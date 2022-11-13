Local Couture What You Missed at Denver Fashion Week Night 1

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) kicked off to an incredible start yesterday evening, for Night One: Local Couture at the Sports Castle. From the venue to the show, everything was breathtaking. Night One was dedicated to local couture, welcoming our local designers to show off their latest looks.

Steve Sells, Rachel Marie Hurst, Mona Lucero, SKYEAIRE, Menez to Society, Tyne Hall, INHERENT, Wastebound, and Gyidah took on the first night of this week-long event, with many more looks coming to the table.

In a two-floor venue, the models took on both the upstairs and downstairs runway. Starting upstairs and then making their way to the bottom runway, models tackled walking two runways last night.

Steve Sells

Steve Sells starts the show off by showing his latest collection with a pop of color. He introduces his designs, worn by mostly middle-aged models, in a chic manner. The collection presented an attainable and chic look with dresses to sheer cover-ups. This designer started the show off with a bang on night one of DFW.

Rachel Marie Hurst

Hurst takes the show away with her fabulous flower designs. Her looks featured a sweet pink color with flowers placed differently on each of her pieces. With a variety of models, Hurst took the audience away.

Mona Lucero

As soon as the music began, the audience waited in anticipation to see this designer’s collection. With eye-catching colors and different unique silhouettes, this designer caught the audience’s attention. Lucero brought a new look to Denver Fashion that the audience was excited about.

SKYEAIRE

Skye took the crowd away with her amazing designs. The first model walked out in a tight dress with a huge headpiece and the crowd was instantly intrigued. Skye took different abstract silhouettes and created beautiful designs.

Menez to Society

When Menez hit the runway jaws were dropping, Menez brought a sexy workwear style to the table and the audience adored it. With this collection, you are sure to look your best working in the Denver area and also have a confident, fierce look.

Tyne Hall

Hall brings a to-die-for collection for the audience. She brings a gothic and dreamy look that the audience ate up. With edgy looks and darker colors, this is just what Denver needed to spice up next season’s outfits.

INHERENT

With attainable fashion in Denver, this designer brought an amazing collection to the table. For people that are on the go but still want to be fashion-forward, this collection ticks those boxes off.

Wastebound

Wastebound brings an edgier look to the Denver fashion scene. With different cutouts and colors, the designer, Yang Ting Ting, keeps the audience’s attention. As models walked out one by one in different silhouettes, the crowd became more intrigued. While still achieving an attainable Denver look.

Gyidah

To finish off the show Giydah brought a fashion-forward collection. From crochet designs to layering, this look had the audience in awe.

Overall this show and experience left the audience wanting more. People wore their best outfits and raved about the collections afterward. Last night’s designers took the stage and brought their best pieces— the audience was nothing but excited.

After last night’s experience, Denver will be waiting in anticipation for Day Two: Kids and Hair.

All photography by Roxanna Carrasco.





