Kiss My Uterass — Local Clothing Brand Rooted in Women’s Empowerment

On May 6, many gathered at an impromptu march at the Denver capitol building after Supreme Court documents were leaked declaring the possibility of an overturn of Roe vs. Wade (which later was confirmed on June 24). The march consisted of many members of the Denver community coming together to fight for women’s rights. One of them was Borumba Fofana, founder of a new brand for which this plight was personal.

Meet a brand that celebrates the strength and resilience of women: Kiss My Uterass.

Fofana knew she would be attending the march, but was unsure whether or not to bring items from her brand. In the end, she packed a wagon full of Kiss My Uterass merchandise and headed out the door to participate.

The wagon – full of hoodies, tees and totes with the words “Kiss My Uterass” printed on them – sold out within 3 hours of Fofana being at the march.

The battle for women’s rights is not a new challenge and is not a new fight. Women have been taking up the charge for a century. Having spent many years studying women’s health, Fofana faced the decision of going to medical school or pursuing the creation of her own business.

The decision to create Kiss My Uterass was not an easy one. Fofana is the first generation of her family to be born in the United States, as her parents come from West Africa.

Fofana emphasized the pressure the circumstances put on her choice, “achieving and trying to make sure you make your parent’s dream of coming to the States worth it, was a big thing for me,” she explained.

Her work in women’s health adds a level of depth to her business. When the rumblings of the overturn of Roe vs. Wade first started occurring, “I started thinking about what I could do with the resources that I had. Women’s health, women’s issues and sisterhood have always been at the forefront of my mind and my every day,” she said.

Fofana is currently working as a medical assistant but wanted to further expand on how she could give back to the community. In fact, one of the pillars of her brand is expansion since “this business is about being fearful but still doing it anyways. It is doing what is best for you,” she explained.

This propelled her to decide to forgo medical school and instead pursue her brand. “I felt like I was doing med school for my parents and not for myself,” she added.

Fofana’s decision was challenging for her but further exemplified how her brand is rooted in honesty and intention.

“Kiss My Uterass has been a really healing opportunity for me and has helped me find my voice, as well as other women. The main point of the business is to help bring awareness to the unapologetic voice of the women around me.”

For Fofana, her business is not only about sales. Her short-term goals rely heavily on connecting with the Denver community. Another one of the brand’s pillars is giving back to society. On their site, 50% of all EF YOU, THANK YOU TOTE BAG orders are donated to abortionfunds.org.

“All of us have different reasons as to why we are championing the voices of women. So, I would love to create a space to have a conversation, essentially, about what it means to be a woman today,” she explained.

Providing a forum where everyone can express themselves serves as a reminder that despite our differences, we are all connected. Therefore, Kiss My Uterass has been built on intention and ensuring women consistently tap into inspiring and utilizing their feminine energy.

“Honor the season you are in, good or bad. Do what you can with what you have and take it day by day,” she concluded.

Kiss My Uterass merchandise is being auctioned at the Prism Awards on August 20, the annual gala of One Colorado honors people and groups that have significantly improved the lives of LGBTQ Coloradans and their families. Products are also available through the Kiss My Uterass online storefront.

All photos courtesy of Kiss My Uterass.