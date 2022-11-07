This Week in Concerts – Smashing Pumpkins, Surf Curse, ZHU and More

This week in concerts, Grammy Award-winners Smashing Pumpkins perform at Ball Arena with openers Jane’s Addiction. Indie rock band Surf Curse takes the spotlight at the Ogden and electronic house producer ZHU reserves two nights at Red Rocks during their last week before closing concerts for the winter season. Lastly, The Venue will be closing its doors Sunday but not before it has one last blowout gig with locals Dark Red Sky, Driven By Turmoil, Nordic Daughter and more. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
11/7 – Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction
Bar Standard
11/11 – House Head
The Black Box
11/8 – Electronic Tuesdays: Beat Kitty
11/10 – Hans Glader, Alana English and more
11/10 – Dendritic, Matryoshka and more
11/11 – N-Type, Mythm and more
11/11 – Phonk Around & Find Out: Kalibvr, Lunarmxntra and more
11/12 – Sfam, Yojas and more
11/12 – Kids Hops, Grym and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
11/9 – Kingdom Collapse, The Funeral Portrait and more
11/11 – Thereal Age, Pat Anthony and more
11/12 – River Spell, Magnolia Grove and more
The Bluebird Theater
11/8 – Mezerg
11/10 – The Brothers Comatose, Arkansauce
11/11 – Blue Detiger, Tiffany Day
11/12 – Son Little, Moorea Masa & The Mood
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/8 – Jean Dawson, Junior Varsity
11/9 – The White Buffalo, L.A. Edwards
11/10 – Machinedrum, Craze and more
11/11 – Defunk, Tsimba and more
11/11 – Couch, High Street Joggers Club
11/12 – The Hillbenders, Armchair Boogie and more
Club Vinyl
11/12 – Miguel Bastida
11/12 – Bass Ops: Samplifire
Dazzle
11/7 – Mariachi Alma Del Folklore
11/9 – Adam Bodine Sextet
11/10 – Fareed Haque, Tony Monaco
11/10 – Fareed Haque, Tony Monaco
11/11 – Friday Lunch Brunch: Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors
11/11 – Tod Dickow, Charged Particles
11/11 – Tod Dickow, Charged Particles
11/12 – Tod Dickow, Charged Particles
11/12 – Tod Dickow, Charged Particles
11/13 – Colorado Blues Challenge
Globe Hall
11/7 – Charlie Parr, Two Runner, Danno Simpson
11/8 – Beach Goons, Moon Tide Gallery and more
11/9 – Madi Diaz, Caroline Spence and more
11/10 – Hermanos Gutiérrez
11/11 – Birdnest, Anna Walsh and more
11/12 – A Spice Girls Tribute: Wannabe
11/13 – Cachoeira, In Plain Air and more
Goosetown Tavern
11/8 – Open Mic
11/11 – Harm Reduction Awareness Concert: Duke Justice, Dayton Stone and more
11/12 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society
The Gothic Theatre
11/8 – Tegan and Sara, Tomberlin
11/11 – King Buffalo, Abrams and more
11/12 – Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers
11/13 – Langhorne Slim
The Grizzly Rose
11/11 – Josh Abbott Band
Herb’s Hideout
11/7 – Vlad Girshevich
11/8 – Gabe Mervine, Braxton Kahn and more
11/9 – Diana Castro
11/10 – Dave Randon Trio
11/11 – Super Magick
11/12 – Skool Daze
11/13 – Wonderbread
Herman’s Hideaway
11/9 – Monthly Songwriter Showcase: Laurie Michelle, Brent Boland and more
11/11 – Hooligan’s Holiday, Far Beyond Denver and more
11/12 – Indie Caravan 2022: Chetes, Daniels
Hi-Dive
11/7 – Patriarchy, Street Fever
11/8 – Evolfo, Oh, Rose and more
11/11 – Playboy Manbaby, Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille and more
11/12 – Paul Dehaven, The Senators and more
HQ
11/8 – The Early November, I Can Make A Mess and more
11/10 – Militarie Gun, MSPaint and more
11/11 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
11/12 – Mile High Soul Club
Larimer Lounge
11/8 – Ella Jane, Cece Coakley
11/10 – Two Lanes, Flyn
11/11 – Open House, Fer Shore and more
11/11 – TRHS DJ Set
11/12 – Puppet, N3wport and more
11/12 – Mport, Hostage Situation and more
11/12 – TRHS DJ Set, Milky.WAV and more
11/13 – The Coronas, Róisin O
Lost Lake
11/9 – Meat Wave, Moon Pussy and more
11/10 – Magic Beans
11/11 – Magic Beans
11/13 – Tyson Motsenbocker, Titus Haug and more
Marquis Theater
11/7 – Ginger Root
11/8 – Echosmith
11/9 – Drugdealer
11/11 – Silver Cup
11/12 – Bryce Fox, Sam Tinnesz
11/13 – Holy Fawn
Meow Wolf
11/11 – Manic Focus, Thought Process and more
Mission Ballroom
11/7 – Foals, Inner Wave and more
11/12 – Purple Disco Machine, Franc Moody and more
Nocturne
11/9 – Jeff Jenkins Trio
11/10 – Gabriel Mervine Quartet
11/11 – The Gonzalo Teppa
11/12 – The Walter Gorra Quintet
11/13 – Eric Gunnison
The Ogden Theatre
11/8 – Surf Curse, Toner
11/9 – Slaughter To Prevail
11/11 – Lucius, Abraham Alexander
11/12 – Lucii, Crystal Skies and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/9 – Jubilingo
11/10 – Frog Legs: A French House Dance Party
11/12 – The Smiths Brunch: Lipgloss
11/12 – Clay Rose, Adam Perry and more
The Oriental Theater
11/10 – Kyle Moon & The Misled, YepOK and more
11/11 – Best Night Ever: Dance Party
11/12 – School of Rock Season Preview: Drum Workshop and Colorado House Band Showcase
11/12 – Emo Night Brooklyn
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
11/9 – Slander, Virtual Riot and more
11/10 – Slander, Dimension and more
11/11 – Zhu, Hayden James and more
11/12 – Zhu, Sidepiece and more
Roxy Broadway
11/8 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
11/9 – Live Jazz Jam & Open Jam
11/10 – Roxy Bluegrass Jam
11/11 – Louise Lately
11/11 – Bowiegrass
11/12 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Matthew Parrish
11/12 – Burning Sister, Megatheria and more
11/13 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Ginger Perry
Roxy Theatre
11/11 – Gremlin
11/12 – Doher Fest
Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/11 – Harvested, Cronos Compulsion and more
Summit
11/9 – Bazzi
11/10 – John Petrucci, Mike Portnoy and more
11/11 – Everything Everything
11/12 – Lorna Shore
11/13 – Men I Trust
Temple Night Club
11/12 – Benny Benassi
11/13 – Pan-Pot
The Venue
11/11 – Young Drummer Boy, Don Dyablo and more
11/12 – Idolx
11/13 – Final Blow Out Party: El Loco Fandango, Dark Red Sky and many more
Your Mom’s House
11/7 – Bass Music Mondays: Buck Whylin, Sleazy
11/8 – Donella drive, Lost Cause and more
11/9 – Heart Shaped Zombie, Sun Habit and more
11/10 – Black Phillip, Mercy and more
11/11 – Tep No, Krymsun and more
11/12 – Loop Story, Karate Class and more
11/13 – Singer-Songwriter Showcase