Enjoy Thanksgiving Without the Labor — Five Spots in and Around Denver That Are Sure To Satisfy

Thanksgiving comes every year — a coveted affair that allows us to indulge in all our favorite foods with family and friends. Although there are many holiday stresses, getting food on the table shouldn’t be one of them. This year, Denver offers the community a chance to skip the hassle of cooking while still allowing all to gobble up a hearty family-style meal — side-by-side with loved ones.

Whether you are craving the usual holiday favorites or are seeking a remix of the classics — Denver’s best have you covered with many Thanksgiving feast options, for both dining in or to-go. Enjoy the season’s eatings with these five hot spots.

Urban Farmer Denver

Where: 1659 Wazee St, Denver

Hours: Thursday, November 24 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Urban Farmer Denver promises an elevated Thanksgiving dinner for those interested in a delicious mix of traditional holiday favorites or creative new dishes. This dine-in Thanksgiving experience includes a charcuterie for the table, followed by three courses. Reserve a spot and experience this memorable dinner that is sure to satisfy. Priced at $85 for adults and $40 for kids under age 12, the full Urban Farmer Denver Thanksgiving menu includes:

Charcuterie for the table – house-made and artisanal selections of meats & cheeses, along with mustards & preserves

First Course (choice of one)

Local Greens – shaved vegetables, apple, crispy quinoa and local honey vinaigrette

Chilled Shrimp – spicy tomato jam, pickled red onion and cucumber

Yellow Split Pea Soup – avocado and English peas

Sweet Potato Gnocchi – mushrooms, caponata and pumpkin oil

Entrée (choice of one)

Colorado Raised Thanksgiving Turkey – honey roasted breast and spiced braised leg in natural jus

Roast Prime Rib – blackened foie gras butter

6 oz. Fillet – corn-fed prime beef from California’s King Farms

Cauliflower Steak – coconut broth, squash puree and dried cranberries

Salmon – shiitake broth and root vegetables

Dessert (choice of one)

Traditional Pumpkin Pie – house whip

Chocolate Cake – dulce de leche, dark chocolate and orange

Hearty holiday sides include:

House-made Cranberries – orange marmalade

Smashed Red Potatoes – crème fraiche & chives

Cornbread Stuffing – fennel sausage and dried fruit

Baked Yams – maple bourbon butter and sage

Brussels Sprouts – brown butter, house bacon lardon and pepita seed butter

The Bindery

Where: 1817 Central Street, Denver

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, November 23 and 24 from 12 p.m. – 2:12 p.m.

The Lowdown: Linda Hampsten Fox and the incredibly talented team behind The Bindery graciously offer to complete all of your Thanksgiving cooking this year. Its dinner package starts at $380 and serves 6-8 people. The lineup includes:

12-16 pound rosemary and sage whole roasted turkey, gravy, and finished with figs, bay leaves and blood orange

Fresh cranberry, apple and blood orange relish

Wild mushroom, rabbit sausage cornbread, sourdough stuffing

Brussels sprouts with pearl onions

Black garlic mashed potatoes

Maple and lime roasted acorn squash

Add on additional sides including:

Truffle mac and cheese

Kale salad with apple, red onion, cranberries, manchego, crispy quinoa and Bindery’s bleu dressing

Butternut chipotle soup

Artisanal sourdough

Potato dinner rolls

9-inch pies are also offered in various flavors including:

Apple pear caramel

Pumpkin ginger pecan

Chocolate chess pie

Pumpkin cookies

Pre-order here to pick up on Thursday, November 24.

Woodie Fisher

Where: 1999 Chestnut Place, Denver

Hours: Dine-in available 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and pickup available 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on November 24

The Lowdown: Woodie Fisher presents the Mile High City with a delicious Thanksgiving meal inspired by all of the usual holiday classics and favorites. Starting at $65 per person, reserve while you can as this meal is one for the books. This feast includes:

Roasted Turkey Breast

Crème Fraiche Whipped Potatoes

Porcini Gravy

Classic Herb Stuffing

Cranberry Sauce

WF Brussels Sprouts

WF Chicory Salad

Dinner Rolls

Bourbon Pecan Pie with Fresh Whipped Cream

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront

Where: 126 Riverfront Ln, Avon

Hours: Breakfast 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Special Feast 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The Lowdown: Stoke & Rye — widely known for its modern American cuisine and riverfront view — offers a modern take on the acclaimed Thanksgiving feast with a festive holiday spread. This site is the perfect option for those who are yearning for a getaway or a taste of close mountain views. In buffet-style form, this feast runs $95 for adults and $30 for children aged 5 to 12. Add a $40 wine pairing to wash it all down. Reservations must be made in advance on their website. This Thanksgiving spread includes:

Soups – Roasted Butternut Squash and Smoked Potato & Roasted Leeks

Salads – Colorado Quinoa Salad & Wedge Salad

Entrées – Herb Roasted Turkey, Sakura Pork Loin, Short Rib and Pan-Seared Colorado Bass

Sides – Brown Butter Green Beans & Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Holiday Desserts – Carrot Cake, Pecan Pie, Pumpkin Truffles, assorted cupcakes, cheesecake and more

American Elm

Where: 4132 West 38th Avenue, Denver

Hours: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Don’t trust anyone else to fry up your turkey to perfection? No problem! American Elm has you covered with all of the drinks, sides and desserts that are necessary to complete your Thanksgiving spread at home. Known for its American cuisine, casual plates and cocktails — this site has endless love to give. Available for preorder and starting at as low as $9, American Elm is offering many holiday favorites for pickup. Its available side options include:

Am Elm Biscuit Stuffing

Yukon Gold Mash Potatoes

Turkey Gravy

Southern Green Bean Casserole

Charred Broccolini

Mac & Cheese

Desserts for preorder:

Pumpkin Pie w/ Brown Butter Whipped Cream

Buttermilk Pie (by the piece)

Preorder wines by the bottle including:

Fidora Prosecco DOC Spumante Brut ($25)

Guilhem & Jean-Hugues ‘Goisot’ Chablis Faucertaine 2018 ($50)

Bodegas Los Bermejos Malvasía Volcánica Lanzarote ($45)

Montepeloso ‘Eneo’ IGT Toscana 2019 ($50)

Col di Lamo Brunello di Montalcino 2015 ($80)

American Elm also offers Chatham Artillery Punch for the holidays. Its Punch Kit for Four ($120) includes Lairds Aplle Brandy, Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, Hampden Estate Rum Fire, oleo saccharum and 375ml bottle of Bisol Valdobbiadene Brut.