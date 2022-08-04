Our Favorite Looks at Underground Music Showcase 2022

The Underground Music Showcase (UMS) made its annual three-day appearance in Denver this past weekend. During one of the most anticipated music events in the Mile High City – bringing over 300 live musical performances – attendees dressed to impress.

Denverites filled the streets of Broadway crowding local venues and outdoor stages with fashion-forward and festival-ready outfits. After more than a year of the pandemic, it was amazing to see huge crowds of people not only engage with each other but use fashion to create camaraderie.

While the weekend focused on music, this year’s UMS proved clothing elevates attitudes in an electric atmosphere. While comfort was a priority in this weekend’s fashion trends, confidence reigned through the streets.

Coordinating outfits for a music festival shouldn’t feel impossible There’s a balance between looking stylish and remaining authentic to your own style. 303 Magazine compiled a guide on some of our favorite looks from over the weekend that will inspire UMS attendees for next year and festivals to come.

All photography by Roxanna Carrasco.