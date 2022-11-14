This Week in Concerts – Carrie Underwood, Måneskin, Liquid Stranger and More

This week in concerts, Carrie Underwood performs at Ball Arena. Italian rock band, Måneskin books a night at The Fillmore and Liquid Stranger reserves three nights at Mission Ballroom. Are you an EDM and electronic music fan? Then check out The Black Box for their Electronic Tuesdays, producer workshops or DJ duals. Do you like live music with your brunch? Then look no further. Dazzle, Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, The Roxy and Your Mom’s House are all options for the brunch and music enthusiast. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
11/15 – Carrie Underwood
11/19 – Trans-Siberian Orchestra
11/20 – Pentatonix
The Black Box
11/15 – Electronic Tuesdays: Apparition, Joe Big and more
11/17 – Dieselboy, Solid and more
11/17 – Subciety Takeover: Abberant, Whitty and more
11/18 – Electronic Dance Music Party: Moss Pig, Enemy Sender and more
11/19 – The Black Box Six-Year Anniversary: System, Vivek and more
11/19 – Heart 2 Heart: Derteedisco, Robonix and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
11/17 – Estin & The 86’D, Elijah Petty & The Part-times and more
11/18 – Bottle Rocket Science, The Jacks and more
11/19 – Ghost.Wav, Dread Kennedy and more
The Bluebird Theater
11/14 – Let’s Eat Grandma
11/17 – Versus Night Dance Party
11/18 – The Murlocs, Paul Jacobs
11/19 – Daniel Rodriguez, Shook Twins and more
11/20 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Grateful Dead
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
11/15 – Marlon Craft, Lyric Croft
11/17 – Vince Herman band, Jack Cloonan Band
11/18 – Pick & Howl, Buffalo Commons and more
11/19 – Victor Wooten, Steve Bailey and more
Club Vinyl
11/18 – Robert Hood
11/19 – Geo
11/19 – Martin Ikin
Dazzle
11/14 – Deborah Stafford & The Night Stalkers
11/15 – Amber Weekes
11/16 – Ragtime: The Mind and Music of Scott Joplin
11/17 – Denver East High School Angelaires
11/18 – Friday Lunch Bunch: Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors
11/19 – Nelo, Kerrie Joy
The Fillmore
11/14 – Måneskin
11/18 – AFI
Globe Hall
11/16 – DHRUV, Fig Blush
11/17 – Liquid Chicken, Robot Tennis Club and more
11/18 – Illiterate Light, Kind Hearted Strangers and more
11/19 – Execution Day, Archers
11/20 – Dream Machine, Rocket Parade and more
Goosetown Tavern
11/15 – Open Mic
11/19 – Pretty Fools
The Gothic Theatre
11/17 – Jake Scott, rosie and more
11/20 – Penny & Sparrow
The Grizzly Rose
11/16 – Kip Moore
11/18 – Ian Munsick
Herb’s Hideout
11/14 – Vlad Girshevich
11/15 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich
11/16 – Diana Castro
11/17 – Dave Randon Trio, Michael Johnson and more
11/18 – Blinker Fluid
11/19 – Alive on Arrival, Diana Castro
11/20 – The Undershakers
Herman’s Hideaway
11/17 – Last Night: Ruggero, D.J. Swaysive and more
11/18 – Motähead, Cryptic Writings and more
11/19 – Maiden Denver, Gutteröc and more
11/20 – Peso Peso, Sosamann
Hi-Dive
11/16 – No Age, John Wiese and more
11/17 – Otter J Party, Stefan Ways
11/18 – Jonny Fritz, Shawn Hess and more
11/19 – Cleaner, The Born Readies and more
HQ
11/14 – Exhumed, Vitruil and more
11/15 – Dark Tuesdays
11/17 – A Very Punk Rock Thanksgiving: Lost Cause, Adrenalin and more
11/18 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
11/19 – ’80s Alternative Night: DJ Paul, DJ Eli
Larimer Lounge
11/16 – Greyson Chance, Dynamyte
11/17 – Hutty, Hassy and more
11/18 – Odd Mob, Sonrizas and more
11/18 – Pat.io
11/19 – Wavedash, VAVN and more
11/19 – Drum:Tek
11/20 – PK Williams, Thomas Pridgen
Lost Lake
11/15 – Brothertiger, Neo Tokyo Philharmonic
11/16 – Abstract, Ellis! and more
11/18 – All Waffle Trick, Dammit Jim and more
11/19 – Fleece, Dry Ice and more
11/20 – Lance Note, Li’den Katarn and moremar
Marquis Theater
11/15 – Flore De Toloache
11/16 – Secrets
11/18 – Mac Sabbath
11/19 – Loathe
11/20 – Arrows in Action
Meow Wolf
11/16 – Frenship, Kate The Dreamer
11/17 – Matroda, Critz
11/18 – Night Tales, Austin Franz
11/19 – Jerro, IHF and more
11/20 – Daybreaker
Mission Ballroom
11/17 – Liquid Stranger, Kill The Noise and more
11/18 – Liquid Stranger, Tripp St. and more
11/19 – Liquid Stranger, Rusko and more
Nocturne
11/16 – The Tim Wendel Group
11/18 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet
11/19 – The Walter Gorra Quintet
11/20 – Eric Gunnison, Louisa Amend Quartet
Number Thirty Eight
11/18 – DNA Picasso, Forty Seven and more
11/19 – Denver Rock Orchestra, DJ JusChill
The Ogden Theatre
11/18 – Disco Lines, CJ and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/19 – Lipgloss: The Smiths Brunch
The Oriental Theater
11/14 – Beth Orton
11/19 – Rock Choir Colorado
11/19 – Johnny Crow Benefit: Reno Divorce, Dendrites and more
11/20 – SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Foreign Hands and more
11/21 – So Cal Punk Invasion Tour: Black Flag, The Dickies and more
Roxy Broadway
11/16 – Live Jazz & Open Jam
11/17 – DJ Open Decks
11/18 – Carrie Jennings
11/18 – Nicolas Sequeira
11/19 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Polyphoni
11/19 – David Lawrence
11/19 – Chariots & Charioteers, Manic Moon
11/20 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Hoontz
Roxy Theatre
11/17 – Jay Influential, James 1 stgen
11/19 – Premo Rice
Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/15 – At The Heart of The World, Clockwork Echo and more
11/16 – Hello, I’m Sorry
11/18 – Victim of Fire
Skylark Lounge
11/17 – Deth Rali, Fire Motel and more
11/19 – Hello, Mountain, The Regular and more
11/20 – Ian Huscle, Jack Tierney and more
Summit
11/18 – Turnover
11/20 – Bad Omens, Dayseeker and more
Temple Night Club
11/17 – BYOUSB: Open Decks
11/17 – Salomé Le Chat
11/18 – Low Steppa
11/19 – Cash Cash
Your Mom’s House
11/14 – Eliptek
11/14 – Momma’s Electronic Mondays: Alåka, Darkoroth and more
11/15 – Open Jam
11/17 – Mark Woodyard
11/19 – Ian Ewing, Sky Society
11/20 – Sunday Funday Motown Brunch