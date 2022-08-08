This Week in Concerts – OneRepublic, Thomas Rhett, Local Natives and More

This week in concerts, OneRepublic performs at Ball Arena, ACM Award winner Thomas Rhett plays the big stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Local Natives stop by at The Ogden Theatre with opener Jordana. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre hosts Lost 80’s Live! with guests A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Dramarama and more. Is ’80s dreamy pop not for you? How about ’90s grunge? Check out The Oriental Theater for the ’90s rock tribute show performed by Colorado tribute band, Anonymonkey. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

8/12 – OneRepublic

8/12 – Jask

8/9 – Electronic Tuesdays: Vibesquad, Wob Zombie and more

8/11 – Yung Lurch, Furbie Cake and more

8/12 – Taiko, Traces and more

8/12 – Escpe, Lil Rocketman and more

8/13 – Kilowatts, Foxtail and more

8/13 – The Lounge: Mister Shifter, Budros and more

8/14 – Morning Coffee

8/11 – The Red Clay Strays, The Barlow

8/12 – Aaron Carter, TX2 and more

8/13 – The Notorious PBR, Andwele and more

8/9 – Hoodie Allen

8/10 – Colorado A.M.P.: The Constant Tourists, Trevor Michael and more

8/11 – Red Fang, Bell Witch and more

8/12 – The Vegabonds, The Stews and more

8/13 – Incantation, Goatwhore and more

8/11 – Chief Adjuah

8/12 – TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, John Craigie and more

8/13 – Neighbor, Squeaky Feet

8/14 – Skweezy Jibbs, Adam Pasi

8/13 – DJ Susan

8/13 – Bruno Furlan, Syzy

8/8 – Annie Booth Big Band

8/10 – The Benny Benack III Quartet

8/11 – Jocelyn Medina Group

8/12 – Big Chief Donald Harrison

8/13 – Atomga

8/13 – Lost 80’s Live!: A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung and more

8/11 – Miss Mojo, Dan Hochman

8/12 – Zeos, Fortek and more

8/13 – YepOk, Travelin’ Rose Band

8/14 – Total Flower Chaos, Sonic Alchemy

8/9 – Open Mic

8/10 – Bonginator, Insipidus and more

8/12 – Deer Creek, Never Kenezzard and more

8/14 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society

8/12 – Black Pistol Fire, Lillie Mae and more

8/8 – Vlad Gershevich

8/9 – Gabe Mervine, Braxton Kahn and more

8/10 – Diana Castro

8/11 – Dave Randon Trio

8/12 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

8/13 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

8/11 – Kxng Jacob, Dime D and more

8/12 – Alter Ego, Native Space and more

8/13 – Burning The Fields, Sabbatar and more

8/8 – Marissa Nadler, Bluebook

8/9 – Church of The Cosmic Skull, Lord Buffalo and more

8/11 – Calamity, Anthony Ruptak and more

8/12 – Bodega, The Sickly Hecks and more

8/9 – Dark Tuesdays

8/10 – Loving, Sam Burton

8/12 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

8/13 – Mile High Soul Club: Tyler Jacobson, Steve Cervantes and more

8/14 – Metalachi, Ghoul School

8/9 – Paper Idol, Specific Ocean

8/11 – Ian Sweet, Bnny

8/12 – Max Low, Alana English and more

8/13 – Floodgate Operators, Ragged Union

8/13 – Thatz Hot, Funk Hunk

8/14 – Hooveriii, The Moose and more

8/12 – Hot Buttered Rum, Jay Roemer Band

8/13 – Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Zanib

8/14 – Y La Bamba, Kayla Marque

8/10 – Hello Darling, Paul Dehaven

8/11 – Magnolia Grove, Post/War and more

8/12 – The Dollhouse Thieves, Tonic & Time and more

8/13 – Crow Cavalier, Fables of The Fall

8/14 – Ultra Low, Super Spreader and more

8/8 – The Regrettes, PHIE

8/10 – Silvana Estrada

8/11 – Jason Leech, Honeycomb and more

8/12 – Vnssa, Yujin

8/10 – The Ryan Fourt Trio

8/11 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Sextet

8/12 – The Ben Markley Quintet

8/13 – The Peter Sommer Quintet

8/14 – Daryl Gott Quintet

8/11 – New Belgium Summer Concert Series: Shane Hall, Poudre Valley Playboys

8/12 – American Blonde, DJ A-L

8/13 – DJ Highline, Trusetto and more

8/14 – Banthom House. Racyne Parker and more

8/12 – Local Natives, Jordana

8/13 – Sleeping With Sirens, Don Bronco and more

8/10 – Isaac Sinclair

8/9 – The Crash Test Dummies

8/13 – Grunge Lite:90s Rock Tribute

8/10 – Just a Girl

8/11 – That Eighties Band

8/8 – Joe Bonamassa

8/9 – South Park 25th Anniversary Concert: Primus, Ween

8/10 – South Park 25th Anniversary Concert: Primus, Ween

8/11 – Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples

8/12 – Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum

8/13 – Slightly Stoopid, Pepper and more

8/14 – Said The Sky, Nurko and more

8/10 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

8/11 – Roxy Bluegrass Jam

8/12 – Lowfive

8/12 – Welcome Back, Rocky Burning and more

8/13 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Gary Givant

8/13 – Grenata Rose

8/13 – Mona Eye-Yoob

8/14 – Bubbles & Bests Brunch: DJ Ginger Perry

8/13 – Peyton Glynn

8/12 – DUG

8/11 – Street Cats Making Love

8/13 – John Craigie

8/11 – Pecos & The Rooftops

8/12 – Spider Gang

8/13 – King Lil G

8/11 – Luke Andy

8/12 – Dusty Cloud

8/13 – Skepsis & 1991

8/10 – Open Stage

8/11 – Saliva

8/12 – Soundbite, Get Lucky and more

8/13 – Stephen Pearcy

8/8 – Tech House Monday

8/10 – Odd Squad Family

8/11 – 75th Anniversary Independence Celebration: Bollywood Party

8/12 – Flourescents, Years Down and more

8/13 – Half Past Midnight, Hämärä and more

8/13 – No Thanks, Nulif3 and more

8/14 – H.A.G.S, Kid Western and more

8/14 – Xoa, Audiotrope and more