Corpus Christi may be an unexpected destination for a girlfriend getaway from the Mile High City at first glance. First, it’s in Texas on the Gulf of Mexico — and while a direct flight is confirmed to be underway, that means a layover in Houston or Dallas is an option for Denverites as of now. However, if you book a flight with Southwest Airlines before Nov. 4, passengers do not have to change seats or deplane at the Houston stop. Second, while Padre Island is lined with sun-soaked shores, it has been known as a spring-breakers playground. All of this and more is what makes truly discovering the essence of Corpus Christi as a wellness destination a rewarding experience.

A girl’s weekend in Corpus Christi — also known as the Gulf Coast Capital — is enjoyable any time of year, but late fall is ideal when tourist season is down, as are the steamy summer temperatures. And especially for bachelorettes on a budget, listen up. This beach town offers all the luxuries of other sea-front destinations, minus the high costs.

Whether you chose to stay in an Airbnb, hotel or even camp, this guide has you covered on what to see, do, eat and drink. We recommend renting a car for the duration of your trip to get around to all these spots.

What To Do

Paddle Board Yoga at Water Dog Yoga, SUP & Barre

Where: 89 Coopers Alley L-Head Slip T5, Corpus Christi

Cost: $30

The Lowdown: Despite how many times you may have got your downward dog on, nothing will humble you more than paddleboard yoga. This challenging yet light-hearted class by Water Dog Yoga takes place at the Corpus Christi Marina and is a rejuvenating way to start your girl gang’s day.

Visitor Info Center

Where: 309 N Water St D, Corpus Christi

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Meet some friendly faces of Corpus Christi at this trendy information center right near downtown. Pick up packets for the #ThisIsCC Selfie Spots Challenge, Margarita Pass and Beer Trail for a chance to win Corpus Christi swag and better understand the beachy town and its craft beer and cocktail scene.

Texas State Aquarium

Where: 2710 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Cost: $39.95

The Lowdown: The Texas State Aquarium aims to be a global leader in fostering support for the conservation of the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. Its dedication to wildlife conservation and engaging people with marine animals is palpable, making it a must-stop on your itinerary. Check out the dolphin presentation at Dolphin Bay and be sure to pay a visit to the friendly rescue river otters in Otter Creek.

USS Lexington Museum

Where: 2914 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Cost: $18.95

The Lowdown: Calling all “Top Gun” fans, this one is for you. The USS Lexington Museum is a naval aviation museum and education center home to the F-14 Tomcat featured in the original movie. The USS Lexington is an Essex-class aircraft carrier built during World War II for the U.S. Navy and Corpus Christi acquired the ship in 1992.

Padre Island National Seashore

Where: 20301 Park Rd 22, Corpus Christi

Cost: $10 per vehicle

The Lowdown: Not only is this arguably the most beautiful and preserved beach on the island, but Padre Island National Seashore is an important nesting beach for the Kemp’s ridley, the most endangered sea turtle in the world. Grab your swimsuit and spend an afternoon soaking up the sun in this well-kept 66 miles of coastline, dunes and prairies.

GlowRow

Where: 13246 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi

Cost: $39.95

The Lowdown: End your day with a GlowRow tour of the Texas Gulf Coast with glowing neon lights in a completely transparent kayak. All equipment is provided and it’s BYOB — so grab your favorite beverages and make it a party!

Where To Eat + Drink

Pretty Picnics Corpus Christi

Where: Various locations

Cost: Starting at $150

The Lowdown: This experience by Pretty Picnics is guaranteed to be the most memorable part of your trip. Aesthetic and delicious, these Instagrammable picnic set-ups are perfect for enjoying Corpus Christi’s beaches and capturing a cute photo while you’re at it, too.

High Tea at Bien Mérité

Where: 1336 S Staples St, Corpus Christi

Cost: $40 for two, $80 for four

The Lowdown: While from the outside this French bakery is hard to spot, once you enter it’s a girly wonderland complete with a pink rose flowered backdrop. Bien Mérité’s High Tea Experience includes a teapot, scone, croissant with jam and butter and various pastries served on a tiered plate.

Elizabeth’s at the Art Museum

Where: 1902 N. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi

Cost: Menu with prices here

The Lowdown: Elizabeth’s is the perfect spot to grab brunch or lunch before exploring the Art Museum of South Texas, a landmark on Corpus Christi Bay. The Mediterranean-inspired menu features impressive dishes like homemade hummus and seasonal flatbreads, and can all be enjoyed while overlooking the water.

Lucy’s Snackbar

Where: 312 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: As the best coffee shop in town, we wouldn’t be surprised if you returned to Lucy’s Snackbar multiple times throughout your trip for a morning brew. Located in the heart of downtown, be sure to munch on the hefty avocado toast or waffles before heading out for the day.

Island Joes Coffee and Gallery

Where: 14829 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi

Cost: Various prices, check the menu here

The Lowdown: Island Joes is an espresso-based coffee shop on North Padre Island — and it’s comprised of 10 shipping containers. This family- and pet-friendly space is filled with islanders and visitors alike looking for a relaxed environment and to support a sustainability-focused business. The cold brew coffee on tap with homemade syrup will hit the spot!

Whataburger by the Bay

Where: 121 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Cost: Various prices, check the menu here

The Lowdown: You can’t visit Texas without stopping at Whataburger, and Corpus Christi was home to the very first one in 1950. The landmark orange and white structure features quarter-pound burgers and is known to be more wholesome than a traditional fast-food chain. Plus, minor league baseball team, the Corpus Christi Hooks, play at Whataburger Field, emphasizing the town’s love for Whataburger.

Dokyo Dauntaun

Where: 424 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi

Cost: Various prices, check the menu here

The Lowdown: Dine at Dokyo Dauntaun for an upscale meal with sushi, bento boxes and stunning cocktails. The contemporary décor and cool atmosphere just add to the already elevated cuisine.

Snoopy’s Pier

Where: 13313 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi

Cost: Various prices, check the menu here

The Lowdown: We’ll conclude this guide with an authentic classic. Located at Market 37 Marina, this veteran eatery offers shrimp, crab cakes and other old-fashioned seafood with unobstructed waterfront views. It’s a great spot to hang out with your girls for a few hours without breaking the bank.