicked off the show with her own brand— Factory Fashion, a design studio and sewing school. Each model was the designer of their own outfit which led to a wide range of styles worn by models of all ages. From pajamas to business casual to glamour looks—designers were able to express themselves in their own style for this runway.

For women always working and moving, June Ruby designs down-to-earth looks that provide comfort and style for every outfit. Women of all ages walked the runway in pairs to show off their business casual looks with a bit of flair. Founder and owner, Michelle Rotter, created the brand for those who might not have time to shop but still want fashionable clothing in their closets. Highlights of the collection were oversized flannel coats along with shimmering evening gowns and tops. Walking with June Ruby were kids of LuBird’s Light Foundation representing the new LuBird’s Light playground at Stanley Marketplace. The foundation was created to provide fun and accessible playgrounds for children with rare disabilities.

Abstract featured streetwear designs with graphics relating to Colorado—such as the iconic Denver skyline or the mountains. Owner Dave Roggeman started working on the creation of the brand in the early 2000s. Now, with years of experience in creating clothing and retail, he has successfully created a creative brand that caters to both men and women. With tees, hoodies, beanies, windbreakers and more— there’s something for everyone looking to make their closet more unique this winter.

With TRUE boutique comes a little bit of everything—thus why they call it a “holistic boutique.” Owner Shana Colbin created TRUE after founding their sister store, Kismet. Centered around the idea of wellness, TRUE designs are casual and comfortable but can be elevated to dressy or business casual looks when paired with other TRUE coats, jewelry, and accessories. On the runway, their glittery dresses, colorful scarves and stylish jumpers made the models shine.

Coming from both emerging and established designers, the apparel from Sterre is incredibly chic and versatile for every season. Danielle Van Ede, founder, curates clothing collections for women who want unique, stylish clothing for an affordable price. Styled with classy gold jewelry and bold sunglasses, the neutral colors of this season’s collections make for perfect outfits as the weather cools down.

Steele Angel models made sure to bring excitement to the runway with apparel meant to spice up your activewear looks. The shining stars of the collection were puffer vests and fuzzy jackets to not only keep warm but show how winter fashion can still be stylish. Models made sure to show off how easy it was to stay active in their looks as they danced down the runway in style.

If you love the outdoors no matter the temperature, Aktiv is the place for you. Showing off their colorful puffer jackets, cozy quarter zips and fluffy flannels—they proved that staying warm can still be stylish this season. Inspired by their Scandinavian roots, the owners and creators of Aktiv, Nate and Leslie Axvig, aim to produce durable, quality, and fashionable clothing for any type of weather.

The runway concluded with all the models returning to the stage for one last walk as foam bubbles fell from above, transforming the room into a winter wonderland. Following the show, attendees were able to shop all of the same items they loved on the runway at the boutiques scattered throughout Stanley Marketplace.

All photography by Roxanna Carrasco.