This Week in Concerts – Smashing Pumpkins, Surf Curse, ZHU and More

This week in concerts, Grammy Award-winners Smashing Pumpkins perform at Ball Arena with openers Jane’s Addiction. Indie rock band Surf Curse takes the spotlight at the Ogden and electronic house producer ZHU reserves two nights at Red Rocks during their last week before closing concerts for the winter season. Lastly, The Venue will be closing its doors Sunday but not before it has one last blowout gig with locals Dark Red Sky, Driven By Turmoil, Nordic Daughter and more. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

11/7 – Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction

11/11 – House Head

11/8 – Electronic Tuesdays: Beat Kitty

11/10 – Hans Glader, Alana English and more

11/10 – Dendritic, Matryoshka and more

11/11 – N-Type, Mythm and more

11/11 – Phonk Around & Find Out: Kalibvr, Lunarmxntra and more

11/12 – Sfam, Yojas and more

11/12 – Kids Hops, Grym and more

11/9 – Kingdom Collapse, The Funeral Portrait and more

11/11 – Thereal Age, Pat Anthony and more

11/12 – River Spell, Magnolia Grove and more

11/8 – Mezerg

11/10 – The Brothers Comatose, Arkansauce

11/11 – Blue Detiger, Tiffany Day

11/12 – Son Little, Moorea Masa & The Mood

11/8 – Jean Dawson, Junior Varsity

11/9 – The White Buffalo, L.A. Edwards

11/10 – Machinedrum, Craze and more

11/11 – Defunk, Tsimba and more

11/11 – Couch, High Street Joggers Club

11/12 – The Hillbenders, Armchair Boogie and more

11/12 – Miguel Bastida

11/12 – Bass Ops: Samplifire

11/7 – Mariachi Alma Del Folklore

11/9 – Adam Bodine Sextet

11/10 – Fareed Haque, Tony Monaco

11/10 – Fareed Haque, Tony Monaco

11/11 – Friday Lunch Brunch: Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors

11/11 – Tod Dickow, Charged Particles

11/11 – Tod Dickow, Charged Particles

11/12 – Tod Dickow, Charged Particles

11/12 – Tod Dickow, Charged Particles

11/13 – Colorado Blues Challenge

11/7 – Charlie Parr, Two Runner, Danno Simpson

11/8 – Beach Goons, Moon Tide Gallery and more

11/9 – Madi Diaz, Caroline Spence and more

11/10 – Hermanos Gutiérrez

11/11 – Birdnest, Anna Walsh and more

11/12 – A Spice Girls Tribute: Wannabe

11/13 – Cachoeira, In Plain Air and more

11/8 – Open Mic

11/11 – Harm Reduction Awareness Concert: Duke Justice, Dayton Stone and more

11/12 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society

11/8 – Tegan and Sara, Tomberlin

11/11 – King Buffalo, Abrams and more

11/12 – Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers

11/13 – Langhorne Slim

11/11 – Josh Abbott Band

11/7 – Vlad Girshevich

11/8 – Gabe Mervine, Braxton Kahn and more

11/9 – Diana Castro

11/10 – Dave Randon Trio

11/11 – Super Magick

11/12 – Skool Daze

11/13 – Wonderbread

11/9 – Monthly Songwriter Showcase: Laurie Michelle, Brent Boland and more

11/11 – Hooligan’s Holiday, Far Beyond Denver and more

11/12 – Indie Caravan 2022: Chetes, Daniels

11/7 – Patriarchy, Street Fever

11/8 – Evolfo, Oh, Rose and more

11/11 – Playboy Manbaby, Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille and more

11/12 – Paul Dehaven, The Senators and more

11/8 – The Early November, I Can Make A Mess and more

11/10 – Militarie Gun, MSPaint and more

11/11 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

11/12 – Mile High Soul Club

11/8 – Ella Jane, Cece Coakley

11/10 – Two Lanes, Flyn

11/11 – Open House, Fer Shore and more

11/11 – TRHS DJ Set

11/12 – Puppet, N3wport and more

11/12 – Mport, Hostage Situation and more

11/12 – TRHS DJ Set, Milky.WAV and more

11/13 – The Coronas, Róisin O

11/9 – Meat Wave, Moon Pussy and more

11/10 – Magic Beans

11/11 – Magic Beans

11/13 – Tyson Motsenbocker, Titus Haug and more

11/7 – Ginger Root

11/8 – Echosmith

11/9 – Drugdealer

11/11 – Silver Cup

11/12 – Bryce Fox, Sam Tinnesz

11/13 – Holy Fawn

11/11 – Manic Focus, Thought Process and more

11/7 – Foals, Inner Wave and more

11/12 – Purple Disco Machine, Franc Moody and more

11/9 – Jeff Jenkins Trio

11/10 – Gabriel Mervine Quartet

11/11 – The Gonzalo Teppa

11/12 – The Walter Gorra Quintet

11/13 – Eric Gunnison

11/8 – Surf Curse, Toner

11/9 – Slaughter To Prevail

11/11 – Lucius, Abraham Alexander

11/12 – Lucii, Crystal Skies and more

11/9 – Jubilingo

11/10 – Frog Legs: A French House Dance Party

11/12 – The Smiths Brunch: Lipgloss

11/12 – Clay Rose, Adam Perry and more

11/10 – Kyle Moon & The Misled, YepOK and more

11/11 – Best Night Ever: Dance Party

11/12 – School of Rock Season Preview: Drum Workshop and Colorado House Band Showcase

11/12 – Emo Night Brooklyn

11/9 – Slander, Virtual Riot and more

11/10 – Slander, Dimension and more

11/11 – Zhu, Hayden James and more

11/12 – Zhu, Sidepiece and more

11/8 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

11/9 – Live Jazz Jam & Open Jam

11/10 – Roxy Bluegrass Jam

11/11 – Louise Lately

11/11 – Bowiegrass

11/12 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Matthew Parrish

11/12 – Burning Sister, Megatheria and more

11/13 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Ginger Perry

11/11 – Gremlin

11/12 – Doher Fest

11/11 – Harvested, Cronos Compulsion and more

11/9 – Bazzi

11/10 – John Petrucci, Mike Portnoy and more

11/11 – Everything Everything

11/12 – Lorna Shore

11/13 – Men I Trust

11/12 – Benny Benassi

11/13 – Pan-Pot

11/11 – Young Drummer Boy, Don Dyablo and more

11/12 – Idolx

11/13 – Final Blow Out Party: El Loco Fandango, Dark Red Sky and many more

11/7 – Bass Music Mondays: Buck Whylin, Sleazy

11/8 – Donella drive, Lost Cause and more

11/9 – Heart Shaped Zombie, Sun Habit and more

11/10 – Black Phillip, Mercy and more

11/11 – Tep No, Krymsun and more

11/12 – Loop Story, Karate Class and more

11/13 – Singer-Songwriter Showcase