Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend: 9/21– 9/25

Wednesday, September 21

Denver Oktoberfest

When: September 21 – 25

Where: 2100 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver’s Oktoberfest is back for a four-day festival spanning the course of two different weekends. You can get the chance to grab a stein at the 52nd annual event and taste turkey legs, soft pretzels, traditional German-style brews and more.

Indigenous Film: Blackbird

When: September 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature and Science partners with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission for Indigenous Film. View a screening of the film Blackbird and later take part in a Q&A discussing the film.

Oktoberfest at ViewHouse

When: September 21 – 25

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Don your lederhosen for some Oktoberfest fun at ViewHouse. You can celebrate the German holiday with soft pretzels and cheese, beer specials, live music and more.

Uncorked! Comedy Show

When: September 21, 7:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass of wine and let out a laugh during an Uncorked! Comedy Show. You can watch sets from local comedians while imbibing in an Infinite Monkey wine or wine slush.

Harvest Moon Distillers Dinner

When: September 21, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $125, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the moon with a four-course meal during a Harvest Moon Distillers Dinner. The feast features four cocktails paired with four plates with a guide from head distiller Laura Walters.

Thursday, September 22

Fall Equinox Reception

When: September 22, 6 p.m.

Where: Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax, 312 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Dikeou Collection presents a Fall Equinox Reception. The reception features a look at Devon Dikeou’s Mid Career Smear which was curated by Cortney Lane Stell for a fresh addition to the gallery.

Movies at McGregor

When: September 22, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair and chill during Movies at McGregor Square. This Thursday you can view a film on the 66-foot LED screen while snacking on concessions and imbibing in bar pours.

Vinochromatic: Weekend One

When: September 22 – 24

Where: The Banshee House, 2715 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Two Parts teams up with The Banshee House to present the Vinochromatic Wine Festival: Weekend One. The event features a modern take on a wine-tasting evening, created to entice wine drinkers of all levels. You can imbibe on unlimited samples from dozens of wineries and nibble on bites from local food pop-ups.

Friday, September 23

Body Mind Spirit Celebration

When: September 23 – 25

Where: Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Ctr., 15500 E. 40th Ave., Denver

Cost: $8 – $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Body Mind Spirit Celebration is back in the city. You can tap into your spiritual energies by exploring psychic readers, healers and natural health experts. The celebration is the perfect place to open up your metaphysical self.

Disney Art Con

When: September 23 – 25

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Explore some artistic creations during a Disney Art Con. The convention offers art with themes of Disney, Anime, Star Wars, Dungeons and Dragons and more for a wondrous weekend.

American Field Fall Market

When: September 23 – 24

Where: Dairy Block Alleyway, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Support local brands while embracing fall at the American Field Fall Market. Dairy Block partners with American Field to host an array of vendors offering hiking items, food and anything else fall-centered.

Autumn Night Market

When: September 23, 5 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts an Autumn Night Market. You can relax on a cool autumn evening and shop local from vendors such as Banana Fund, Wakey Bakey Designs and The Record magnet – all while sipping on a brew.

Earth Illuminated: Dark Mode

When: September 23 – October 30

Where: Earth Illuminated, 500 16th Street Mall, Denver

Cost: $25 – $39, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Earth Illuminated returns to Denver with a whole new experience, Earth Illuminated: Dark Mode. The immersive installation pulls you through the wild beauties of nature with the lens of night’s darkness using light displays, projections and special effects.

Oktoberfest Rhein Haus

When: September 23 – 24

Where: Rhein Haus Denver, 1415 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free, reserve here

The Lowdown: Oktoberfest kicks off at Rhein Haus Denver. You can imbibe in $5 half-liter specials on all German brews, snag $5 Oktoberfest shirts and snack on housemade pretzels throughout the weekend-long celebration.

Saturday, September 24

Sundown Music Festival

When: September 24, 2 – 11 p.m.

