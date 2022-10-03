This Week in Concerts – Grupo Firme, Joyner Lucas, Incubus and more

This week in concerts, Tijuana-based band and Latin Grammy Award winner, Grupo Firme brings the regional Mexican genre to Ball Arena. Joyner Lucas chooses a more intimate venue in the likes of Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom alongside his opener, Symba, and Incubus returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for another show sure to go down in the venue’s history books. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
10/8 – Grupo Firme
10/9 – Karol G
Bar Standard
10/6 – Gheist
Bellco Theatre
10/9 – Carlos Vives
The Black Box
10/4 – Electronic Tuesdays: Enigma Dubz with September Winners Showcase
10/5 – KMG Takeover: Rudy Blak, Aberrant
10/7 – Free First Fridays with Brisco Jones
10/8 – Recon XIX: Gremlinz, Jesta and more
10/8 – Recon XIX Anniversary: Side Quest
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
10/6 – Till The Moon
10/7 – Jason Eady, Ben Danaher and more
10/8 – Big Trip, Reffwya and more
10/9 – Saints of Never After, Your Own Medicine
The Bluebird Theater
10/ 3 – Tessa Violet
10/6 – Amanda Shires
10/7 – Revocation
10/8 – Stoplight Observations
10/9 – The Bad Plus
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/5 – Joyner Lucas, Symba
10/6 – Boggdogg, Imanu and more
10/7 – Jerry Joseph and The Jackmormons, Jesh Yancey & The High Hopes and more
10/7 – Marvel years, Jason Leech and more
10/8 – Pi’erre Bourne
10/8 – Jerry Joseph and The Jackmormons, Emily Clark
10/9 – Hirie
Club Vinyl
10/8 – Bass Ops: Hydraulix
10/8 – Shimza
Dazzle
10/3 – Hugh Ragin Creative Ensemble
10/4 – Kurt Rosenwinkel
10/4 – Kurt Rosenwinkel
10/5 – Chuchito Valdés
10/5 – Chuchito Valdés
10/7 – Purnell steen & The Five Points Ambassadors
10/8 – Nelson Rangrell
10/8 – Nelson Rangrell
10/9 – Mary Louise Lee Band
The Fillmore
10/3 – Demi Lovato
10/7 – Awolnation, Badflower & The Mysterines
Globe Hall
10/4 – Heart To Gold, Sad Park and more
10/5 – Cochise, BigNumbaNine and more
10/6 – Night Moves, Free Music
Goosetown Tavern
10/4 – Open Mic
10/7 – Tamara
10/8 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society
The Gothic Theatre
10/3 – Declan McKenna, Annie Dirusso
10/6 – Pusha T, IDK
10/8 – Shame, Viagra Boys and more
The Grizzly Rose
10/7 – Lainey Wilson
Herb’s Hideout
10/3 – Vlad Gershevich
10/4 – Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich
10/5 – Diana Castro
10/6 – Cocktail Revolution
10/7 – Skool Daze
10/8 – Diana Castro & The Big Time
10/9 – Wonderbread
Herman’s Hideaway
10/9 – Duhig Birthday Party: Matt Hynes, Dos Locos and more
Hi-Dive
10/5 – Spells, Vacation and more
10/6 – Winona Forever, Glacierface
10/7 – Ealdor Bealu, Green Druid and more
10/8 – DJ Castle Frank
HQ
10/3 – Gruesome, Immortal Bird and more
10/4 – Dark Tuesdays
10/5 – Ceremony, Spy and more
10/6 – Suitable Miss, Colony collapse and more
10/7 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
10/8 – Mile High Soul Club, Tyler Jacobson and more
10/9 – Starset
Larimer Lounge
10/5 – Nova Twins, Gully Boys
10/6 – Vlare, Freeze and more
10/7 – Anees, Michael Minelli and mroe
10/7 – Decker Rush, Ham and more
10/8 – Emerald Wells, IIVX and more
10/9 – Melt-Banana, Quits & Wiff
Lost Lake
10/3 – Neighbor Lady, Duck Turnstone and more
10/5 – Creature Canyon, The Keeps and more
10/6 – The Brevet, High Street Joggers Club
10/7 – Smith & Thell, Social Animals
10/8 – Kid’s Bloom, Wizthemc and more
10/9 – The Ries Brothers, Honey Hounds and more
Marquis Theater
10/3 – Iceage & Earth
10/6 – Bloodywood
10/7 – Soul Glo
10/8 – Qanon Anonymous
Meow Wolf
10/4 – Mildlife, Giant Walking Robots
10/8 – Head for The Hills, Extra Gold
Mission Ballroom
10/3 – Kelsea Ballerini, Georgia Webster
10/4 – Alec Benjamin, Claire Rosinkranz
10/5 – Manchester Orchestra, Petey and more
Nocturne
10/5 – The Keith Oxman Trio
10/6 – The Gabriel Mervine Quartet, Alicia Jo Straka
10/7 – The Ben Markley Quintet
10/8 – Jeremy Wendelin Quintet
10/9 – Jack Dunlevie Trio
Number Thirty Eight
10/5 – DJ Jacoby
10/6 – DJ Miggy
10/7 – Kimmi Bitter, Grant Livingston and more
10/8 – Breast Cancer Fundraiser: Kyle Kilgore, DJ Ontoneyo
The Ogden Theatre
10/4 – Black Midi, Quelle Chris
10/7 – Sonny Fodera, Biscits and more
10/8 – Sigrid, Ber
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/5 – Bill McKay
10/6 – Throwback Thursday: 2000 R&B Hip-Hop
10/8 – New Family Dog
10/9 – New Family Dog
The Oriental Theater
10/5 – La Dispute, Sweetpill and more
10/9 – Front 242, The Revolting Corpse and more
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/3 – Caamp, Futurebirds and more
10/4 – Caamp, Futurebirds and more
10/5 – Alison Wonderland, Valentino Khan and more
10/8 – Clozee, Deathpact and more
10/9 – Incubus, Animals As Leaders
Roxy Broadway
10/5 – Live Jazz & Open Jam
10/6 – DJ Open Decks
10/7 – Gamori, 2 Seconds To Denver
10/8 – Gio Bard Zero
10/8 – Denver Women’s Showcase
10/9 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Ginger Perry
Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/6 – Teratanthropos, Cronos Compulsion and more
Skylark Lounge
10/5 – Western Wednesday
10/8 – Covenhoven, Old Tom & The Lookoouts
10/9 – MAITA, Allison Lorenzen and more
Summit
10/4 – Daði Freyr
10/5 – Broken Social Scene
10/7 – Infected Mushrooms
10/8 – Palaye Royale
10/9 – DaniLeigh
Temple Night Club
10/6 – Denver House: Queenbeats, Jvckpot and more
10/9 – Lucy
The Venue
10/5 – Open Stage
10/8 – 3 Hole Punch, Great Lumbering Beast and more
Your Mom’s House
10/3 – Blue Future, Syndy and more
10/5 – DJ Gia Leana
10/7 – 9 Theory, Feverkin
10/8 – High Decibel Showcase: Chris Carter, Lily Nova and more
10/9 – Singer-Songwriter Showcase: Tony Meade, Carl Difederico