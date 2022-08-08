This Week in Concerts – OneRepublic, Thomas Rhett, Local Natives and More

This week in concerts, OneRepublic performs at Ball Arena, ACM Award winner Thomas Rhett plays the big stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Local Natives stop by at The Ogden Theatre with opener Jordana. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre hosts Lost 80’s Live! with guests A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Dramarama and more. Is ’80s dreamy pop not for you? How about ’90s grunge? Check out The Oriental Theater for the ’90s rock tribute show performed by Colorado tribute band, Anonymonkey. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
8/12 – OneRepublic
Bar Standard
8/12 – Jask
The Black Box
8/9 – Electronic Tuesdays: Vibesquad, Wob Zombie and more
8/11 – Yung Lurch, Furbie Cake and more
8/12 – Taiko, Traces and more
8/12 – Escpe, Lil Rocketman and more
8/13 – Kilowatts, Foxtail and more
8/13 – The Lounge: Mister Shifter, Budros and more
8/14 – Morning Coffee
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
8/11 – The Red Clay Strays, The Barlow
8/12 – Aaron Carter, TX2 and more
8/13 – The Notorious PBR, Andwele and more
The Bluebird Theater
8/9 – Hoodie Allen
8/10 – Colorado A.M.P.: The Constant Tourists, Trevor Michael and more
8/11 – Red Fang, Bell Witch and more
8/12 – The Vegabonds, The Stews and more
8/13 – Incantation, Goatwhore and more
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
8/11 – Chief Adjuah
8/12 – TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, John Craigie and more
8/13 – Neighbor, Squeaky Feet
8/14 – Skweezy Jibbs, Adam Pasi
Club Vinyl
8/13 – DJ Susan
8/13 – Bruno Furlan, Syzy
Dazzle
8/8 – Annie Booth Big Band
8/10 – The Benny Benack III Quartet
8/11 – Jocelyn Medina Group
8/12 – Big Chief Donald Harrison
8/13 – Atomga
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
8/13 – Lost 80’s Live!: A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung and more
Globe Hall
8/11 – Miss Mojo, Dan Hochman
8/12 – Zeos, Fortek and more
8/13 – YepOk, Travelin’ Rose Band
8/14 – Total Flower Chaos, Sonic Alchemy
Goosetown Tavern
8/9 – Open Mic
8/10 – Bonginator, Insipidus and more
8/12 – Deer Creek, Never Kenezzard and more
8/14 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society
The Gothic Theatre
8/12 – Black Pistol Fire, Lillie Mae and more
Herb’s Hideout
8/8 – Vlad Gershevich
8/9 – Gabe Mervine, Braxton Kahn and more
8/10 – Diana Castro
8/11 – Dave Randon Trio
8/12 – Diana Castro & The Big Time
8/13 – Diana Castro & The Big Time
Herman’s Hideaway
8/11 – Kxng Jacob, Dime D and more
8/12 – Alter Ego, Native Space and more
8/13 – Burning The Fields, Sabbatar and more
Hi-Dive
8/8 – Marissa Nadler, Bluebook
8/9 – Church of The Cosmic Skull, Lord Buffalo and more
8/11 – Calamity, Anthony Ruptak and more
8/12 – Bodega, The Sickly Hecks and more
HQ
8/9 – Dark Tuesdays
8/10 – Loving, Sam Burton
8/12 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
8/13 – Mile High Soul Club: Tyler Jacobson, Steve Cervantes and more
8/14 – Metalachi, Ghoul School
Larimer Lounge
8/9 – Paper Idol, Specific Ocean
8/11 – Ian Sweet, Bnny
8/12 – Max Low, Alana English and more
8/13 – Floodgate Operators, Ragged Union
8/13 – Thatz Hot, Funk Hunk
8/14 – Hooveriii, The Moose and more
Levitt Pavilion Denver
8/12 – Hot Buttered Rum, Jay Roemer Band
8/13 – Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Zanib
8/14 – Y La Bamba, Kayla Marque
Lost Lake
8/10 – Hello Darling, Paul Dehaven
8/11 – Magnolia Grove, Post/War and more
8/12 – The Dollhouse Thieves, Tonic & Time and more
8/13 – Crow Cavalier, Fables of The Fall
8/14 – Ultra Low, Super Spreader and more
Marquis Theater
8/8 – The Regrettes, PHIE
8/10 – Silvana Estrada
Meow Wolf
8/11 – Jason Leech, Honeycomb and more
8/12 – Vnssa, Yujin
Nocturne
8/10 – The Ryan Fourt Trio
8/11 – Swindler, Sommer & Mervine Sextet
8/12 – The Ben Markley Quintet
8/13 – The Peter Sommer Quintet
8/14 – Daryl Gott Quintet
Number Thirty-Eight
8/11 – New Belgium Summer Concert Series: Shane Hall, Poudre Valley Playboys
8/12 – American Blonde, DJ A-L
8/13 – DJ Highline, Trusetto and more
8/14 – Banthom House. Racyne Parker and more
The Ogden Theatre
8/12 – Local Natives, Jordana
8/13 – Sleeping With Sirens, Don Bronco and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
8/10 – Isaac Sinclair
The Oriental Theater
8/9 – The Crash Test Dummies
8/13 – Grunge Lite:90s Rock Tribute
Pelican Bay at Cherry Creek State Park
8/10 – Just a Girl
8/11 – That Eighties Band
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
8/8 – Joe Bonamassa
8/9 – South Park 25th Anniversary Concert: Primus, Ween
8/10 – South Park 25th Anniversary Concert: Primus, Ween
8/11 – Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples
8/12 – Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum
8/13 – Slightly Stoopid, Pepper and more
8/14 – Said The Sky, Nurko and more
Roxy Broadway
8/10 – Live Jazz & Open Jam
8/11 – Roxy Bluegrass Jam
8/12 – Lowfive
8/12 – Welcome Back, Rocky Burning and more
8/13 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Gary Givant
8/13 – Grenata Rose
8/13 – Mona Eye-Yoob
8/14 – Bubbles & Bests Brunch: DJ Ginger Perry
Roxy Theatre
8/13 – Peyton Glynn
Seventh Circle Music Collective
8/12 – DUG
Skylark Lounge
8/11 – Street Cats Making Love
8/13 – John Craigie
Summit
8/11 – Pecos & The Rooftops
8/12 – Spider Gang
8/13 – King Lil G
Temple Night Club
8/11 – Luke Andy
8/12 – Dusty Cloud
8/13 – Skepsis & 1991
The Venue
8/10 – Open Stage
8/11 – Saliva
8/12 – Soundbite, Get Lucky and more
8/13 – Stephen Pearcy
Your Mom’s House
8/8 – Tech House Monday
8/10 – Odd Squad Family
8/11 – 75th Anniversary Independence Celebration: Bollywood Party
8/12 – Flourescents, Years Down and more
8/13 – Half Past Midnight, Hämärä and more
8/14 – H.A.G.S, Kid Western and more
8/14 – Xoa, Audiotrope and more