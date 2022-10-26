Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend: 10/26 – 10/30

It’s finally Halloweekend and Denver is ready for that spooky spirit with some special events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by grabbing drinks and a movie at Slashers and end it by getting your favorite brunch booze at the Bloody Mary Festival. Whatever the weekend has ready for you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, October 26

Classic Horror Movie Night

When: October 26, 7 p.m.

Where: Slashers, 5126 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, 21+ only

The Lowdown: This year-round horror dive bar is showing some classic scary movies all throughout this week. This Wednesday will be a showing of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 hit Psycho. Grab creepy craft cocktails and check into the Bates Motel with Slashers. Check out their page for more movie events this week.

Fright Lights

When: October 17 – October 31, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Water World Park, 8801 N Pecos St., Federal Heights

Cost: $30, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: This mile-long drive-through light show features giant pumpkin displays, cemeteries, and spooky paths synchronized to Halloween music.

Cheesman Park Ghost Tour

When: October 26 – 31, various times

Where: Cheesman Park, 1599 E 8th Avenue, Denver (Meet on the steps of Cheesman Park Pavilion)

Cost: $20 – $25, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Uncover this iconic park’s creepy past as Denver’s first cemetery. During the tour, you’ll hear stories of paranormal activities and history of the surrounding mansions in Humbolt Island.

Magic Of The Jack O’Lanterns

When: October 30 – 31

Where: Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: $16.99 – $29.99, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Walk along this illuminated and magical trail of hand-craved pumpkins in Hudson Gardens. This year’s impressive displays show fantasy scenes and other mythical creatures.

Thursday, October 27

Catbird & Chill Scary Movie Experience

When: Oct 26 – Oct 31

Where: Catbird Hotel, 3770 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Starting Rate at $284, call to book

The Lowdown: If staying in is more your thing, look into a weekend stay with Catbird & Chill Scary Movie Experience at the Catbird Hotel. Giant windows are transformed into screens for 4k Ultra HD projection to stream your favorite scary movies. Each ticket generously includes candy popcorn, a scary movie menu, movie bingo, a pumpkin filled with sweets and treats, credit for their premier rooftop bar at The Red Barber and two tickets to the 13th Floor haunted house. Definitely don’t miss out on this amazing experience!

Linger Eatuaries

When: Sunday – Thursday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 5 p.m.

Where: Linger Eatuaries, 2030 W 30th Avenue, Denver

The Lowdown: This mortuary-turned-restaurant is another way to embrace Denver’s spooky history. Formerly known as Olinger Mortuary still has some reminiscent pieces on display such as the host stand made of repurposed church pews and the macabre vintage funeral decor. Fun Fact: Buffalo Bill’s body was once housed here for six months in 1917.

Haunted MJ Mansion Experience

When: October 26 – 31, various times

Where: MJ Mansion, 1244 Grant Street, Denver

Cost: $30 – $45, find tickets here

The Lowdown: Investigate three floors and thirteen rooms of dark spirits that reside in the hundred-year-old mansion. This historic site combines interactive art and self-guided tours to bring you a truly unique encounter.

Friday, October 28

Graveyard Groove: Halloween Silent Disco

When: October 28, 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $40 – $50, find tickets here

The Lowdown: McGregor Square is hosting its second annual silent disco that will be featuring three live Ds, jack-o-lantern bucket cocktails, boomerang booth, giant beer pong and bites from 7 Milepost Zero Food Stalls. Dress up and enter the costume contest to win a night stay at the Rally Hotel.

Repent presents NEVER TRUST THE LIVING

When: October 28, 11 p.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Where: Milk Bar, Alley Entrance Behind 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: N/A

The Lowdown: All things strange and unusual can be found in Milk Bar’s Dark room. This immersive Beetlejuice party will have performers and DJs.

Noches de Catrinas/Muertos en Westwood

When: October 28 & 29, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: RISE Westwood, 3738 Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Immersive yourself in Mexico’s traditional holiday, Dia De Los Muertos, at RISE Westwood. This event serves as a celebration and preservation of Mexican tradition while also creating meaningful connections in the United States through food, dance and crafts. At Noches de Catrinas you can enjoy watching folklorico, community altars, view local vendors and participate in a community feast.

Saturday, October 29

Coloween 2022

When: October 29, 8:00 p.m.

Where: Stockyards Event Center , Denver [Ages 21+]

Cost: $49-$74, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Coloween has earned its way as the premier Denver Halloween Party and Colorado’s largest annual Halloween costume party. A completely unique immersive experience featuring three massive stages, top DJs, mind-bending immersive installations, $2k Costume Contests, and much more. Don’t miss this!

