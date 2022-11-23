Unique Things To Do In Denver This Weekend: 11/23 – 11/27

Denver is sweater ready with these cozy events lined up this weekend. Start it off by bringing friends and family to the annual Light the Lights Celebration at the Denver City and County Building and end it by getting a cup of cozy holiday tea at St. Julien Hotel. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, November 23

Light the Lights Celebration

When: November 23, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Denver City and County Building, 1437 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The magificent light display at the Denver City and County Building returns and will be illuminated to signal the start of the holiday season. This year’s program be hosted by Denver 7’s Anne Truilljo and will also feature music from the Denver Municipal Band. There will also be 8-minute coreographed light and music show at 5:45 and 6:45 every night. This iconic holiday display will stay up until the Stock Show in January.

Santa’s Flight Academy

When: November 23 – December 24,

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center

Cost: Book your visit here.

The Lowdown: This innovative photo experience will allow you to join Santa’s flight crew and step in the 22 ft tall sleigh with magic snowfall. There will be a variety of photo-packages for purchase. Reservations are encouraged so don’t forget to book!

Winter Brunch at The Cooper Lounge

When: November 23 – December 24, Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: The Cooper Lounge

Cost: Make reservations here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a cozy and elegant brunch at Denver Union Station’s Cooper Lounge. This holiday season will have bottomless mimosas, brunch boards, and their famous Cooper Lounge Espresso Martinis.

Thursday, November 24

Feed the Crew with Postino’s Order-Anytime Holiday Bundle

When: November 24

Where: Online Order

Cost: $285 Feeds 15 people, order here.

The Lowdown: Take all the stress out of planning a gathering and order Postino’s holiday catering bundle. You can customize this bundle and get all of your Postino favs like a bruschetta board, a big salad, a choice of two starters such as meatballs and goat cheese, a Crudité Platter, or a Chef’s Charcuterie Board.

Thanksgiving Brunch at St Julien

When: November 24, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: St. Julien Hotel & Spa

Cost: $90 adult, $40 children 4-12 years old, make reservations here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a relaxing Thanksgiving brunch buffet in St. Julien’s ballroom. The menu will include pastries, frittatas, a seafood bar with Alaskan king crab legs, Thanksgiving selections and more. Additionally, Jill’s Restuarant will serve a prix-fixe three-course brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 25

Grand Illumination

When: November 25, 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Come downtown to see the ceremonial lighting of Union Station. Listen to live holiday tunes from the Denver Dolls, special appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the illumination of a 40 ft tall Christmas tree that features more than 7,000 lights. The Terminal Bar patio will be open and serving drink specials and hot beverages.

Olde Town Arvada’s Holiday Pop-up Makers Mart

When: November 25 – 27

Where: Olde Town Arvada, 7307 Grandview Ave., Arvada

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Make your way down to Olde Town Arvada this holiday season and experience German Christmas Market-style huts throughout Olde Town Square.

Saturday, November 26

Denver Holiday Lights & Sight Walking Tour

When: November 26, 5:40 p.m. – 7:40 p.m.

Where: 1437 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $29, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: This 2-hr holiday stroll will take you to the most festive and magical places the Mile High City has to offer. This experience will visit the incredible light displays at the City & County Building, D&F Clock Tower, Larimer Square, Christkindl Market, Union Station and more. You’ll learn about Denver’s holiday lore, rich history and architecture of these iconic landmarks.

Horseshoe Holiday Market: Small Business Saturday and Sunday

When: November 26 -27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Highlands Masonic Temple, 3550 Federal Boulevard, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Come browse festive goodies from over 120 Colorado local and small businesses, artisans, crafters, makers, vintage & flea curators and more. $5 dontation suggestion will help support NW Denver Schools: Edison and Centennial. Pro-tip: RSVP for entry and enter a $50 giveaway

RiNo Holiday Bazaar

When: November 26 -27, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station & Surrounding Streets, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $0 – $ 35, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Shop for everyone on your list at the outdoor holiday Bazaar in Denver’s trendy neighborhood in RiNo. Shop and sip with bottomless mimosas ($20) or a drink token package ($35). You’re bound to find the perfect gift from 80+ vendors featured. There will also be outdoor pop-up bars with holiday cocktails, DIY workshops, an indoor food hall and more.

Small Business Saturday at Stanley Marketplace

When: November 26, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Stanley Market Place, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Shop small and independent this season at the Stanley Market Place with over 50 local businesses. Join in on all the fun activities such as caroling from Ye Wanton Singers, a silent disco, roaming Santa, photo booth, christmas tree farm, letters to Santa and much more.

Santa’s Little Man Factory

When: November 26, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This 6000 ft tasting room will be transformed into a holiday wonderland full of sparkly lights, decorations, penguins, ton soldiers, Elfy-Selfie Walls, an Icy Throne for pics with Santa, bingo with Mrs. Claus, Gingerbread house parties, live music and crafts with elves. Pro-tip: check out their General Store for handmade toffee, home-made baked goods and other goodies.

Android Jones Holiday Sale & Art Auction x Threyda

When: November 26 – 27

Where: Threyda Gallery, 878 Santa Fe Drive #2, Denver

Cost: N/A

The Lowdown: Colorado-born digital artist Android Jones will have artwork, canvas prints, apparel and special merch available at Threyda Gallery. There will also be a live art auction held on Saturday to celebrate Android’s birthday. Come stop by and check out all the trippy psychedelic fine art your heart desires.

Sunday, November 27

#bRUNchClub at Whole Sol Sloan’s Lake

When: November 27, 9 a.m.

Where: Whole Sol Blend Bar, 1611 Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: $0 – $25, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: This run club has you covered on exercise and brunch. Group run will begin at 9 a.m. and you can choose between a 5K (1 lap around the lake) or 10K (2 laps around the lake). VIB registration will get you customized Yeti drinkware and 10% will be donated to the non-profit A Friend of Jack.

Santa Paws

When: November 27, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Aspen Grove Shopping Center, 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: $7, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Whether your pup has been a good boy or girl, celebrate with a photo with Santa Claus. Every dog will get a sweet treat from Butterscotch Grove and Copper Door Coffee Roaster. 100% of ticket proceeds for this jolly fundraiser will go to the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley

Holiday Tea

When: November 27 – December 18, every Sunday at noon and 2:30 p.m.

Where: St Julien, X900 Walnut St., Boulder

Cost: $45 adults, $20 children 12 and under, make reservations here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a warm and comforting cup of tea in St. Julien’s Xanadu Ballroom. Holiday teas by Tea Forte will be served along with scones, tea sandwiches and petit fours. Gingerbread cookie decorating and jazz from Ron Legault will there to put you in the holiday spirit.