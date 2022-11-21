This Week in Concerts – Flobots, State Champs, beabadoobee and More

This week in concerts, State Champs take the Gothic by storm, beabadoobee chills out Summit and Ball Arena takes a break from music to cheer on the Avs. Not celebrating Thanksgiving? No problem — Herb’s Hideout and Herman’s Hideaway are keeping the stage warm with Diana Castro & The Big Time and Alikiba, respectively. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Bar Standard
11/23 – DJ Slave1, DJ Roland and more
The Black Box
11/26 – Secret Recipe, Benji Robot and more
11/26 – Might Delete, Prānā, Adam Hester and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
11/26 – Battle of The Bands!: Black & White Motion Picture, Suitable Miss and more
The Bluebird Theater
11/25 – Phantoms
11/26 – Angie Stevens and The Beautiful Wreck, Bonnie & Taylor Sims Band and more
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/25 – Sol Messiah, Know Self and more
11/26 – Aaron Lee Tasjan, Colfax Contraband and more
Club Vinyl
11/23 – Andy C
Dazzle
11/21 – Tivoli Club Brass Band
11/22 – Flex Trio, Art Lande and more
The Fillmore
11/23 – Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson and more
Globe Hall
11/20 – Dreem Machine, Rocket Parade and more
11/23 – Dead Pay Rent, The Patient Zeros and more
11/25 – Herman Gauche & The Legendary Heirs, Ragged Union and more
11/26 – Dayshaper, HRZN and more
Goosetown Tavern
11/22 – Open Mic
The Gothic Theatre
11/22 – State Champs, Hunny and more
The Grizzly Rose
11/23 – Chris Cagle
11/25 – Chase Bryant
Herb’s Hideout
11/21 – Vlad Girshevich
11/22 – Gabe Mervine, Braxton Kahn and more
11/23 – Diana Castro
11/24 – Diana Castro & The Big Time
11/25 – Diana Castro & The Big Time
11/26 – Diana Castro & The Big Time
11/27 – Erik Boa
Herman’s Hideaway
11/20 – Peso Peso, Sosamann
11/24 – Alikiba
11/25 – Every Mothers Nightmare
Hi-Dive
11/22 – Oruã, Laminate and more
11/23 – The Violet Nines, Neon The Bishop and more
11/25 – Peer Review
11/26 – DespAIR Jordan, Chap and more
HQ
11/22 – Dark Tuesdays
11/25 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
Larimer Lounge
11/22 – Hablot Brown, Floyd Fuji
11/23 – Open House, Chrispy and more
11/25 – CopperClaw, Luvr and more
11/25 – TRHS DJ Set with Indigo Violet
11/26 – Cyclo Sonic, Highdrox and more
11/26 – Charles Mayo, Ryguy and more
11/27 – The Etiquettes, Virgil Vigil and more
Lost Lake
11/23 – Latin Prom Night, Victor Internet and more
11/25 – Wormwitch, Necrosophik Abyss and more
11/26 – Coast To Ghost, Sam Fox and more
11/27 – Meg Walker, Nicki Walters and more
Marquis Theater
11/23 – Hot Flash Heat Wave, Sports
11/25 – The Black Friday Showcase: Hosted by Sly Tha Deuce
11/26 – Collaoratory Holiday Qoncert
Meow Wolf
11/25 – Axel Thesleff, Project Aspect
11/26 – DJ Dan, The Bad Astronauts and more
Mission Ballroom
11/26 – Duke Dum0nt, Will Clarke and more
Nocturne
11/23 – Wil Swindler
11/25 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet
11/26 – The Walter Gorra Quintet
11/27 – Eric Gunnison, Louisa Amend Quartet and more
Number Thirty Eight
11/26 – A Mouthful of Thunder, A Brother’s Fountain
The Ogden Theatre
11/23 – Blanke, Chandler Leighton, Au5 and more
11/26 – Kai Wachi, High Zombie
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/26 – Eric Martinez
The Oriental Theater
11/21 – So Cal Punk Invasion Tour: Black Flag, The Dickies and more
11/22 – Katatonia, The Ocean Collective and more
11/23 – The Flobots, A-Mac and the Height and more
11/26 – Seraphim Shock, Dead on a Sunday and more
Roxy Broadway
11/22 – Songwriter Showcase
11/23 – Live Jazz & Open Jam: Will Wilding
11/25 – Stoyer
11/25 – Sera Cahoone, Kal Cahoone and more
11/26 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Sugar Auntie
11/26 – Ms. Nomer
11/27 – Love Language Dance Party: DJ Nina, DJ Destiny Shynelle
Roxy Theatre
11/26 – YSD Bepo
Skylark Lounge
11/23 – Tonic & Time, Travelin’ Rose Band and more
11/26 – Kenny Cornbread, Lavender Jones
Summit
11/21 – The Garden
11/22 – The Happy Fits
11/25 – The Dolly Disco
11/26 – beabadoobee
Temple Night Club
11/25 – Omnom, Cizak
11/26 – Bleu Clair
Your Mom’s House
11/21 – Tech House Mondays: Mike Remedy, Family Fluff and more
11/22 – Tylor and the Train Robbers
11/23 – Wired Wednesdays: Prismatic, Zygon and more
11/25 – Nevv
11/26 – Meli Rodriguez, Francis Dávila and more
11/27 – Wake N’ Bake: Epik B, Skullkid