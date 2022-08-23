Just Announced – GRiZ Returning to Denver with ‘Another World’

Denver-based DJ GRiZ has announced the return of ‘Another World’, a two-day event at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield on October 28 and 29. Halloween weekend is only a few months away but plan now for a blend of electronic, trip-hop, dubstep, glitch-hop and future funk. This year’s edition of “Another World” is set to be an immersive experience with GRiZ performing both sets “In The Round” with help from bass and Denver-based DJs.

The two-night affair kicks off with a bass-heavy lineup. On Friday, the experimental bass musician MIZE and rising Alabama-based bass DJ Black Carl! are due to warm the crowd up with a bass that’s sure to buzz. On day two, fans can expect a different vibe with female trap producer Rossy with Denver-based twin DJ duo MZG opening the show. Headline performances by GRiZ both nights are expected to give fans an immersive experience with a twist to the “Another World” set.

In the past, GRiZ has shown Colorado incredible love with his show-stopping performances at Red Rocks and more. However, the past few years at the 1stBank Center have allowed the DJ to throw epic shows with huge production value that other venues cannot offer. GRiZ has accomplished remarkable new milestones including selling out consecutive nights for bespoke events ‘Space Camp’ at Virginia’s 11,000-capacity Hampton Coliseum and ‘GRiZMAS’ at Detroit’s 4,800-capacity Masonic Temple. With a past trend of selling out within hours, the unprecedented demand for one of electronic’s most celebrated artists continues.

Continuing his safety efforts, GRiZ announced his harm prevention and drug safety program — the Harmony Project. The program was created in partnership with Dance Safe and Good Night Out Vancouver. The program debuted at ‘GRiZMAS In July’ and aligns with his mission to spread positivity on and off the dance floor.

Pre-sale tickets for GRiZ’s upcoming ‘Another World’ shows at 1stBank Center are available this Thursday, August 17, at 10 AM MDT at axs.com.