Halloween at The Block – an 80’s Time Machine

When: October 29, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Block Distilling Co. 2990 Larimer St. Denver

Cost: $50, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Get a blast from the past with this 80s-themed halloween party. The Dj curated 80s playlists that will take you back in time. Tickets include costume competition, two drinks and snacks from the Block’s food truck.

Ritualcravt’s 7 Year Anniversary Samhain Sale

When: October 29 & 3o

Where: Ritualcravt, 7700 W. 44th Ave. Unit 1, Wheat Ridge

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This hidden witchy metaphysical shop offers crystals, incense, bulk apothecary, plants, potions, bath products, divination pieces, bones, jewelry and literature. This feels like you have been transported into Salem with in-house witches to help you find what you need. They also host in-house and online workshops and classes on topics from astrology to seance ceremonies. Browse their schedule for upcoming events here.

RiNo Halloweekend: Fall Art Market

When: October 29, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 29th and Larimer Streets

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Take a fall stroll in the RiNo neighborhood and shop small businesses, local vendors and artisans. Pumpkin crafts with Crafty Chassis and live entertainment from local bands Ghost Town Drifters and Dark Pine. Dress up your pet for a pet costume contest at 4:30 p.m.

The Terrorium Shop Grand Opening and Halloween Affair

When: October 29, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: The Terrorium Shop, 4416 Yates St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Come celebrate The Terroruim Shop’s new retail storefront. Here you’ll find oddities and curiosities paired with gorgeous floral arrangements and succulents. Check in on their page in the future where they also offer classes for preservation and taxidermy.

Mile High Spirits Halloween Party: Haunted Mansion Zombie Ball

When: October 29, 5 p.m. – close

Where: Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free before 9 p.m., $25 after 9 pm., find tickets here

The Lowdown: Mile High Spirits will be transformed into a haunted graveyard where zombies have been awakened to party. Bottle prizes, MHS merch giveaways and a $2000 in cash prize for best costume. Drink and dance till you die!

Fall Frights and Delights

When: October 29, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Red Barber, 3770 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This rooftop retreat has all of the festive cocktails such as Sangria filled Blood Bags, Pumpkin Spice Froze, syringe shots and more. Pair your spooky spirits with some pumpkin lawn bowling and a perfect view of Denver’s skyline. You won’t want to miss these fall activities!

Bones, Bats, Boo! Family Overnight (Grade K-8 with adult)

When: October 29 – 30, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $90 – $100, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Spend a magical night at the museum with the family. Make crafts and participate in hands-on science. Don’t miss the special dry ice demonstration and show at the Gates Planetarium. Tickets will include pizza, salads, snacks and breakfast in the morning.

CarnEvil Halloween Party

When: October 29, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Federales Denver, 2901 Larimer Street,Denver

Cost: $35, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Dress up and join the circus at Federales’s CarnEvil Halloween Party. Pro Tip: order the ice shot and try your hand tossing it at the bell!

Disco-Dino Halloween Party

When: October 29, 8 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Suite 101, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Come get down with dinos and drinks at this outdoor patio bar. There will be plenty of live bands and a DJ set following. After you’re done dancing grab some bites at the food trucks. Costumes encouraged!

Sunday, October 30

Thrift-Pop: Monthly Denver Market Presented by ThriftCon

When: Sunday 10/30, 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Central Market Parking Lot, 2631 Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This free outdoor monthly market will have over 40 vendors selling vintage clothing and other rare collectables. Food, music and drinks will be scattered around the event while you hunt for your next favorite retro shirt.

The Bloody Mary Festival

When: October 30, 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Reelworks Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $49.50, get tickets here.

The Lowdown: The 6th annual Bloody Mary Festival will highlight Denver’s top rated selections of Bloody Marys. Come sample some of Denver’s most creative and innovative cocktail concoctions. Expert judges will also be in attendance to taste test and rate the most delicious craft mixes. This year’s festival will also double up as a halloween costume party (extra points for Bloody Mary themed costume!).

Sundays on Santa Fe

When: October 30, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 858 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join the last art walk of the season and explore the heart of Denver’s Art District. This gallery crawl will have incredible art installations, food, boutiques, small shops and more.

Pitch Black: Dining In The Dark

When: October 30 – November 6

Where: Roxy On Broadway, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $85, find tickets here

The Lowdown: This unique multi-sensory culinary experience plunges you into darkness while you dine. The blindfolded three-course meal is a secret and will heighten your other sense of taste, smell, texture and sound. Are you brave enough to try it?