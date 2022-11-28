This Week in Concerts – Yung Gravy, OneRepublic, Alan Walker and More

This week in concerts, Yung Gravy closes out November while OneRepublic joins The Band Camino and Dermot Kennedy at the Fillmore Auditorium to kick off Denver’s December shows. Meanwhile, at Mission Ballroom, Alan Walker drops a beat with openers Blossom, Telykast and 220Kid. Looking for beer to go along with your metal? Then head to Summit for their two-day Decibel Metal and Beer Festival. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

12/2 – Vindata

11/28 – Skream!

11/29 – Coki, Atek and more

12/1 – Farside, Gallium and more

12/1 – Hive Mind, Duality and more

12/2 – Ooak, TF Marz and more

12/2 – Brisco Jones

12/3 – Stu’s Bday Bash: Mick Jeets, Scootsmac and more

12/3 – Shaman Celebration of Life: Goreteks, Darkstar and more

12/4 – Joel Wright Celebration of Life

12/1 – Trash., Mr. Atomic and more

12/2 – Christopher Shayne, Ryan Chrys and more

12/3 – Luke Lively, O’Connor Brothers Band and more

12/1 – The Lil Smokies

12/2 – The Lil Smokies

12/3 – The Lil Smokies

12/4 – Trusetto

11/30 – The Frank White Experience, Lil’ Cease and more

12/1 – Eggy, Sqwerv and more

12/1 – Shift, Smoakland and more

12/2 – Garaj Mahal, Kick The Cat and more

12/2 – Bass Inferno, Must Die! and more

12/2 – Andy Frasco, The U.N. and more

12/3 – Garaj Mahal, Kick The Cat and more

12/3 – Maddy O’Neal, Break Science and more

12/3 – Sosa

11/30 – Dawn Clement

12/1 – The Zweifel, Lewis & Wiens Trio

12/2 – Steve Kvalcheck Trio, Ben Markley

12/4 – The Big Swing Trio

11/29 – Yung Gravy, Bbno$

12/1 – Alice in Winterland: OneRepublic, The Band Camino and more

11/28 – July Talk, Darkbird

12/1 – Wild Pink, Trace Mountains and more

12/2 – Joey Harkum Band, Dave Halchak and more

12/3 – The Holophonivs, Younger Than Neil and more

12/4 -Dig Deep, Neutrino Bambino and more

11/29 – Open Mic

12/2 – Tamara

11/29 – Brakence, Jane Remove

11/28 – Vlad Girshevich

11/29 – Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich and more

11/30 – Diana Castro

12/2 – The Atomic Punks, Rock Machine and more

12/2 – Nova Fest 9: Miniluv, The Burial Plot and more

12/3 – The Heavy Eyes, Cloudcatcher and more

12/4 – The Soft Moon, Nuovo Testamento and more

11/29 – Dark Tuesdays

11/2 – The Meteors, The Dead End and more

12/2 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

12/3 – Synthwave Saturday Night: Dryve, DJ Tower and more

11/28 – Disq, People Like Me and more

11/30 – Smoakland: Liquid Smoak

12/1 – Gudboy, Cream Hoodie and more

12/2 – Hotel Garuda, Punjahbae and more

12/2 – Treehouse DJ Set, Bnjmn Sndvl

12/3 – Open House, Owie and more

12/3 – Treehouse DJ Set, Big Rizzy and more

12/4 – Hembree, Little Hurt and more

11/28 – SRSQ, Causer and more

11/30 – Skout, Emelise and more

12/1 – Hausman, Zenith and more

12/2 – Dabylon, Tate and more

12/3 – Modern Color, Gleemer and more

12/4 – Lu Lagoon, Dry Ice and more

11/30 – Savage Ga$p, Oliver Francis

12/1 – Decibel Metal, Dreadnought

12/2 – Alejandro Aranda

11/30 – HoliSLAY: Talia Tucker, Jessica L’Whor and more

12/1 – HoliSLAY: Talia Tucker, Jessica L’Whor and more

12/3 – Danceportation: Deep Dark, Dangerous Take

11/29 – Alan Walker, Blossom and more

12/2 – Charley Crockett, Greyhounds

11/30 – Dawn Clement, Jay Clayton Quartet

12/1 – The Zweifel, Lewis & Wiens Trio

12/2 – Steve Kovalcheck Trio, Ben Markley

12/4 – The Big Swing Trio

12/2 – Chariots & Charioteers, Sturtz

12/3 – Rauw Alejandro Tribute Party

12/1 – Shane Smith & The Saints

12/2 – Andy Frasco & The U.N., Doom Flamingo

12/3 – Soccer Mommy, TOPS

11/29 – Austin Johnson

12/1 – Casey Russell, Nick Werth and more

12/3 – New Family Dog (Brunch)

12/2 – Cold Cave, Voight and more

11/29 – Singer Songer Open Mic

11/30 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

12/1 – DJ Open Decks

12/2 – CU Denver Songwriter Showcase

12/2 – Simple Syrup

12/3 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ LaRue

12/3 – CU Denver Songwriter Showcase

12/3 – Osa Rosa, Neon Noir

12/4 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Erin Stereo

12/3 – Caskey

11/29 – Austin Lucas In, Crow Cavalier and more

11/30 – The Mall and Friends!

12/1 – Sun Jr., Hollow Head and more

12/2 – Lillian, Briana Straut and more

12/3 – Night Spins, Blankslate

12/2 – Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Denver 2022: Cannibal Corpse, Dark Funeral and more

12/3 -Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Denver 2022: Immolation, Black Anvil and more

12/4 – The Menzingers

12/1 – Sam Wolfe

12/2 – No Mana

12/3 – Kream

11/29 – Open Jam

11/30 – May Be Fern, Dzirae Gold and more

12/1 – D-Spawn, DJ Stage One

12/2 – The Skinny, Racine Machine and more

12/3 – Cirque Dub

12/4 – Denver EDM Friends: Open Deck