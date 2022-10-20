Denver Fitness Trainer Shares The Perfect Home Workout For Fall

Autumn is finally here. You know what that means — less motivation to get into the gym because I’d rather be inside cuddled up in a blanket than in the cold weather. Sorry, not sorry!
Here’s a home workout you can do this weekend instead of bundling up to go to the gym that will definitely help you get your sweat on.
- Body Weight Squats 5 x 20
- Lunges 5 x 15 per side
- Mountain Climbers 5 x 30
- Push-ups 5 x 10-15
- Burpees 5 x 15
- Triceps Dips 5 x 20
- Glute Bridges 5 x 45 seconds to 1 minute
- Bear Crawl 5 x 45 seconds
- Side Plank 5 x 20 seconds per side
- Side Lunge 5 x 12 per side
Take rest in between if you’re adding weights. If you’re doing body weight feel free to treat this as a high-intensity interval training workout with minimal rest to get your heart rate going. Happy couch squatting!
If you’re interested in personal training or nutrition coaching, DM me @crushwihtess on Instagram or crushwithtess.com.
Videography by @christianunlimited on Instagram and christianunlimited.me.