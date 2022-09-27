Doors Open Returns This Week To Celebrate Denver Architecture

Back for its 18th year Sept. 26 to Oct. 16, Doors Open Denver (DOD) is the premier annual event showcasing the best of the city’s architecture and design.

“This year we are exploring the ways in which large institutions have influenced the architecture and design of Denver,” said Pauline Herrera, president of the Denver Architecture Foundation (DAF).

Presented by DAF, Doors Open attendees gain access to 24 in-person tours across the Mile High — including the Denver Zoo, the Denver Performing Arts Complex and the University of Denver. Tours take place Saturdays and Sundays of the three-week event, with weekday options available.

In addition, DOD will be offering 24 virtual tours of iconic buildings across the Front Range, adding eight new properties from previous years. Available for free on the DOD website, these tours allow exclusive insight into the architectural history of Colorado landmarks such as Red Rocks, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the historic Elitch Theatre.

“Attendees will get insider access to some incredible spaces and be encouraged to ask big questions about some of our most significant educational and cultural campuses,” Herrera said.

With tours beginning this week, tickets to Doors Open in-person tours are on sale now, running $25 for DAF members and $30 for non-members.

The 18th annual Doors Open Denver takes place now until Oct. 16. Tickets are currently on sale for in-person tours, and access to virtual tours are free of charge. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit its website or follow DOD on Instagram.