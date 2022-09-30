SuitShop Offers Sustainable and Inclusive Ways To Get Suited Up

As a catalyst for change in the suiting industry, SuitShop stands out from its peers by offering suits that can be owned at a lower price than the average cost of a traditional rental. SuitShop is a female-founded e-commerce company that designs suits for all genders and offers one of the largest size ranges of any suiting company. The company’s modern approach has been rewarded with great success, with 2022 being their best sales year yet.

Finding Their Fit In The Industry

Co-founders Diana Ganz and Jeanne Foley grew up together in Kalamazoo, Michigan. At Foley’s New Year’s Eve wedding, she realized there was a lack of affordable options for groomsmen suits. She found suit rental prices to be an overwhelming expense for something ill-fitting and only worn once. As a fashion professional, she wondered how to fix this hole in the market.

“The way suits are sold in the U.S. is kind of unfortunate,” Ganz said. “Until we came along there wasn’t anyone to challenge that. That’s why the tuxedo rental has been the only affordable option for so long.”

After asking Ganz to join her business endeavor, they launched SuitShop as The Groomsman Suit in 2016. In the beginning, they only offered one suit in four different colors. Now they offer a variety of stylish suits for all genders and ages, as well as other related apparel.

“There is no other brand that carries a perfectly-coordinated collection of suiting for men, women and non-binary that is completely matching,” Ganz said. “We’re the first and only brand to do that, which we’re proud of.”

Suitable For Everyone

SuitShop gets as close as it can to a custom fit off-the-rack because of its vast range of size offerings. They allow customers to mix and match their jacket and pant size selections according to their body type. This is particularly important when it comes to weddings, as Ganz pointed out.

“Wedding parties come in all shapes and sizes,” Ganz said. “So while we’re not a custom suiting company, we do focus on the fit of our suits.”

SuitShop’s Fit Finder, which is about 85% accurate, is useful for online customers to determine their sizing. Though the majority of the company’s business is conducted online, in-person shoppers can set up appointments for a quick fit, wedding consultation or group fitting at one of their showrooms in Denver, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Whether shopping online or in-person, the SuitShop staff is interested in celebrating their clients and the special occasions they’re suiting up for. The company is dedicated to serving all people, regardless of gender or size.

Originally founded as a menswear company, the founders quickly heard female customers asking for suits too. In 2019, they launched a feminine collection to accommodate those clients.

“Once we hear requests for something enough, we figure we should probably try to offer that. So we’ve evolved our catalog that way over seven years,” Ganz said.

Currently, SuitShop is working on crafting a hybrid jacket, which will be for customers who desire a more androgynous or unisex look.

“We want to continue to push the envelope on being a socially-responsible, inclusive brand,” Ganz said. “We offer a huge size range right now, but we know we can do better and increase what we offer.”

Expansion and Innovation

With more clients now than ever, SuitShop has transitioned from a wedding brand to an everyday suiting brand. It has proven to be a reliable and accessible way to prepare for any formal occasion, business event or wedding. As SuitShop’s client base grows, the founders have become more aware of its responsibility to be a sustainable company.

“Fashion makes such a huge carbon footprint and we all have to take responsibility for making strides to reduce and improve that,” Ganz said.

The company has taken its sustainability to the next level with its recent Eco Stretch suit design. Eco Stretch fabric is made of 38% poly recycled material. Each suit is woven from threads created from approximately 25 plastic bottles, which diverts them from landfills.

“The fabric is lightweight and breathable. It also has a little stretch, so it’s super comfortable,” Ganz said.

Alongside the Eco Stretch fabric, SuitShop added green, deep teal, burnt orange and burgundy to its color selection earlier this year. They also recently released their new Eco Stretch Tan Suit and expanded their Premium Tuxedo collection over the summer.

As SuitShop continues blazing the trail for its industry, they hope other companies will follow suit. In the meantime, customers can support and follow this innovative business by shopping online, checking their social media or booking a fitting at one of their showrooms.

All photography courtesy of SuitShop.