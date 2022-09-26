This Week in Concerts – Florence + The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Gorillaz and More

This week in concerts, Florence + The Machine, My Chemical Romance and Gorillaz — and that’s just Ball Arena. After tremendous success following their viral tracks on TikTok, the King Khan and BBQ Show stops by The Bluebird Theater meanwhile, producer and DJ MK drops a beat at Mission Ballroom. At Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers and Cody Jinks reserve two nights at the iconic sandstone venue to round off the end of September. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

Ball Arena

Scorpions, live music, touring band, national act

Scorpions. Photo courtesy of Scorpions on Facebook.

9/28 – Gorillaz

9/29 – Scorpions

9/30 – My Chemical Romance

10/1 – Florence + The Machine

Bar Standard

9/29 – Elkka

Bellco Theatre

 

The Black Box

9/27 – Electronic Tuesdays: Hypho, Atek and more

9/29 – Weird Waifu, Hershe and more

9/29 – Open Deck

9/30 – Sumthin Sumthin, Lyny and more

9/30 – Konductr, Jush and more

10/1 – The Librarian, Easyjack and more

10/1 – Nick & Kenny, Fatmidz and more

The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

9/30 – YSD Bepo, W. Baxxpaxxjaxx and more

The Bluebird Theater

9/26 – Julia Jacklin

9/27 – Bear’s Den

9/28 – The King Khan & BBQ Show

9/30 – Enter Shikari

10/1 – Zeal and Ardor

10/2 – Joey Valence & Brae

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/26 – Bino Rideaux, Ave Grim and more

9/27 – Drayton Farley, Cole Chaney and more

9/29 – Rohaan, Sinistarr and more

9/29 – Gramatik, Balkan Bump and more

Club Vinyl

10/1 – Illyus & Barrientos

10/1 – Ubur

10/2 – Tinlicker

Dazzle

9/26 – Denver Municipal Jazz Band

9/27 – Monty Alexander, Luke Sellick and more

9/28 – Monty Alexander, Luke Sellick and more

9/29 – Jacob Larson Band

9/30 – Javon Jackson, We 4 and more

10/1 – Javon Jackson, We 4 and more

Globe Hall

9/27 – Wand

9/28 – Waylon Payne, The ThreadBarons and more

9/29 – PolkadotCadaver, 86-B and more

10/1 – Thunderthief, Jah Slim and more

10/2 – Superimposition

Goosetown Tavern

9/27 – Open Mic

The Gothic Theatre

9/28 – The Avalanches, Kareem Ali

9/29 – Baynk, Catching Flies

10/1 – The Afghan Whigs

The Grizzly Rose

9/30 – Flatland Cavalry, Grady Spencer and more

Herb’s Hideout

9/26 – Vlad Gershevich

9/27 – Gabe Mervine, Colin Stranahan and more

9/28 – Diana Castro

9/29 – Dave Randon Trio

9/30 – Blinker Fluid

Herman’s Hideaway

9/30 – Robb Banks

Hi-Dive

9/26 – Quivers, The Knuckle Pups and more

9/28 – Jenny Don’t and The Spurs, Casey James Prestwood and more

9/29 – French Cassettes, King Ropes and more

9/30 – Cheap Perfume, Mowth and more

10/1 – Abrams, Lost Relics and more

HQ

9/26 – Rein, DJ Eli and more

9/27 – The Foreign Resort

9/29 – Eyehategod, Savage Master and more

9/30 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

10/1 – Synthwave Saturday Night: Dan Dave Larson, DJ Tower and more

Larimer Lounge

9/26 – Immigrant’s Child

9/29 – Phantom Forces

9/30 – Phantom Forces

10/1 – Align, Bardz and more

10/2 – Red Rum Club, Holdfast and more

Levitt Pavilion Denver

9/29 – JD McPherson, The Patient Zeros

9/30 – Caifanes

20/2 – Cool Vibes Reggae Fest: Third World, Black Uhuru and more

Lost Lake

9/26 – Plastic Picnic, People in General and more

9/29 – Yellow Ostrich, Katie Von Schleicher

9/30 – The Luka State, Micky James and more

10/1 – Orbit Culture, Nightwraith and more

10/2 – The Supervillains, Dammit Jim and more

Marquis Theater

9/27 – Forever Came Calling

9/30 – Authority Zero

10/1 – Mimi Webb

Meow Wolf

9/29 – Dām Funk, Satin Jackets and more

9/30 – Tiga

Mission Ballroom

9/27 – Moderat, Rumtum

9/30 – MK, Shiba San and more

10/1 – Malaa, Wax Motif and more

10/2 – Fred Again, Joy Anonymous

Nocturne

9/28 – Tom Amend Organ Quartet

9/29 – Rich Chiaraluce

9/30 – John Gunther Quartet and more

10/1 – Jeremy Wendelin Quintet

10/2 – Seth Lewis Quintet

Number Thirty Eight

9/28 – DJ Shares

9/29 – Wes Watkins, Shady Oaks and more

9/30 – That Damn Sasquatch, Garidose

10/2 – DJ Sierra Myst

The Ogden Theatre

9/28 – Yung Bae, Macross and more

9/30 – Kaivon, Juelz and more

10/1 – Amyl and The Sniffers, Bob Vylan and more

10/2 – Steve Lacy

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

9/28 – Casual Commander, Ben Zev and more

9/30 – Chantil Dukart

10/1 – Eddie Roberts, Borahm Lee and more

10/1 – Abbigale Dawn

10/2 – Abbigale Dawn

The Oriental Theater

10/1 – Tina Karol

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Tyler Childers, live music

Tyler Childers. Photo by Jason Stilgebouer.

9/28 – Tyler Childers, Noga Erez and more

9/29 – Tyler Childers, Noga Erez and more

9/30 – Gramatik, Haywyre and more

10/1 – Cody Jinks, Clint Black and more

10/2 – Cody Jinks, Clint Black and more

Roxy Broadway

9/27 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

9/28 – Live Jazz Jam

9/29 – Felix Fast4ward

9/30 – The Other Eric

9/30 – Tensas, Meli Tierra

10/1 – Bryce Menchaca

10/1 – Oscar P

Roxy Theatre

9/26 – Incite

9/30 – Twiztid, ABK and more

Seventh Circle Music Collective

9/27 – La Armada, Victim of Fire and more

9/30 – Problem.Areas, Valkin and more

10/1 – Clusterfux, Self Sabotage and more

Skylark Lounge

9/29 – Brody Price, Virginia Creeper and more

9/30 – Snarklet, BabyBaby and more

Summit

9/26 – The Front Bottoms

9/27 – Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

9/28 – Apocalyptica

9/29 – Carnifex, Spite and more

9/30 – The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night

10/1 – Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors

10/2 – Max & Iggor Cavalera

Temple Night Club

9/29 – BYOUSB

9/29 – Max Styler

10/1 – Borgeous

10/1 – Naughty Ball

The Venue

Framing The Red, lice music, live band

Framing The Red. Photo courtesy of Framing The Red on Facebook.

9/28 – Open Stage

9/30 – Framing The Red, Michael & The Culprits and more

10/1 – Velka Kurva, Sanity’s Edge and more

Your Mom’s House

9/28 – Open House

9/29 – Green Chi, Hoverfly and more

9/30 – Bun B, Alfred Banks and more

10/1 – DJ J. Vetrano, DJ St. Frequency and more

10/2 – Open Deck