This Week in Concerts – 6LACK, Nine Inch Nails, The Killers, and More

This week in concerts, Nine Inch Nails plays two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Killers come to Ball Arena and 6LACK comes to Temple Night Club Labor Day Weekend. Looking for a show a little less intense and more relaxing? Check out Jack Johnson with Ziggy Marley at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre for one of their two-night shows or Black Box’s ’80s Night hosted by Brisco Jones. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

8/31 – The Killers

9/2 – Jael

9/2 – Banda MS

8/30 – Electronic Tuesdays: Seppam Grymetyme and more

9/1 – Oomah, Messea and more

9/1 – KMG Takeover: Tuurps, Adrenalit and more

9/2 – Smigonaut, Ovoid and more

9/2 – ’80s Classics hosted by Brisco Jones

9/3 – Motifv, Parkbreezy

9/3 – Trisicloplox, Sectra and more

9/1 – River Spell, Splendid Blend

9/2 – Sly Tha Deuce, Manifest and more

9/3 – Grady Spencer and The Work, Plain Faraday

9/4 – David Ramirez, Our Violet Room and more

9/1 – Midnight. Blue, Lyle

9/3 – The Orchestrator

8/31 – Morsel, Armchair Boogie and more

9/1 – Meso, Super Future and more

9/1 – Dogs in a Pile

9/2 – Purple Party

9/3 – Aztrogrizz, The Franchise and more

9/3 – Richie Hawtin, Sama Abdulhadi

9/4 – George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville and more

9/3 – Bass Ops: Gravedgr

8/29 – Flatirons Jazz Orchestra

8/30 – Rico Jones, Alex Heffron and more

9/1 – Ken Walker Sextet

9/2 – Adam Bodie Sextet

9/3 – Denver Video Game Jazz All Stars

8/29 – Sammy Hagar & The Circle, George Thorogood and more

8/31 – Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley

9/1 – Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley

8/29 – Astronoid, Ghosts of Glaciers and more

9/1 – Cryptic Witch, Vandhali and more

9/2 – A Place For Owls, A Mouthful of Thunder and more

9/3 – Parker Millsap, Caroline Spence and more

9/4 – William Prince, Shawn Hess and more

8/30 – Open Mic

9/2 – Tamara

9/4 – Rude Girl Revue, Skank Williams and more

9/2 – Sasha Alex Sloan, Jessi Murph Slimdan

9/4 – The Get Up Kids, Sparta

9/2 – The Great Divide

8/29 – Vlad Gershevich

8/30 – Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich

8/31 – Diana Castro

9/4 – Swamp Molly

8/31 – Tantric, Smile Empty Souls and more

9/1 – The Stephen Lear Band, Adam Stigall and more

9/2 – Innoss’B

9/3 – Tanner Burch, Phil Miller

9/1 – Matthew and The Arrogant Sea, Field Division and more

9/2 – Ritmo, Cascabel and more

9/3 – Phthisis, Angelic Desolation and more

8/30 – Cults, Reptaliens and more

8/31 – Creeping Death, 200 Stab Wounds and more

9/1 – Foothills Animal Shelter Benefit: Certain Punishment, Limbwreker and more

9/2 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

9/3 – Synthwave Saturday Night: Bob Sync, DJ Tower Power and more

8/29 – Indie 102.3 Local Meetup: The Patient Zeros

8/30 – BLK Odyssy, Elimaral Sol

8/31 – Taper’s Choice

9/1 – Subb Theory Takeover: Quark, Nyquist and more

9/2 – Corrupt UK, Vlare and more

9/3 – Dance System, Typeone and more

9/4 – Phish Preparty: Aviators, Members of Great Blue and more

9/4 – Lebeau, Hawlee and more

8/31 – North Missippi Allstars, Uncle Jesse

9/1 – RiverWhyless, Heavy Diamond Ring

9/2 – Amy Helm, The Hardly Nevers

9/3 – Evanoff, Trent Campbell

9/4 – Gamelan Tunas Mekar, Leela Dance Collective

8/29 – Meltt, Jr. Rabbit

8/30 – Black Flak and The Nightmare Fighters, Totem Pocket and more

9/1 – Cista Vinum, Random Temple and more

9/2 – Connor Terrones, Ghost Tapes and more

9/3 – Bury Mia, Ipecac and more

9/4 – Remedy, Dead Man’s Alibi and more

9/1 – F**ked Up

9/3 – Potato Pirates

8/31 – DJ

8/31 – The Ryan Fourt Trio

9/1 – The Harold Summey Trio

9/2 – John Gunther Quartet

9/3 – John Gunther Quartet

9/4 – Dave Devine

9/1 – Shawn Eckles, Casey Russell

9/2 – Tmule, Floodgate Operators

9/3 – DJ A-L

9/4 – Jacob Tobey

9/2 – Idkhow, Joywave and more

9/3 – Mom Jeans., Free Throw and more

9/4 – Echo & The Bunnymen, Cayucas

8/31 – Space Orphan

9/3 – Eric “Benny” Bloom

9/4 – Bey Night: A B’Day Tribute to The Queen Bey

9/3 – Emo Night Brooklyn

8/29 – The Black Crowes, The Texas Gentlemen

8/30 – In This Moment, Ice Nine Kills and more

8/31 – Zedd, Matoma and more

9/1 – Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, JD McPherson

9/2 – Nine Inch Nails, Yves Tumor

9/3 – Nine Inch Nails. Yves Tumor

9/4 – Kidz Bop Live 2022

8/30 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

8/31 – Live Jazz Jam

9/1 – DJ Open Decks

9/1 – DJ Open Decks

9/3 – World’s Worst, The Red Scare and more

9/4 – Denial of Life, The Runts and more

9/1 – Dry Ice, Roseville and more

9/3 – Zealot, Rowboat

9/1 – The Score & Dreamers

9/2 – Bad Bunny Dance Night

9/3 – Kany Garcia

9/1 – Eden Prince

9/2 – Kastra

9/3 – Regard

9/4 – 6lack

8/31 – Open Stage Denver

9/3 – Legion of Arts 15th Anniversary Showcase

8/29 – Assumed Occupancy

8/30 – Hometown Heroes: House and Techno Party

8/31 – The Higgs, Splendid Blend

9/1 – Launch: Deep Space Disco, No Signal and more

9/2 – Dezza, Mike Remedy and more

9/3 – Denver EDM Friends: Open Deck

9/3 – Phish Dick’s After Party: Off World Vehicle

9/4 – Wake N’ Bake Sessions: Jack Flash Music, Mosi Bomani and more