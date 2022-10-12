Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend: 10/12 – 10/16

Denver is sweater ready with these cozy events lined up this weekend. Start it off by exploring the architecture of Denver at Doors Open Denver and end it by getting crafty at Carving & Cocktails. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, October 12

Doors Open Denver

When: October 12 – 16

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: $25 for members & $30 for nonmembers, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Doors Open Denver is back in the city. The annual event, hosted by the Denver Architecture Foundation celebrates all things architecture by opening the buildings of Denver for a series of tours and workshops.

Punketry

When: October 12, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 donation at entry

The Lowdown: Black Market Translation partners with Mutiny Information Cafe to combine poetry and punk together for the perfect combination to create Punketry. This Wednesday you can listen to performances from Squiddius J Madden, Carly Sinn, Swanee Astrid, Joshua C. Robinson and 2b noquestion (Kyle Sutherland).

13th Floor

When: October 12 – November 5

Where: 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $19.99 – $39.99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: 13th Floor Haunted House is back for the spooky season with three attractions in one scary experience. You can get terrified by exploring Primal Fear, a beastly adventure with sasquatch, dive deep into a terrifying college frat house with Midnight Mania and unleash your tricks and fears in All Hallows Eve in one horrifying night.

Indigenous Film: An Evening with Alan Syliboy

When: October 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science partners with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission for Indigenous Film: An Evening with Alan Syliboy. View screenings of the short films Little Thunder and Wolverine and Little Thunder: An Eel Fishing Adventure and later take part in a Q&A.

Little Man Pumpkin Patch

When: October 12 – 31

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pick out the perfect pumpkin at Little Man Ice Cream’s Pumpkin Patch. You can find all sorts of pumpkin varieties at the patch from Pope Farms Corn Maize and Pumpkin Patch, grab a scoop of ice cream and embrace the spooky season.

Pumpkin Snowed In Firkin Release

When: October 12, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle presents a Pumpkin Snowed In Release. You can imbibe in the seasonal imperial oatmeal stout that has been brewed with pumpkin spice for a cozy feel. The brew will be available on tap and in 25-ounce crowlers to-go.

Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns

When: October 12 – 31

Where: Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton



Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group presents Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. You can stroll Hudson Gardens all throughout the month of October to view thousands of hand-carved pumpkins and more in honor of Halloween.

Spookadelia 5: The Wakening | Immersive Art Experience

When: October 12 – November 30

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $12 – $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space continues its Spookadelia series this year with Spookadelia 5: The Wakening | Immersive Art Experience. The immersive installment dives into a psychedelic augmented reality that traverses the human relationship between self and the world around us with art consumption using truly haunting experiences with all new characters and stories.

Thursday, October 13

Mixology w/ Mythology: A Cocktail Class

When: October 13, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out your inner mixologist at Mixology w/ Mythology: A Cocktail Class. The class offers an evening to learn how to create three different cocktails using Mythology Distillery’s pours. You can also snack on appetizers as you mix.

Costume Date Night BOO-INGO!

When: October 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream hosts a Costume Date Night BOO-INGO. You can dress up in your best costume, play bingo and have a chance at winning some sweet prizes. You can even grab a cool scoop of ice cream during the evening.

Movies at McGregor

When: October 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pull up a lawn chair and chill during Movies at McGregor Square. This Thursday you can view a film on the 66-foot LED screen while snacking on concessions and imbibing in bar pours.

Heavy on Hips

When: October 13, 6 p.m.

Where: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave. W., Denver

Cost: $39, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance presents Heavy on Hips, a performance from Empress Dance Collective. You can watch live drumming, Raqs Sharqi Bellydance, Afro-Fusion, Brazilian Samba and more throughout the evening.

Friday, October 14

Telluride Horror Show

When: October 14 – 16

Where: Various locations in Telluride

Cost: $20 – $195, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Get your horror on with all things terrifying at the 2022 Telluride Horror Show. The thirteenth annual three-day festival celebrates horror films with film viewings, chilling tales and more — perfect for all those horror fanatics out there.

Queer Beers

When: October 14, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing is back with Queer Beers. You can get in on a two-hour happy hour with $1 off pints and beats from DJ420haha for a chill evening.

