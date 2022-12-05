Avanti Food and Beverage Pledges to Donate to the Club Q Shooting Response Fund

After the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, our Colorado community has come together to help navigate through grief and take a brave step toward healing. Companies like Avanti Food and Beverage are taking action and doing their part to support the LGBTQIA+ community. From December 1 through 30, Avanti F&B will donate $1 from every Bananas and Bourbon ($12) cocktail sold to the Club Q Shooting Response fund.

The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) was established to help communities rebuild after mass tragedies. All donations are gifted to families of the deceased, survivors and the greater impacted community. CHF partners with state and local victim assistance organizations like the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance (COVA) to determine how to best support the individuals and families impacted by the shooting. So far, over 4,000 people have donated to the fundraiser raising over $420,000.

While it may be a modest gesture on Avanti’s part, the support goes a long way to help those affected by this tragedy. If you’re looking for more ways to support the LGBTQ+ community, check out Denverfoundation.org.