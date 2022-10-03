This Week in Concerts – Grupo Firme, Joyner Lucas, Incubus and more

This week in concerts, Tijuana-based band and Latin Grammy Award winner, Grupo Firme brings the regional Mexican genre to Ball Arena. Joyner Lucas chooses a more intimate venue in the likes of Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom alongside his opener, Symba, and Incubus returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for another show sure to go down in the venue’s history books. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

10/8 – Grupo Firme

10/9 – Karol G

10/6 – Gheist

10/9 – Carlos Vives

10/4 – Electronic Tuesdays: Enigma Dubz with September Winners Showcase

10/5 – KMG Takeover: Rudy Blak, Aberrant

10/7 – Free First Fridays with Brisco Jones

10/8 – Recon XIX: Gremlinz, Jesta and more

10/8 – Recon XIX Anniversary: Side Quest

10/6 – Till The Moon

10/7 – Jason Eady, Ben Danaher and more

10/8 – Big Trip, Reffwya and more

10/9 – Saints of Never After, Your Own Medicine

10/ 3 – Tessa Violet

10/6 – Amanda Shires

10/7 – Revocation

10/8 – Stoplight Observations

10/9 – The Bad Plus

10/5 – Joyner Lucas, Symba

10/6 – Boggdogg, Imanu and more

10/7 – Jerry Joseph and The Jackmormons, Jesh Yancey & The High Hopes and more

10/7 – Marvel years, Jason Leech and more

10/8 – Pi’erre Bourne

10/8 – Jerry Joseph and The Jackmormons, Emily Clark

10/9 – Hirie

10/8 – Bass Ops: Hydraulix

10/8 – Shimza

10/3 – Hugh Ragin Creative Ensemble

10/4 – Kurt Rosenwinkel

10/4 – Kurt Rosenwinkel

10/5 – Chuchito Valdés

10/5 – Chuchito Valdés

10/7 – Purnell steen & The Five Points Ambassadors

10/8 – Nelson Rangrell

10/8 – Nelson Rangrell

10/9 – Mary Louise Lee Band

10/3 – Demi Lovato

10/7 – Awolnation, Badflower & The Mysterines

10/4 – Heart To Gold, Sad Park and more

10/5 – Cochise, BigNumbaNine and more

10/6 – Night Moves, Free Music

10/4 – Open Mic

10/7 – Tamara

10/8 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society

10/3 – Declan McKenna, Annie Dirusso

10/6 – Pusha T, IDK

10/8 – Shame, Viagra Boys and more

10/7 – Lainey Wilson

10/3 – Vlad Gershevich

10/4 – Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich

10/5 – Diana Castro

10/6 – Cocktail Revolution

10/7 – Skool Daze

10/8 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

10/9 – Wonderbread

10/9 – Duhig Birthday Party: Matt Hynes, Dos Locos and more

10/5 – Spells, Vacation and more

10/6 – Winona Forever, Glacierface

10/7 – Ealdor Bealu, Green Druid and more

10/8 – DJ Castle Frank

10/3 – Gruesome, Immortal Bird and more

10/4 – Dark Tuesdays

10/5 – Ceremony, Spy and more

10/6 – Suitable Miss, Colony collapse and more

10/7 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

10/8 – Mile High Soul Club, Tyler Jacobson and more

10/9 – Starset

10/5 – Nova Twins, Gully Boys

10/6 – Vlare, Freeze and more

10/7 – Anees, Michael Minelli and mroe

10/7 – Decker Rush, Ham and more

10/8 – Emerald Wells, IIVX and more

10/9 – Melt-Banana, Quits & Wiff

10/3 – Neighbor Lady, Duck Turnstone and more

10/5 – Creature Canyon, The Keeps and more

10/6 – The Brevet, High Street Joggers Club

10/7 – Smith & Thell, Social Animals

10/8 – Kid’s Bloom, Wizthemc and more

10/9 – The Ries Brothers, Honey Hounds and more

10/3 – Iceage & Earth

10/6 – Bloodywood

10/7 – Soul Glo

10/8 – Qanon Anonymous

10/4 – Mildlife, Giant Walking Robots

10/8 – Head for The Hills, Extra Gold

10/3 – Kelsea Ballerini, Georgia Webster

10/4 – Alec Benjamin, Claire Rosinkranz

10/5 – Manchester Orchestra, Petey and more

10/5 – The Keith Oxman Trio

10/6 – The Gabriel Mervine Quartet, Alicia Jo Straka

10/7 – The Ben Markley Quintet

10/8 – Jeremy Wendelin Quintet

10/9 – Jack Dunlevie Trio

10/5 – DJ Jacoby

10/6 – DJ Miggy

10/7 – Kimmi Bitter, Grant Livingston and more

10/8 – Breast Cancer Fundraiser: Kyle Kilgore, DJ Ontoneyo

10/4 – Black Midi, Quelle Chris

10/7 – Sonny Fodera, Biscits and more

10/8 – Sigrid, Ber

10/5 – Bill McKay

10/6 – Throwback Thursday: 2000 R&B Hip-Hop

10/8 – New Family Dog

10/9 – New Family Dog

10/5 – La Dispute, Sweetpill and more

10/9 – Front 242, The Revolting Corpse and more

10/3 – Caamp, Futurebirds and more

10/4 – Caamp, Futurebirds and more

10/5 – Alison Wonderland, Valentino Khan and more

10/8 – Clozee, Deathpact and more

10/9 – Incubus, Animals As Leaders

10/5 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

10/6 – DJ Open Decks

10/7 – Gamori, 2 Seconds To Denver

10/8 – Gio Bard Zero

10/8 – Denver Women’s Showcase

10/9 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Ginger Perry

10/6 – Teratanthropos, Cronos Compulsion and more

10/5 – Western Wednesday

10/8 – Covenhoven, Old Tom & The Lookoouts

10/9 – MAITA, Allison Lorenzen and more

10/4 – Daði Freyr

10/5 – Broken Social Scene

10/7 – Infected Mushrooms

10/8 – Palaye Royale

10/9 – DaniLeigh

10/6 – Denver House: Queenbeats, Jvckpot and more

10/9 – Lucy

10/5 – Open Stage

10/8 – 3 Hole Punch, Great Lumbering Beast and more

10/3 – Blue Future, Syndy and more

10/5 – DJ Gia Leana

10/7 – 9 Theory, Feverkin

10/8 – High Decibel Showcase: Chris Carter, Lily Nova and more

10/9 – Singer-Songwriter Showcase: Tony Meade, Carl Difederico