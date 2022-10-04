GGirls Closet Is A Brand for the Community

Filled with nothing but a contagious smile and radiant energy, Patricia Gillmore is a force to be reckoned with. Between being a single mom, earning her business and communications degree, volunteering at local food banks and educating the youth — Gillmore is also the founder and CEO of GGirls Closet, an e-commerce boutique.

What started in 2013 as a brick and mortar, has turned into a multi-location business. Gillmore said she always had a passion for reselling clothes but never had the idea to start her own business until 2015. During this time, she decided to go back to school where she began learning about e-commerce.

It was then, she channeled her thinking into how to create a nontraditional boutique and thus in-home consignments were born. Rather than having consignors come to Gillmore, she goes to them and sorts through their closets. She then pays them a 60, 40 split.

“I’m able to consign everything for a whole year instead of a 90-day turnaround like a traditional boutique because they have to keep up with the seasons,” Gillmore said. “I’m able to not just take more for my clients but I’m able to also give them the ability to consign more and more.”

In addition to her at-home service, after traveling out of state she also realized that local boutiques sit on a lot of inventory that they give away after every season. So in order to benefit the boutique and the community, Gillmore gives them a 60, 40 split as well and collects their clothing as donations.

“If I can help people resell fashion, it helps the carbon footprint,” Gillmore said. “People don’t understand that reselling gently used goods is just as good or sometimes even better than what you get at a retail store.”

While consignment services are a key factor in what makes GGirls run, Gillmore is adding another addition to her company. At the end of 2023, Gillmore is launching her own clothing line called Cash Race where 100% of the proceeds will be recycled back into the community.

“It’s going to be made from organic and recycled fabrics,” Gillmore said. “I’m also going to keep it Latina and Black-owned which means I will only strictly be buying from minority-owned production companies and my label will say what company it came from.”

Per every package, Gillmore sends a thank you note. Once her collection is launched, in addition to the thank you note, she will also include a detailed slip about the company so the customer will know what minority company they helped support.

Her friend since seventh grade and media content director Kassandra Gurule said it’s inspiring to watch Gillmore give back to the community and generate profit that is meaningful.

“It’s not a typical business where the business owner is trying to make money and is nonexistent,” Gurule said. “She has a drive for the community, helping others and helping people grow.”

A prime example of Gillmore’s passion for helping the community is seen in her youth workshops where she volunteers to educate younger kids. This starts with Gillmore educating herself on a specific community, meeting with a community board member and then building a curriculum based on what she thinks could be the most beneficial.

“What it is, is the economic literature that you don’t get in school but only get from life experiences and we would rather shape our little ones now before they actually hit the streets and don’t know what they’re doing,” Gillmore said.

Her workshops consist of budgeting, pie charts, finance, cursive practice and learning how to write a check. While a majority of the kids she teaches are between the ages of eight to 20 years old, she also offers adult classes for anyone 21 and up. There, she teaches them how to file paperwork, taxes and more.

Outside of youth classes, Gillmore also volunteers with the Community Ministries — a local food bank that serves low-income families. There, she not only contributes $50 a month to help provide for their food pantry but she donates children’s clothes in exchange for the women’s and men’s clothing.

“I help them in the long run by being able to recycle back into the community and they’re helping me by taking a lot of my load off that I can’t get rid of,” Gillmore said. “Every second Tuesday of the month they do a clothing drive and that’s where the families are able to come in and get a bunch of free clothes for their kids.”

Surrounded by a small but passionate team, it’s no surprise that Gillmore is successful. Friend and SEO Marketing Assistant, Caleb Nelson said from the beginning, Gillmore has always been driven and personable.

“She is very purposeful and impactful,” Nelson said. “It’s not just about people selling their clothing, it’s much more than that.”

Nelson also said that Gillmore’s company is a necessity.

“It’s something that is really functional and no matter who you are or what you’re spending it’s great to be able to not only give your clothes to people that need them but also be able to find clothes yourself and find really great things at a discounted price,” Nelson said.

GGirls Closet is more than just an e-commerce boutique, it truly is for the community and Gillmore has made sure of it.

“My biggest thing is to make people understand why it’s important to support smaller businesses,” Gillmore said. “I am one that is transparent about giving back to the community and has a proven track record — that’s what I really want the community to know.”

Check out GGirls Closet’s various locations in Denver, Parker, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Greeley and more.

All photography by Lauren Lippert.