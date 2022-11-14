This Week in Concerts – Carrie Underwood, Måneskin, Liquid Stranger and More

This week in concerts, Carrie Underwood performs at Ball Arena. Italian rock band, Måneskin books a night at The Fillmore and Liquid Stranger reserves three nights at Mission Ballroom. Are you an EDM and electronic music fan? Then check out The Black Box for their Electronic Tuesdays, producer workshops or DJ duals. Do you like live music with your brunch? Then look no further. Dazzle, Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, The Roxy and Your Mom’s House are all options for the brunch and music enthusiast. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

11/15 – Carrie Underwood

11/19 – Trans-Siberian Orchestra

11/20 – Pentatonix

11/15 – Electronic Tuesdays: Apparition, Joe Big and more

11/17 – Dieselboy, Solid and more

11/17 – Subciety Takeover: Abberant, Whitty and more

11/18 – Electronic Dance Music Party: Moss Pig, Enemy Sender and more

11/19 – The Black Box Six-Year Anniversary: System, Vivek and more

11/19 – Heart 2 Heart: Derteedisco, Robonix and more

11/17 – Estin & The 86’D, Elijah Petty & The Part-times and more

11/18 – Bottle Rocket Science, The Jacks and more

11/19 – Ghost.Wav, Dread Kennedy and more

11/14 – Let’s Eat Grandma

11/17 – Versus Night Dance Party

11/18 – The Murlocs, Paul Jacobs

11/19 – Daniel Rodriguez, Shook Twins and more

11/20 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Grateful Dead

11/15 – Marlon Craft, Lyric Croft

11/17 – Vince Herman band, Jack Cloonan Band

11/18 – Pick & Howl, Buffalo Commons and more

11/19 – Victor Wooten, Steve Bailey and more

11/18 – Robert Hood

11/19 – Geo

11/19 – Martin Ikin

11/14 – Deborah Stafford & The Night Stalkers

11/15 – Amber Weekes

11/16 – Ragtime: The Mind and Music of Scott Joplin

11/17 – Denver East High School Angelaires

11/18 – Friday Lunch Bunch: Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors

11/19 – Nelo, Kerrie Joy

11/14 – Måneskin

11/18 – AFI

11/16 – DHRUV, Fig Blush

11/17 – Liquid Chicken, Robot Tennis Club and more

11/18 – Illiterate Light, Kind Hearted Strangers and more

11/19 – Execution Day, Archers

11/20 – Dream Machine, Rocket Parade and more

11/15 – Open Mic

11/19 – Pretty Fools

11/17 – Jake Scott, rosie and more

11/20 – Penny & Sparrow

11/16 – Kip Moore

11/18 – Ian Munsick

11/14 – Vlad Girshevich

11/15 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich

11/16 – Diana Castro

11/17 – Dave Randon Trio, Michael Johnson and more

11/18 – Blinker Fluid

11/19 – Alive on Arrival, Diana Castro

11/20 – The Undershakers

11/17 – Last Night: Ruggero, D.J. Swaysive and more

11/18 – Motähead, Cryptic Writings and more

11/19 – Maiden Denver, Gutteröc and more

11/20 – Peso Peso, Sosamann

11/16 – No Age, John Wiese and more

11/17 – Otter J Party, Stefan Ways

11/18 – Jonny Fritz, Shawn Hess and more

11/19 – Cleaner, The Born Readies and more

11/14 – Exhumed, Vitruil and more

11/15 – Dark Tuesdays

11/17 – A Very Punk Rock Thanksgiving: Lost Cause, Adrenalin and more

11/18 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

11/19 – ’80s Alternative Night: DJ Paul, DJ Eli

11/16 – Greyson Chance, Dynamyte

11/17 – Hutty, Hassy and more

11/18 – Odd Mob, Sonrizas and more

11/18 – Pat.io

11/19 – Wavedash, VAVN and more

11/19 – Drum:Tek

11/20 – PK Williams, Thomas Pridgen

11/15 – Brothertiger, Neo Tokyo Philharmonic

11/16 – Abstract, Ellis! and more

11/18 – All Waffle Trick, Dammit Jim and more

11/19 – Fleece, Dry Ice and more

11/20 – Lance Note, Li’den Katarn and moremar

11/15 – Flore De Toloache

11/16 – Secrets

11/18 – Mac Sabbath

11/19 – Loathe

11/20 – Arrows in Action

11/16 – Frenship, Kate The Dreamer

11/17 – Matroda, Critz

11/18 – Night Tales, Austin Franz

11/19 – Jerro, IHF and more

11/20 – Daybreaker

11/17 – Liquid Stranger, Kill The Noise and more

11/18 – Liquid Stranger, Tripp St. and more

11/19 – Liquid Stranger, Rusko and more

11/16 – The Tim Wendel Group

11/18 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet

11/19 – The Walter Gorra Quintet

11/20 – Eric Gunnison, Louisa Amend Quartet

11/18 – DNA Picasso, Forty Seven and more

11/19 – Denver Rock Orchestra, DJ JusChill

11/18 – Disco Lines, CJ and more

11/19 – Lipgloss: The Smiths Brunch

11/14 – Beth Orton

11/19 – Rock Choir Colorado

11/19 – Johnny Crow Benefit: Reno Divorce, Dendrites and more

11/20 – SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Foreign Hands and more

11/21 – So Cal Punk Invasion Tour: Black Flag, The Dickies and more

11/16 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

11/17 – DJ Open Decks

11/18 – Carrie Jennings

11/18 – Nicolas Sequeira

11/19 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Polyphoni

11/19 – David Lawrence

11/19 – Chariots & Charioteers, Manic Moon

11/20 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Hoontz

11/17 – Jay Influential, James 1 stgen

11/19 – Premo Rice

11/15 – At The Heart of The World, Clockwork Echo and more

11/16 – Hello, I’m Sorry

11/18 – Victim of Fire

11/17 – Deth Rali, Fire Motel and more

11/19 – Hello, Mountain, The Regular and more

11/20 – Ian Huscle, Jack Tierney and more

11/18 – Turnover

11/20 – Bad Omens, Dayseeker and more

11/17 – BYOUSB: Open Decks

11/17 – Salomé Le Chat

11/18 – Low Steppa

11/19 – Cash Cash

11/14 – Eliptek

11/14 – Momma’s Electronic Mondays: Alåka, Darkoroth and more

11/15 – Open Jam

11/17 – Mark Woodyard

11/19 – Ian Ewing, Sky Society

11/20 – Sunday Funday Motown Brunch