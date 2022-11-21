This Week in Concerts – Flobots, State Champs, beabadoobee and More

This week in concerts, State Champs take the Gothic by storm, beabadoobee chills out Summit and Ball Arena takes a break from music to cheer on the Avs. Not celebrating Thanksgiving? No problem — Herb’s Hideout and Herman’s Hideaway are keeping the stage warm with Diana Castro & The Big Time and Alikiba, respectively. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

11/23 – DJ Slave1, DJ Roland and more

11/26 – Secret Recipe, Benji Robot and more

11/26 – Might Delete, Prānā, Adam Hester and more

11/26 – Battle of The Bands!: Black & White Motion Picture, Suitable Miss and more

11/25 – Phantoms

11/26 – Angie Stevens and The Beautiful Wreck, Bonnie & Taylor Sims Band and more

11/25 – Sol Messiah, Know Self and more

11/26 – Aaron Lee Tasjan, Colfax Contraband and more

11/23 – Andy C

11/21 – Tivoli Club Brass Band

11/22 – Flex Trio, Art Lande and more

11/23 – Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson and more

11/20 – Dreem Machine, Rocket Parade and more

11/23 – Dead Pay Rent, The Patient Zeros and more

11/25 – Herman Gauche & The Legendary Heirs, Ragged Union and more

11/26 – Dayshaper, HRZN and more

11/22 – Open Mic

11/22 – State Champs, Hunny and more

11/23 – Chris Cagle

11/25 – Chase Bryant

11/21 – Vlad Girshevich

11/22 – Gabe Mervine, Braxton Kahn and more

11/23 – Diana Castro

11/24 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

11/25 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

11/26 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

11/27 – Erik Boa

11/20 – Peso Peso, Sosamann

11/24 – Alikiba

11/25 – Every Mothers Nightmare

11/22 – Oruã, Laminate and more

11/23 – The Violet Nines, Neon The Bishop and more

11/25 – Peer Review

11/26 – DespAIR Jordan, Chap and more

11/22 – Dark Tuesdays

11/25 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

11/22 – Hablot Brown, Floyd Fuji

11/23 – Open House, Chrispy and more

11/25 – CopperClaw, Luvr and more

11/25 – TRHS DJ Set with Indigo Violet

11/26 – Cyclo Sonic, Highdrox and more

11/26 – Charles Mayo, Ryguy and more

11/27 – The Etiquettes, Virgil Vigil and more

11/23 – Latin Prom Night, Victor Internet and more

11/25 – Wormwitch, Necrosophik Abyss and more

11/26 – Coast To Ghost, Sam Fox and more

11/27 – Meg Walker, Nicki Walters and more

11/23 – Hot Flash Heat Wave, Sports

11/25 – The Black Friday Showcase: Hosted by Sly Tha Deuce

11/26 – Collaoratory Holiday Qoncert

11/25 – Axel Thesleff, Project Aspect

11/26 – DJ Dan, The Bad Astronauts and more

11/26 – Duke Dum0nt, Will Clarke and more

11/23 – Wil Swindler

11/25 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet

11/26 – The Walter Gorra Quintet

11/27 – Eric Gunnison, Louisa Amend Quartet and more

11/26 – A Mouthful of Thunder, A Brother’s Fountain

11/23 – Blanke, Chandler Leighton, Au5 and more

11/26 – Kai Wachi, High Zombie

11/26 – Eric Martinez

11/21 – So Cal Punk Invasion Tour: Black Flag, The Dickies and more

11/22 – Katatonia, The Ocean Collective and more

11/23 – The Flobots, A-Mac and the Height and more

11/26 – Seraphim Shock, Dead on a Sunday and more

11/22 – Songwriter Showcase

11/23 – Live Jazz & Open Jam: Will Wilding

11/25 – Stoyer

11/25 – Sera Cahoone, Kal Cahoone and more

11/26 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Sugar Auntie

11/26 – Ms. Nomer

11/27 – Love Language Dance Party: DJ Nina, DJ Destiny Shynelle

11/26 – YSD Bepo

11/23 – Tonic & Time, Travelin’ Rose Band and more

11/26 – Kenny Cornbread, Lavender Jones

11/21 – The Garden

11/22 – The Happy Fits

11/25 – The Dolly Disco

11/26 – beabadoobee

11/25 – Omnom, Cizak

11/26 – Bleu Clair

11/21 – Tech House Mondays: Mike Remedy, Family Fluff and more

11/22 – Tylor and the Train Robbers

11/23 – Wired Wednesdays: Prismatic, Zygon and more

11/25 – Nevv

11/26 – Meli Rodriguez, Francis Dávila and more

11/27 – Wake N’ Bake: Epik B, Skullkid