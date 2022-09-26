This Week in Concerts – Florence + The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Gorillaz and More

This week in concerts, Florence + The Machine, My Chemical Romance and Gorillaz — and that’s just Ball Arena. After tremendous success following their viral tracks on TikTok, the King Khan and BBQ Show stops by The Bluebird Theater meanwhile, producer and DJ MK drops a beat at Mission Ballroom. At Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers and Cody Jinks reserve two nights at the iconic sandstone venue to round off the end of September. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
9/28 – Gorillaz
9/29 – Scorpions
9/30 – My Chemical Romance
10/1 – Florence + The Machine
Bar Standard
9/29 – Elkka
Bellco Theatre
The Black Box
9/27 – Electronic Tuesdays: Hypho, Atek and more
9/29 – Weird Waifu, Hershe and more
9/29 – Open Deck
9/30 – Sumthin Sumthin, Lyny and more
9/30 – Konductr, Jush and more
10/1 – The Librarian, Easyjack and more
10/1 – Nick & Kenny, Fatmidz and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
9/30 – YSD Bepo, W. Baxxpaxxjaxx and more
The Bluebird Theater
9/26 – Julia Jacklin
9/27 – Bear’s Den
9/28 – The King Khan & BBQ Show
9/30 – Enter Shikari
10/1 – Zeal and Ardor
10/2 – Joey Valence & Brae
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
9/26 – Bino Rideaux, Ave Grim and more
9/27 – Drayton Farley, Cole Chaney and more
9/29 – Rohaan, Sinistarr and more
9/29 – Gramatik, Balkan Bump and more
Club Vinyl
10/1 – Illyus & Barrientos
10/1 – Ubur
10/2 – Tinlicker
Dazzle
9/26 – Denver Municipal Jazz Band
9/27 – Monty Alexander, Luke Sellick and more
9/28 – Monty Alexander, Luke Sellick and more
9/29 – Jacob Larson Band
9/30 – Javon Jackson, We 4 and more
10/1 – Javon Jackson, We 4 and more
Globe Hall
9/27 – Wand
9/28 – Waylon Payne, The ThreadBarons and more
9/29 – PolkadotCadaver, 86-B and more
10/1 – Thunderthief, Jah Slim and more
10/2 – Superimposition
Goosetown Tavern
9/27 – Open Mic
The Gothic Theatre
9/28 – The Avalanches, Kareem Ali
9/29 – Baynk, Catching Flies
10/1 – The Afghan Whigs
The Grizzly Rose
9/30 – Flatland Cavalry, Grady Spencer and more
Herb’s Hideout
9/26 – Vlad Gershevich
9/27 – Gabe Mervine, Colin Stranahan and more
9/28 – Diana Castro
9/29 – Dave Randon Trio
9/30 – Blinker Fluid
Herman’s Hideaway
9/30 – Robb Banks
Hi-Dive
9/26 – Quivers, The Knuckle Pups and more
9/28 – Jenny Don’t and The Spurs, Casey James Prestwood and more
9/29 – French Cassettes, King Ropes and more
9/30 – Cheap Perfume, Mowth and more
10/1 – Abrams, Lost Relics and more
HQ
9/26 – Rein, DJ Eli and more
9/27 – The Foreign Resort
9/29 – Eyehategod, Savage Master and more
9/30 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
10/1 – Synthwave Saturday Night: Dan Dave Larson, DJ Tower and more
Larimer Lounge
9/26 – Immigrant’s Child
9/29 – Phantom Forces
9/30 – Phantom Forces
10/1 – Align, Bardz and more
10/2 – Red Rum Club, Holdfast and more
Levitt Pavilion Denver
9/29 – JD McPherson, The Patient Zeros
9/30 – Caifanes
20/2 – Cool Vibes Reggae Fest: Third World, Black Uhuru and more
Lost Lake
9/26 – Plastic Picnic, People in General and more
9/29 – Yellow Ostrich, Katie Von Schleicher
9/30 – The Luka State, Micky James and more
10/1 – Orbit Culture, Nightwraith and more
10/2 – The Supervillains, Dammit Jim and more
Marquis Theater
9/27 – Forever Came Calling
9/30 – Authority Zero
10/1 – Mimi Webb
Meow Wolf
9/29 – Dām Funk, Satin Jackets and more
9/30 – Tiga
Mission Ballroom
9/27 – Moderat, Rumtum
9/30 – MK, Shiba San and more
10/1 – Malaa, Wax Motif and more
10/2 – Fred Again, Joy Anonymous
Nocturne
9/28 – Tom Amend Organ Quartet
9/29 – Rich Chiaraluce
9/30 – John Gunther Quartet and more
10/1 – Jeremy Wendelin Quintet
10/2 – Seth Lewis Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
9/28 – DJ Shares
9/29 – Wes Watkins, Shady Oaks and more
9/30 – That Damn Sasquatch, Garidose
10/2 – DJ Sierra Myst
The Ogden Theatre
9/28 – Yung Bae, Macross and more
9/30 – Kaivon, Juelz and more
10/1 – Amyl and The Sniffers, Bob Vylan and more
10/2 – Steve Lacy
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
9/28 – Casual Commander, Ben Zev and more
9/30 – Chantil Dukart
10/1 – Eddie Roberts, Borahm Lee and more
10/1 – Abbigale Dawn
10/2 – Abbigale Dawn
The Oriental Theater
10/1 – Tina Karol
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
9/28 – Tyler Childers, Noga Erez and more
9/29 – Tyler Childers, Noga Erez and more
9/30 – Gramatik, Haywyre and more
10/1 – Cody Jinks, Clint Black and more
10/2 – Cody Jinks, Clint Black and more
Roxy Broadway
9/27 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
9/28 – Live Jazz Jam
9/29 – Felix Fast4ward
9/30 – The Other Eric
9/30 – Tensas, Meli Tierra
10/1 – Bryce Menchaca
10/1 – Oscar P
Roxy Theatre
9/26 – Incite
9/30 – Twiztid, ABK and more
Seventh Circle Music Collective
9/27 – La Armada, Victim of Fire and more
9/30 – Problem.Areas, Valkin and more
10/1 – Clusterfux, Self Sabotage and more
Skylark Lounge
9/29 – Brody Price, Virginia Creeper and more
9/30 – Snarklet, BabyBaby and more
Summit
9/26 – The Front Bottoms
9/27 – Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
9/28 – Apocalyptica
9/29 – Carnifex, Spite and more
9/30 – The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night
10/1 – Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors
10/2 – Max & Iggor Cavalera
Temple Night Club
9/29 – BYOUSB
9/29 – Max Styler
10/1 – Borgeous
10/1 – Naughty Ball
The Venue
9/28 – Open Stage
9/30 – Framing The Red, Michael & The Culprits and more
10/1 – Velka Kurva, Sanity’s Edge and more
Your Mom’s House
9/28 – Open House
9/29 – Green Chi, Hoverfly and more
9/30 – Bun B, Alfred Banks and more
10/1 – DJ J. Vetrano, DJ St. Frequency and more
10/2 – Open Deck