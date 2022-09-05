5 Tips to Combat Colorado Climate and Stay Hydrated

Anyone who’s lived in Colorado knows how dry it gets in winter. I’m talking cracked lips, ashy hands and split fingertips. Being dehydrated negatively affects your energy levels, digestion and even your immune function.

So how do you combat the Colorado climate like a true native Coloradan? Here are Denver trainer and coach Tess Yancey’s top five tips:

Drink at least a gallon of water a day. Because of the high altitude and low air pressure, moisture evaporates even more quickly from your skin. Just because you’re not sweating doesn’t mean you’re properly hydrated. Eat water-rich fruits and vegetables. Certain fruits and veggies contain plenty of water in addition to essential nutrients. Watermelons, strawberries, cantaloupe, peaches and pineapples are fruits with high-water content. Water-rich vegetables include cucumbers, leafy greens, radishes, celery, zucchini and tomatoes. Be aware of the signs of dehydration. Monitor your urine color! Yes, I know it’s weird, but if your pee is dark yellow, amber or brown, you are dehydrated and need to drink water. Hydrate immediately upon waking up and before meals. Drink at least 16 to 24 ounces of water upon waking up and 8 to 16 ounces before every meal. This will make food digestion easier and a great way for dieters to slow down their eating, thus helping them eat less. Wrap up the day with another glass of water. You’re finally heading to bed after a long day , grab another glass of water! Individuals who drank another 18 ounces of water before bed were able to increase their water intake from 44 to 68 ounces a day, according to a study done looking at the effects of increased water intake on adults published in April 2020 . Participants also benefited from a decrease in blood pressure, as water supported their kidney function allowing excess sodium to be better removed. The increase in water also aided in proper body temperature regulation and better sleep. So drink up around an hour or so before bed so you don’t have to get up in the middle of the night. This is one before-bed habit that will definitely boost your health — unlike scrolling through TikTok!

Visit Tess Yancey at crushwithtess.com or on IG @crushwithtess. Video by Christian Huerta, @christian.unlimited on Instagram.