Where: 1000 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $29 – $194, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your party on while staying sober at Sundown Music Festival. Ignight Entertainment and 303 Magazine present the festival with performances from Double Crush, DJ Ignight and more. You can also experience live painting, chill in LED lounges and shop from a vendor village throughout the day.

Saturday Night Bazaar

When: September 24, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1611 Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Explore the streets of Sloan’s Lake neighborhood during the Saturday Night Bazaar. The evening is hosted by DenverBazaar and features over 50 local vendors presenting their goods. You can sip on a glass of wine or beer from a cash bar and shop all of the amazing fashion, art and more.

Lumonics Immersed

When: September 24, 8 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11, Denver

Cost: $15 – $25, register here

The Lowdown: Experience a multi-sensory journey with Lumonics Immersed. The event aims to refresh your mind, body and spirit. Before and after the exploration you can take a look at more than 75 light artworks in the front gallery rooms, art studio and performance space.

The Dirty South Showcase

When: September 24, 6 p.m.

Where: The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art presents The Dirty South Showcase. The event features performances with themes that are inspired by issues addressed in the new The Dirty South exhibition.

Platt Park Oktoberfest

When: September 24, 11 a.m. – 11:45 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewing Company cheers to Oktoberfest. For $10 you can get a limited edition Platt Park traditional one-liter glass stein and pours of an Oktoberfest lager. You can also dig into bites from Gates Deli & Grog while imbibing.

Vanilla Bourbon Barrel Hello Darkness

When: September 24, 1 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery brings back its Hello Darkness in the form of a vanilla imperial porter. The brew is aged with vanilla in bourbon barrels for a deeper and sweeter taste.

Foeder Lager Fest

When: September 24, 12 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing hosts its first-ever Foeder Lager Fest. The fest takes over the taproom with pours of lagers ranging from barrel-aged to foeder-fermented for a take on your autumnal celebrations.

Ghosts of Capitol Hill: Haunts, Legends & Lore

When: September 24, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Capitol Hill, 1288 Gilpin St., Denver

Cost: $28, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a group of friends to get spooky on the Ghosts of Capitol Hill: Haunts, Legends & Lore tour. The tour guide will give stories about local Denver ghosts, troubling pasts and more. Let the tour give you a glimpse into Denver’s spookiest tales and explore the hauntings and creepy history of Capitol Hill.

Black Sky 9-Year Anniversary Party

When: September 24, 3 – 10 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to nine years of beers during the Black Sky 9-Year Anniversary Party. The party features brew tappings, live heavy metal music and more. The first 30 people to arrive will receive free swag.

Sunday, September 25

Sundays on Santa Fe

When: September 25, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a morning to stroll through the Santa Fe Art District at Sundays on Santa Fe. You can peruse art in the galleries, shop from local boutiques and more throughout the day.

Heavy Metal Flea

When: September 25, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Heavy Metal Flea returns to Denver. You can shop from various hardcore vendors such as Naut So Precious Art, Raven Ryder Jewelry and Fancy as Fvck while listening to some bangin’ heavy metal. You can also grab a brew from Black Sky Brewery to sip on while you shop.

Avant Garden

When: September 25, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pick up an instrument or create your own for Avant Garden. The event explores a creative musical space to collaborate with others and make new inventive sounds.

#bRUNchClub at Stanley Marketplace

When: September 25, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Whole Sol Blend Bar, 1611 Raleigh St., Denver

Cost: Free – $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start your weekend off bright and early during #bRUNchClub at Stanley Marketplace. Stanley Marketplace, Stanley Beer Hall and JuneShine team up with bRUNch Running for a tasty and fit morning. You can join in on a 5k or 10k run in Central Park and later dive into a flavorful brunch and grab a swag bag to take home.

Mark Your Calendar

Doors Open Denver

When: September 26 – October 16

Where: Various locations, check here

Cost: $25 for members & $30 for nonmembers, tickets available here

Bandaloop

When: September 29, 4:30 p.m.

Where: The Newman Center for Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Dinner Society

When: October 1, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $175, tickets available here

Denverite Presents Denverites

When: October 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Leon Gallery, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission