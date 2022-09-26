This Week in Concerts – Florence + The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Gorillaz and More

This week in concerts, Florence + The Machine, My Chemical Romance and Gorillaz — and that’s just Ball Arena. After tremendous success following their viral tracks on TikTok, the King Khan and BBQ Show stops by The Bluebird Theater meanwhile, producer and DJ MK drops a beat at Mission Ballroom. At Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers and Cody Jinks reserve two nights at the iconic sandstone venue to round off the end of September. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

9/28 – Gorillaz

9/29 – Scorpions

9/30 – My Chemical Romance

10/1 – Florence + The Machine

9/29 – Elkka

9/27 – Electronic Tuesdays: Hypho, Atek and more

9/29 – Weird Waifu, Hershe and more

9/29 – Open Deck

9/30 – Sumthin Sumthin, Lyny and more

9/30 – Konductr, Jush and more

10/1 – The Librarian, Easyjack and more

10/1 – Nick & Kenny, Fatmidz and more

9/30 – YSD Bepo, W. Baxxpaxxjaxx and more

9/26 – Julia Jacklin

9/27 – Bear’s Den

9/28 – The King Khan & BBQ Show

9/30 – Enter Shikari

10/1 – Zeal and Ardor

10/2 – Joey Valence & Brae

9/26 – Bino Rideaux, Ave Grim and more

9/27 – Drayton Farley, Cole Chaney and more

9/29 – Rohaan, Sinistarr and more

9/29 – Gramatik, Balkan Bump and more

10/1 – Illyus & Barrientos

10/1 – Ubur

10/2 – Tinlicker

9/26 – Denver Municipal Jazz Band

9/27 – Monty Alexander, Luke Sellick and more

9/29 – Jacob Larson Band

9/30 – Javon Jackson, We 4 and more

10/1 – Javon Jackson, We 4 and more

9/27 – Wand

9/28 – Waylon Payne, The ThreadBarons and more

9/29 – PolkadotCadaver, 86-B and more

10/1 – Thunderthief, Jah Slim and more

10/2 – Superimposition

9/27 – Open Mic

9/28 – The Avalanches, Kareem Ali

9/29 – Baynk, Catching Flies

10/1 – The Afghan Whigs

9/30 – Flatland Cavalry, Grady Spencer and more

9/26 – Vlad Gershevich

9/27 – Gabe Mervine, Colin Stranahan and more

9/28 – Diana Castro

9/29 – Dave Randon Trio

9/30 – Blinker Fluid

9/30 – Robb Banks

9/26 – Quivers, The Knuckle Pups and more

9/28 – Jenny Don’t and The Spurs, Casey James Prestwood and more

9/29 – French Cassettes, King Ropes and more

9/30 – Cheap Perfume, Mowth and more

10/1 – Abrams, Lost Relics and more

9/26 – Rein, DJ Eli and more

9/27 – The Foreign Resort

9/29 – Eyehategod, Savage Master and more

9/30 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

10/1 – Synthwave Saturday Night: Dan Dave Larson, DJ Tower and more

9/26 – Immigrant’s Child

9/29 – Phantom Forces

10/1 – Align, Bardz and more

10/2 – Red Rum Club, Holdfast and more

9/29 – JD McPherson, The Patient Zeros

9/30 – Caifanes

20/2 – Cool Vibes Reggae Fest: Third World, Black Uhuru and more

9/26 – Plastic Picnic, People in General and more

9/29 – Yellow Ostrich, Katie Von Schleicher

9/30 – The Luka State, Micky James and more

10/1 – Orbit Culture, Nightwraith and more

10/2 – The Supervillains, Dammit Jim and more

9/27 – Forever Came Calling

9/30 – Authority Zero

10/1 – Mimi Webb

9/29 – Dām Funk, Satin Jackets and more

9/30 – Tiga

9/27 – Moderat, Rumtum

9/30 – MK, Shiba San and more

10/1 – Malaa, Wax Motif and more

10/2 – Fred Again, Joy Anonymous

9/28 – Tom Amend Organ Quartet

9/29 – Rich Chiaraluce

9/30 – John Gunther Quartet and more

10/1 – Jeremy Wendelin Quintet

10/2 – Seth Lewis Quintet

9/28 – DJ Shares

9/29 – Wes Watkins, Shady Oaks and more

9/30 – That Damn Sasquatch, Garidose

10/2 – DJ Sierra Myst

9/28 – Yung Bae, Macross and more

9/30 – Kaivon, Juelz and more

10/1 – Amyl and The Sniffers, Bob Vylan and more

10/2 – Steve Lacy

9/28 – Casual Commander, Ben Zev and more

9/30 – Chantil Dukart

10/1 – Eddie Roberts, Borahm Lee and more

10/1 – Abbigale Dawn

10/1 – Tina Karol

9/28 – Tyler Childers, Noga Erez and more

9/30 – Gramatik, Haywyre and more

10/1 – Cody Jinks, Clint Black and more

9/27 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

9/28 – Live Jazz Jam

9/29 – Felix Fast4ward

9/30 – The Other Eric

9/30 – Tensas, Meli Tierra

10/1 – Bryce Menchaca

10/1 – Oscar P

9/26 – Incite

9/30 – Twiztid, ABK and more

9/27 – La Armada, Victim of Fire and more

9/30 – Problem.Areas, Valkin and more

10/1 – Clusterfux, Self Sabotage and more

9/29 – Brody Price, Virginia Creeper and more

9/30 – Snarklet, BabyBaby and more

9/26 – The Front Bottoms

9/27 – Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

9/28 – Apocalyptica

9/29 – Carnifex, Spite and more

9/30 – The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night

10/1 – Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors

10/2 – Max & Iggor Cavalera

9/29 – BYOUSB

9/29 – Max Styler

10/1 – Borgeous

10/1 – Naughty Ball

9/28 – Open Stage

9/30 – Framing The Red, Michael & The Culprits and more

10/1 – Velka Kurva, Sanity’s Edge and more

9/28 – Open House

9/29 – Green Chi, Hoverfly and more

9/30 – Bun B, Alfred Banks and more

10/1 – DJ J. Vetrano, DJ St. Frequency and more

10/2 – Open Deck