Sustainable: What You Missed Night Eight of Denver Fashion Week

Sustainable brands The Hause Collective, Scarlett Begonias Vintage & Thrift, The Pants Company, The Lost Room, Killionaire, Imaginary Friends Finds and Uniq U Jean closed out Denver Fashion Week on its eighth and final night at the Sports Castle, a Non-Plus Ultra Venue. Bold and unexpected, collections showcased the infinite possibilities within the realm of sustainable fashion.

Rapper and Colorado Native Don MegaTron hosted the event, bringing his trademark energy and style to the stage. He began the night by leading the crowd in a moment of silence to acknowledge the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Our thoughts are with those affected.

The Hause Collective



The Hause Collective set the tone with pounding bass and unique graphics, mirroring the collection’s tough but playful balance. Designers Chelsea Drew, Carter Cupp, and Been Thrifty Apparel showcased sustainable pieces with unconventional flair. The collection combined chains, spikes, leather, and workwear with winking accents— including tiny stuffed animals, neckties, buttons, bottle caps and purple Crown Royal bags. These looks included a rainbow harness made entirely of ratchet straps and denim upcycled with graphic tee panels.

Rags

Rags showcased vintage looks with a 21st century twist. The models’ 1920s-inspired headwear was contrasted with bright makeup reminiscent of the 1980’s. Set to intense, almost ominous music, designer Kim Rayfield mirrored that intensity on the runway, showcasing a collection that balanced shimmering metallics and deliberate pops of color. Rayfield utilized classic silhouettes through corsets, maxi dresses, and blazers, that made for a classic, timeless collection. Though black was at the forefront of Rayfield’s curation, the models’ looks were anything but dreary, showcasing the seemingly infinite possibilities that shopping sustainably carries.

Scarlett Begonias Vintage and Thrift

Scarlett Begonias Vintage and Thrift’s 1960’s and 1970’s-inspired looks represented the common adage, “vintage clothes not vintage values.” The models each carried a protest sign corresponding in color with their looks. The seriousness of their messages were contrasted with bright colors and playful patterns, making up a collection that was both visually and mentally stimulating. Designed by Scarlett Callahan, the collection contained vintage pieces curated to fit the vibe of the era the models were protesting—both in silhouette and pattern. With florals and tartan plaid sprinkled throughout the collection, Callahan combined mini skirts with chunky platforms, colorful dresses with bold colored tights, and flared-leg jumpsuits with shiny patent-leather boots.

The Pants Company

Closing out the first half of Sustainable Night, The Pants Company brought new meaning to bold looks on the runway. As the models showcasing the looks were topless, focus was brought directly to the pants. Custom-made to fit each model, designer Tristan Bego and seamstress Michael Sullivan utilized a diverse collection of materials, from feathery black to yellow silk to completely see-through plastic. Though the pants were the emphasis of the collection, the models’ skin was embellished with glitter and rhinestones. Baring it all never seemed so cool.

After intermission, Don MegaTron returned to excite the crowd for the second half. For his finale Denver Fashion Week performance, MegaTron brought on his peer and labelmate with Trackyon Music, fellow rapper Hanzo the Phantom. With MegaTron’s mega energy and Hanzo’s powerful intensity, the pair maintained a seamless back-and-forth for the entirety of their performance, four numbers packed with tongue-in-cheek lyrics and head-rocking bars. The performance included tracks Gwapamole, Primetime and I.Y.K.Y.K.

Lost Room Collective

Lost Room Collective opened the second half of the show with a collection that showcased structured silhouettes with y2k flair. The collection balanced traditional business workwear, such as blazers, vests and trousers with ruched skirts and tiny tops reminiscent of the early 2000s. Utilizing crop tops and sheer graphic shirts—designers Bella Conte, Emily Kaler, and Lily Walters—created looks that not only turned business casual on its head: the looks also forced the audience to rethink the bounds of gender.

Killionaire

Killionaire is known for bringing intricately designed jackets and sets to the forefront of fashion, and his Denver Fashion Week collection was no exception. Each wearing a trademark Killionaire letterman jacket, the models showcased a variety of upcycled denim, from jeans upcycled with varying fabrics and colors to denim accessories, including various types of bags. The final look featured a long denim blanket, worn wrapped around the model’s body and opened to reveal a white baby tee and navy mini skirt emblazoned with Killionaire branding. Founder Moses Kisale brought upcycling to the forefront of his collection, showing how even the smallest scraps of fabric can be utilized to elevate a look.

Imaginary Friends

With vintage pajama-wear at its center, Imaginary Friends showcased the versatility of lace, silk, and tulle. The collection was packed with vintage lounge wear, from lingerie and slip dresses to house coats and bloomers. These delicate pieces were paired with structured jackets and vests, as well as chunky shoes and bold accessories. Nevertheless, the combination of lingerie and structured pieces wasn’t the only unexpected pairing in their collection: designer Emma Sassaman utilized clashing colors and patterns to curate looks that were both whimsical and striking.

Uniq U Jean

Closing out the final night of Denver Fashion Week, Uniq U Jean brought the audience out of their comfort zones. The models walked to the sound of birds and running water, with a voice-over reminding the crowd of their humanity. The looks forced the audience to rethink convention: with sleeves worn as pant legs, pant legs utilized as scarves, and pieces packed with pockets, designer Chance Coward curated a collection of deliberation and careful intent behind the utilization of fabric. The collection also featured clothing and accessories made of plastic bags and bubble wraps, balanced against the neutral earthy tones of the fabric—representing how utilizing unexpected materials can impact the planet.

The final night of Denver Fashion Week truly demonstrated the versatility of sustainable fashion. Whether custom-made, upcycled, thrifted or vintage, each collection brought striking individuality to the stage.

Hair: Shoshanna Detrick, Rachel Koeppen, Rebecca Glover-Rendahl, Bee Barnack, Joshua Halladay, SJ Dymond-Tynes, Lien Phan, Chad Smith, Paul Salas, Heather-Christine Threlkel, Jax Gratton, and Jaylene Banning

Makeup: Kyle Hamilton, Yahaira Bactista, Hakima Afiri, and Jordyn Arielle

Head of Hair: Paul Salas

Head of makeup: Jordyn Arielle