The Common Collective Hosts Block Party for One Year Anniversary

In celebration of their one-year anniversary, The Common Collective held a block party on Aug. 6 in the St. John’s Cathedral parking lot, just down the street from their storefront. Businesses along 13th St. collaborated with the store to bring not only fashion but music, food and activities for a fun-filled Saturday.

The Common Collective, started by 303 Magazine Contributor Tristan Bego, is an inclusive, vintage clothing store that supports local artists and fashion vendors so that shoppers can feel confident in their style. Its mission as a store is “making sustainable, Black-owned, woman-owned, gender neutral business, the common.” With help from her partner, Jenny Neal, and their 14 small businesses, the Collective has been a successful addition to 13th St.

Each of the vendors were hand selected by Bego and Neal for the event. Many were current vendors who sell with the Collective and others periodically set up shop at the weekly 13th Ave Flea. In total, over 20 vendors showed up with vintage clothing, handmade jewelry, candles, plants, bags, shoes, art and more.

Throughout the day, shoppers got the opportunities to participate in events, such as yoga led by Black Swan. Neighbors of The Common Collective, Wax Trax Records and Your Mom’s House, also set up a booth for live performances from Los Alcos, Faceless Ones and Caspr, with music put on by DJ MnM, DJWITHY, and House of Flora. Taco Martin and Biker Jim’s Hot Dogs set up stations for food and drinks. To commemorate their anniversary, the Common Collective team also set up balloons and a sign for attendees to take photos with.

The high temps during the day didn’t dampen the public’s spirits as they shopped, danced, ate, drank, and celebrated with the vendors from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“They’re still here, they’re dancing with us, I love that they’re still supporting us,” Bego said. “We made it happen. I’m super proud, super happy, super grateful.”

Because of the success of their anniversary party, Bego and Neal are planning to host a similar event in the future and potentially run a block party every month in the same location.

