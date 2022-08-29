This Week in Concerts – 6LACK, Nine Inch Nails, The Killers, and More

This week in concerts, Nine Inch Nails plays two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Killers come to Ball Arena and 6LACK comes to Temple Night Club Labor Day Weekend. Looking for a show a little less intense and more relaxing? Check out Jack Johnson with Ziggy Marley at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre for one of their two-night shows or Black Box’s ’80s Night hosted by Brisco Jones. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
8/31 – The Killers
Bar Standard
9/2 – Jael
Bellco Theatre
9/2 – Banda MS
The Black Box
8/30 – Electronic Tuesdays: Seppam Grymetyme and more
9/1 – Oomah, Messea and more
9/1 – KMG Takeover: Tuurps, Adrenalit and more
9/2 – Smigonaut, Ovoid and more
9/2 – ’80s Classics hosted by Brisco Jones
9/3 – Motifv, Parkbreezy
9/3 – Trisicloplox, Sectra and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
9/1 – River Spell, Splendid Blend
9/2 – Sly Tha Deuce, Manifest and more
9/3 – Grady Spencer and The Work, Plain Faraday
9/4 – David Ramirez, Our Violet Room and more
The Bluebird Theater
9/1 – Midnight. Blue, Lyle
9/3 – The Orchestrator
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
8/31 – Morsel, Armchair Boogie and more
9/1 – Meso, Super Future and more
9/1 – Dogs in a Pile
9/2 – Purple Party
9/3 – Aztrogrizz, The Franchise and more
9/3 – Richie Hawtin, Sama Abdulhadi
9/4 – George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville and more
Club Vinyl
9/3 – Bass Ops: Gravedgr
Dazzle
8/29 – Flatirons Jazz Orchestra
8/30 – Rico Jones, Alex Heffron and more
9/1 – Ken Walker Sextet
9/2 – Adam Bodie Sextet
9/3 – Denver Video Game Jazz All Stars
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
8/29 – Sammy Hagar & The Circle, George Thorogood and more
8/31 – Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley
9/1 – Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley
Globe Hall
8/29 – Astronoid, Ghosts of Glaciers and more
9/1 – Cryptic Witch, Vandhali and more
9/2 – A Place For Owls, A Mouthful of Thunder and more
9/3 – Parker Millsap, Caroline Spence and more
9/4 – William Prince, Shawn Hess and more
Goosetown Tavern
8/30 – Open Mic
9/2 – Tamara
9/4 – Rude Girl Revue, Skank Williams and more
The Gothic Theatre
9/2 – Sasha Alex Sloan, Jessi Murph Slimdan
9/4 – The Get Up Kids, Sparta
The Grizzly Rose
9/2 – The Great Divide
Herb’s Hideout
8/29 – Vlad Gershevich
8/30 – Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich
8/31 – Diana Castro
9/4 – Swamp Molly
Herman’s Hideaway
8/31 – Tantric, Smile Empty Souls and more
9/1 – The Stephen Lear Band, Adam Stigall and more
9/2 – Innoss’B
9/3 – Tanner Burch, Phil Miller
Hi-Dive
9/1 – Matthew and The Arrogant Sea, Field Division and more
9/2 – Ritmo, Cascabel and more
9/3 – Phthisis, Angelic Desolation and more
HQ
8/30 – Cults, Reptaliens and more
8/31 – Creeping Death, 200 Stab Wounds and more
9/1 – Foothills Animal Shelter Benefit: Certain Punishment, Limbwreker and more
9/2 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
9/3 – Synthwave Saturday Night: Bob Sync, DJ Tower Power and more
Larimer Lounge
8/29 – Indie 102.3 Local Meetup: The Patient Zeros
8/30 – BLK Odyssy, Elimaral Sol
8/31 – Taper’s Choice
9/1 – Subb Theory Takeover: Quark, Nyquist and more
9/2 – Corrupt UK, Vlare and more
9/3 – Dance System, Typeone and more
9/4 – Phish Preparty: Aviators, Members of Great Blue and more
9/4 – Lebeau, Hawlee and more
Levitt Pavilion Denver
8/31 – North Missippi Allstars, Uncle Jesse
9/1 – RiverWhyless, Heavy Diamond Ring
9/2 – Amy Helm, The Hardly Nevers
9/3 – Evanoff, Trent Campbell
9/4 – Gamelan Tunas Mekar, Leela Dance Collective
Lost Lake
8/29 – Meltt, Jr. Rabbit
8/30 – Black Flak and The Nightmare Fighters, Totem Pocket and more
9/1 – Cista Vinum, Random Temple and more
9/2 – Connor Terrones, Ghost Tapes and more
9/3 – Bury Mia, Ipecac and more
9/4 – Remedy, Dead Man’s Alibi and more
Marquis Theater
9/1 – F**ked Up
9/3 – Potato Pirates
Meow Wolf
8/31 – DJ
Nocturne
8/31 – The Ryan Fourt Trio
9/1 – The Harold Summey Trio
9/2 – John Gunther Quartet
9/3 – John Gunther Quartet
9/4 – Dave Devine
Number Thirty Eight
9/1 – Shawn Eckles, Casey Russell
9/2 – Tmule, Floodgate Operators
9/3 – DJ A-L
9/4 – Jacob Tobey
The Ogden Theatre
9/2 – Idkhow, Joywave and more
9/3 – Mom Jeans., Free Throw and more
9/4 – Echo & The Bunnymen, Cayucas
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
8/31 – Space Orphan
9/3 – Eric “Benny” Bloom
9/4 – Bey Night: A B’Day Tribute to The Queen Bey
The Oriental Theater
9/3 – Emo Night Brooklyn
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
8/29 – The Black Crowes, The Texas Gentlemen
8/30 – In This Moment, Ice Nine Kills and more
8/31 – Zedd, Matoma and more
9/1 – Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, JD McPherson
9/2 – Nine Inch Nails, Yves Tumor
9/3 – Nine Inch Nails. Yves Tumor
9/4 – Kidz Bop Live 2022
Roxy Broadway
8/30 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
8/31 – Live Jazz Jam
9/1 – DJ Open Decks
Seventh Circle Music Collective
9/3 – World’s Worst, The Red Scare and more
9/4 – Denial of Life, The Runts and more
Skylark Lounge
9/1 – Dry Ice, Roseville and more
9/3 – Zealot, Rowboat
Summit
9/1 – The Score & Dreamers
9/2 – Bad Bunny Dance Night
9/3 – Kany Garcia
Temple Night Club
9/1 – Eden Prince
9/2 – Kastra
9/3 – Regard
9/4 – 6lack
The Venue
8/31 – Open Stage Denver
9/3 – Legion of Arts 15th Anniversary Showcase
Your Mom’s House
8/29 – Assumed Occupancy
8/30 – Hometown Heroes: House and Techno Party
8/31 – The Higgs, Splendid Blend
9/1 – Launch: Deep Space Disco, No Signal and more
9/2 – Dezza, Mike Remedy and more
9/3 – Denver EDM Friends: Open Deck
9/3 – Phish Dick’s After Party: Off World Vehicle
9/4 – Wake N’ Bake Sessions: Jack Flash Music, Mosi Bomani and more