American Field Fall Market

When: October 14 – 16

Where: Dairy Block Alleyway, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Support local brands while embracing fall at the American Field Fall Market. Dairy Block partners with American Field to host an array of vendors offering hiking items, food and anything else fall-centered.

Saturday, October 15

Otter Weekend

When: October 15 – 16

Where: Downtown Aquarium – Denver, 700 Water St., Denver

Cost: $23.50 – $28.50 at entry or $150 here for a private meet and greet

The Lowdown: If you love adorable water mammals, Otter Weekend is for you. The two-day event features otter-themed adventures such as games, meet and greets and activities to learn more about the adorable aquatic creatures. You really otter be there.

Fresh-tober Fest

When: October 15, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Empourium Brewing Company, 4385 W. 42nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 at entry

The Lowdown: The Empourium Brewing Company hosts a Fresh-tober Fest. The brewery teams up with 10 local breweries such as Berkeley Alley Beer Company, Flyte Co Brewing and Joyride Brewing Company to pour out fresh hop beers all day long.

Saturday Night Bazaar

When: October 15, 12 p.m.

Where: 1611 Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: Free – $60, register here

The Lowdown: Explore the streets of Sloan’s Lake neighborhood during the Saturday Night Bazaar. The evening is hosted by DenverBazaar and features over 50 local vendors presenting their goods. You can imbibe in a glass of wine or beer from a cash bar and shop all of the amazing fashion, art and more.

ELECTRONEXUS

When: October 15, 7 p.m.

Where: Threyda, 878 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Peruse the works from artists Ben Ridgway, Kirsten Zirngibl, Samuel Farrand and more during ELECTRONEXUS. You can explore the art while listening to music from Mindex Music, Dillard, pheel and Nestra and sipping on complimentary drinks.

Pumpkin Patch & Painting Party

When: October 15, 12 p.m.

Where: All Denver Beer Co. Locations

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Pull on a sweater for Denver Beer Co’s Pumpkin Patch and Painting Party. You can pick out the perfect gourd for your decoration and paint it to your liking. The ticket price includes one pumpkin from the patch and two draft beers of your choice.

Cultural Fashion Runway Series: Ȟópa

When: October 15, 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $6.35 – $44.80, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your fashion on during the Cultural Fashion Runway Series: Ȟópa. The event offers a runway show curated and produced by Kelly Holmes of Native Max Magazine with looks from Indigenous fashion designers such as Sky Eagle Collection, Red Berry Woman and Sage Mountain Flower.

Pilobolus

When: October 15, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $39 – $75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the stunning prowess of Pilobolus. The dance company tests the body’s limits with a focus on connection with beauty and power.

Sunday, October 16

Stanley Marketplace Fall Festival

When: October 16, 11 a.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a flannel for Stanley Marketplace’s Fall Festival. You can shop from a vendor’s market, pick out a pumpkin and even take part in a costume contest. And if you get hungry, stop in at Stanley’s various restaurants.

Drag Brunch Pop-Up

When: October 16, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market teams up with The Fillmore, Summit and Marquis Theater for a Drag Brunch Pop Up. You can enjoy a flavor-filled brunch while playing bingo with the help of local drag performers. You can also have a chance at winning prizes throughout the afternoon. Spots are first-come-first-serve, so make sure to arrive early to snag a seat.

October Artisan Beer Dinner: Olde Garde Collabs

When: October 16, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 25 W. 2nd Ave. Unit 13, Denver

Cost: $85, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Burns Family Artisan Ales hosts the October Artisan Beer Dinner: Olde Garde Collabs. You can delight in a five-course meal prepared by Chef Jared Kendall of Thistle And Mint with different beer pairings for each dish for a delectable night.

Carving & Cocktails

When: October 16, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Terminal Bar, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $35, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Test out your pumpkin carving skills during a Carving & Cocktails event. Terminal Bar hosts the Jack-O-Lantern carving session with a themed cocktail to sip on while you create your gourd-ious spooky decoration.

Mark Your Calendar

Potlikker Pop-Up: Short Films & Small Bites

When: October 18, 6 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $20, tickets available here

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Club

When: October 18, 6 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: Free admission

Club Discreto Poetry Reading

When: October 18, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with general admission, available here

60 Minutes in Space

When: October 26, 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission