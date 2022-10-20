Denver Fitness Trainer Shares The Perfect Home Workout For Fall

Autumn is finally here. You know what that means — less motivation to get into the gym because I’d rather be inside cuddled up in a blanket than in the cold weather. Sorry, not sorry!

Here’s a home workout you can do this weekend instead of bundling up to go to the gym that will definitely help you get your sweat on.

Body Weight Squats 5 x 20 Lunges 5 x 15 per side Mountain Climbers 5 x 30

Push-ups 5 x 10-15 Burpees 5 x 15 Triceps Dips 5 x 20

Glute Bridges 5 x 45 seconds to 1 minute Bear Crawl 5 x 45 seconds Side Plank 5 x 20 seconds per side Side Lunge 5 x 12 per side

Take rest in between if you’re adding weights. If you’re doing body weight feel free to treat this as a high-intensity interval training workout with minimal rest to get your heart rate going. Happy couch squatting!

If you’re interested in personal training or nutrition coaching, DM me @crushwihtess on Instagram or crushwithtess.com.

Videography by @christianunlimited on Instagram and christianunlimited.me.