This Week in Concerts – Yung Gravy, OneRepublic, Alan Walker and More

This week in concerts, Yung Gravy closes out November while OneRepublic joins The Band Camino and Dermot Kennedy at the Fillmore Auditorium to kick off Denver’s December shows. Meanwhile, at Mission Ballroom, Alan Walker drops a beat with openers Blossom, Telykast and 220Kid. Looking for beer to go along with your metal? Then head to Summit for their two-day Decibel Metal and Beer Festival. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Bar Standard
12/2 – Vindata
The Black Box
11/28 – Skream!
11/29 – Coki, Atek and more
12/1 – Farside, Gallium and more
12/1 – Hive Mind, Duality and more
12/2 – Ooak, TF Marz and more
12/2 – Brisco Jones
12/3 – Stu’s Bday Bash: Mick Jeets, Scootsmac and more
12/3 – Shaman Celebration of Life: Goreteks, Darkstar and more
12/4 – Joel Wright Celebration of Life
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
12/1 – Trash., Mr. Atomic and more
12/2 – Christopher Shayne, Ryan Chrys and more
12/3 – Luke Lively, O’Connor Brothers Band and more
The Bluebird Theater
12/1 – The Lil Smokies
12/2 – The Lil Smokies
12/3 – The Lil Smokies
12/4 – Trusetto
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/30 – The Frank White Experience, Lil’ Cease and more
12/1 – Eggy, Sqwerv and more
12/1 – Shift, Smoakland and more
12/2 – Garaj Mahal, Kick The Cat and more
12/2 – Bass Inferno, Must Die! and more
12/2 – Andy Frasco, The U.N. and more
12/3 – Garaj Mahal, Kick The Cat and more
12/3 – Maddy O’Neal, Break Science and more
Club Vinyl
12/3 – Sosa
Dazzle
11/30 – Dawn Clement
12/1 – The Zweifel, Lewis & Wiens Trio
12/2 – Steve Kvalcheck Trio, Ben Markley
12/4 – The Big Swing Trio
The Fillmore
11/29 – Yung Gravy, Bbno$
12/1 – Alice in Winterland: OneRepublic, The Band Camino and more
Globe Hall
11/28 – July Talk, Darkbird
12/1 – Wild Pink, Trace Mountains and more
12/2 – Joey Harkum Band, Dave Halchak and more
12/3 – The Holophonivs, Younger Than Neil and more
12/4 -Dig Deep, Neutrino Bambino and more
Goosetown Tavern
11/29 – Open Mic
12/2 – Tamara
The Gothic Theatre
11/29 – Brakence, Jane Remove
Herb’s Hideout
11/28 – Vlad Girshevich
11/29 – Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich and more
11/30 – Diana Castro
Herman’s Hideaway
12/2 – The Atomic Punks, Rock Machine and more
Hi-Dive
12/2 – Nova Fest 9: Miniluv, The Burial Plot and more
12/3 – The Heavy Eyes, Cloudcatcher and more
12/4 – The Soft Moon, Nuovo Testamento and more
HQ
11/29 – Dark Tuesdays
11/2 – The Meteors, The Dead End and more
12/2 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
12/3 – Synthwave Saturday Night: Dryve, DJ Tower and more
Larimer Lounge
11/28 – Disq, People Like Me and more
11/30 – Smoakland: Liquid Smoak
12/1 – Gudboy, Cream Hoodie and more
12/2 – Hotel Garuda, Punjahbae and more
12/2 – Treehouse DJ Set, Bnjmn Sndvl
12/3 – Open House, Owie and more
12/3 – Treehouse DJ Set, Big Rizzy and more
12/4 – Hembree, Little Hurt and more
Lost Lake
11/28 – SRSQ, Causer and more
11/30 – Skout, Emelise and more
12/1 – Hausman, Zenith and more
12/2 – Dabylon, Tate and more
12/3 – Modern Color, Gleemer and more
12/4 – Lu Lagoon, Dry Ice and more
Marquis Theater
11/30 – Savage Ga$p, Oliver Francis
12/1 – Decibel Metal, Dreadnought
12/2 – Alejandro Aranda
Meow Wolf
11/30 – HoliSLAY: Talia Tucker, Jessica L’Whor and more
12/1 – HoliSLAY: Talia Tucker, Jessica L’Whor and more
12/3 – Danceportation: Deep Dark, Dangerous Take
Mission Ballroom
11/29 – Alan Walker, Blossom and more
12/2 – Charley Crockett, Greyhounds
Nocturne
11/30 – Dawn Clement, Jay Clayton Quartet
12/1 – The Zweifel, Lewis & Wiens Trio
12/2 – Steve Kovalcheck Trio, Ben Markley
12/4 – The Big Swing Trio
Number Thirty Eight
12/2 – Chariots & Charioteers, Sturtz
12/3 – Rauw Alejandro Tribute Party
The Ogden Theatre
12/1 – Shane Smith & The Saints
12/2 – Andy Frasco & The U.N., Doom Flamingo
12/3 – Soccer Mommy, TOPS
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/29 – Austin Johnson
12/1 – Casey Russell, Nick Werth and more
12/3 – New Family Dog (Brunch)
The Oriental Theater
12/2 – Cold Cave, Voight and more
Roxy Broadway
11/29 – Singer Songer Open Mic
11/30 – Live Jazz & Open Jam
12/1 – DJ Open Decks
12/2 – CU Denver Songwriter Showcase
12/2 – Simple Syrup
12/3 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ LaRue
12/3 – CU Denver Songwriter Showcase
12/3 – Osa Rosa, Neon Noir
12/4 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Erin Stereo
The Roxy Theatre
12/3 – Caskey
Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/29 – Austin Lucas In, Crow Cavalier and more
11/30 – The Mall and Friends!
Skylark Lounge
12/1 – Sun Jr., Hollow Head and more
12/2 – Lillian, Briana Straut and more
12/3 – Night Spins, Blankslate
Summit
12/2 – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Denver 2022: Cannibal Corpse, Dark Funeral and more
12/3 -Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Denver 2022: Immolation, Black Anvil and more
12/4 – The Menzingers
Temple Night Club
12/1 – Sam Wolfe
12/2 – No Mana
12/3 – Kream
Your Mom’s House
11/29 – Open Jam
11/30 – May Be Fern, Dzirae Gold and more
12/1 – D-Spawn, DJ Stage One
12/2 – The Skinny, Racine Machine and more
12/3 – Cirque Dub
12/4 – Denver EDM Friends: Open Deck