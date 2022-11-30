Unique Things To Do In Denver This Weekend: 11/30 – 12/4

Denver has some jovial events lined up this weekend. Start it off with an immersive twist on a beloved Christmas tale at The Immersive Nutcracker Experience: A Winter Miracle and end it with a little light magic at the Denver Zoo. Whatever the week has planned for you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, November 30

The Immersive Nutcracker Experience: A Winter Miracle

When: November 30 – December 31

Where: Lighthouse Art Space, Denver

Cost: $24, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Come experience this immersive twist on a beloved Christmas tale. Bring the whole family down and listen to Tchaikovsky’s enchanting and iconic scores such as “The Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy” and “The March Of The Toys” while you’re surrounded by magical holiday projections. Don’t miss your chance for a festive photo op with life-size nutcrackers!

Snow Drift

When: November 30 – December 31

Where: Adrift, 218 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: N/A

The Lowdown: This tropical tiki bar was been winterized and transformed into a frosty wonderland. This holiday pop-up bar is equipped with powdery snow, an icicle-kissed bar features a heated patio and a holiday food and drink menu. Don’t forget to check out their other holiday event throughout the month like Red Rum Wednesdays where you can catch a spooky holiday movie. On Thursdays, they will also be hosting themed weeks such as the Ugly Holiday Sweater contest, Slutty Santa Drag Show and more!

Tinsletown: Nightmare Before Christmas

When: November 30 – December 30,

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St Suite #100, Denver

Cost: $13 – $13.78, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Come check out this Tim Burton Christmas pop-up bar at Zeppelin Station. Tinsletown is full of holiday cheer and will feature Santa, elves, presents, tinsel, festive tunes, and a Christmas cocktail menu. Tickets will include entry to the pop-up bar as well as a drink on arrival.

Canine Christmas

When: November 30, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Christkindlmarket, Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your pup for a Canine Christmas at the Denver Christkindlmarket. You and your four-legged buddies can have a photo taken with St. Nikolaus and take part in some fun activities throughout the day at the Christmas-themed marketplace. $5 beer and Glühwein for those who bring their pups!

Magical Cirque Christmas

When: November 30, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $39.95 – $79.95, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: This dazzling Christmas adventure is full of acrobats, cirque performers and live holiday music. This magical holiday spectacular will be hosted by the eccentric Lucy Darling and will be the event highlight of the season for you and your family.

Thursday, December 1

Camp Christmas

When: December 1 – 24

Where: Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood

Cost: $16 – $54, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Campers are invited to explore this six-acre winter wonderland! Walk through this magical campground thats equipped with a carousel, three themed bars, elaborate light displays and immersive experiences that will give you that warm and merry feeling. Kids from one to 92 are welcome to enjoy this joyous campground!

The Polar Express Train Ride

When: December 1 – 23

Where: 17155 W. 44th Ave., Golden

Cost: $80 -$475 UPDATE: SOLD OUT but cancellation tickets can still be found here.

The Lowdown: The Polar Express returns to the Colorado Railroad Museum for 2022. This three-part theatrical experience will feature the catchy and cheerful Hot Cholocate song performed in the pavilion along with a reading and re-enactment of The Polar Express story, then a ride to the North Pole in vintage coaches pulled by coal locomotive and finally a visit with Santa.

Friday, December 2

Apres Ski Market

When: December 2 – 18, Fridays – Sundays, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block partners with American Field for the 3rd Annual Après Ski Holiday Market. The outdoor market offers a variety of local Coloradan and national vendors as well as food and drink specials to fuel your shopping ventures.

Downtown Denver Skate Rink

When: December 2 – February 14

Where: Skyline at 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $9 – $11

The Lowdown: Head to the heart of downtown to skate at this unique urban rink. There is also an opportunity for a Broomball challenge so assemble a team and challenge a rival for some good sport.

Saturday, December 3

9 News Parade of Lights

When: December 3, 6 p.m.

Where: Parade route map can be found here.

Cost: Free -$40 for Grandstand tickets.

The Lowdown: 9 News Parade of Lights returns for the 48th year. This parade is one of Colorado’s most spectacular holiday traditions that is celebrated will with over 40 illuminated floats, giant balloon characters, marching bands, equestrian units and cultural displays. This year there will be a Jingle Jog Fun Run along the route before the parade starts as well as a costume contest for the best festive gear and the winner will get to ride on one of the floats. Register here.

Blazing Bright

When: December 3 – December 31, Tuesdays – Saturdays

Where: Hilton Denver Inverness, 200 Inverness Dr. W., Englewood

Cost: Reservations recommended

The Lowdown: Come down to the first floor of the Hilton Denver Inverness for a cozy Fireside Bar & Lounge. The halls are absolutely decked out with festive decor, a life-size house-made gingerbread cottage, giant ornaments, wreaths, and plenty of holiday spirit. Pro-Tip: Try the Sleigh Shots or the Bah Humbug Hot Cocoa and the other holiday cocktail menu!

Denver Zoo Lights

When: December 3 – January 15

Where: 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: See the Denver Zoo’s night light transformation for the winter. These illuminated animal displays are sprinkled throughout the zoo and feature over one million lights. This year’s additions will include the Aurora Borealis, Savannah Sunset and an Electric Jungle. Don’t miss out on the live ice-carving exhibitions with local artisans, cozy fire barrels, holiday drinks and food.