Camp Bae Day Returns This October To Celebrate Friendship, Self-Love and Confidence

Camp Bae Day, an overnight camp experience that brings to life your ideal childhood camp dreams, is set to return this October. The camp is hosted by Bad Bettie Project, Colorado Girl Gang and GRL PWRD Events. After an incredibly successful gathering last September and after two videos on the Bad Bettie Project’s TikTok page went viral, the camp is back for the fall and slated to be bigger and better than ever.

Following last’s years camp, the organizations let out a survey of everyone’s experience. Results lead to one conclusion – the camp needed to return for another year.

“Everyone had great things to say and the general consensus was that we absolutely had to do this again,” Lauren Carter, executive director of Camp Bae Day and executive director of Bad Bettie Project, said.

This year, the camp will commence from October 7 through October 9 at YMCA Camp Shady Brook in Deckers with an emphasis on celebrating philanthropy, creating new friendships and continuing inclusivity for women, gender-queer and non-binary individuals. Camp Bae Day also aims to ensure that the campground is even more accessible. The event now includes rides around the venue for increased accessibility for those that may need it.

Camp Bae Day will offer an all-inclusive experience with an array of workshops, day-camp activities, happy hours, hair braiding and more. Campers can also take part in an oxygen lounge – perfect for those altitude changes. If you are feeling a bit bougie, you can also get in on the VIP experience, which offers luggage service, mini champagne to imbibe on at your arrival, a VIP lounge and more.

You can also get your party on during a 70’s-themed prom event during the weekend. So make sure you bring your best 70’s outfit and be ready to boogie. No worries if you aren’t able to bring a vibing fit, as Camp Bae Day will have you covered with accessories and items to create an outfit for the evening.

The camp aims to foster friendships, which tends to be more difficult as an adult. To mediate these issues, the camp will continue to offer small group cabin interactions to lessen to pressure in large group activities. And if you are worried about making friends in your age range at camp, don’t be. Campers from 21 years old to 60 and up make up the community of attendees.

“We have a large presence of people in all different kinds of generations,” Carter said. “Everybody is welcome.”

Even though the camp is more of a glamping-style event, there will still be no cell service in the area, giving camp goers a more fully immersed and unplugged adventure.

The best part of Camp Bae Day? It raises funds for the Bad Bettie Project. The project is a nonprofit organization that supports connecting and empowering millennial women, trans women, non-binary individuals and trans men as other marginalized groups that might be in financial despair. Bad Bettie Project has a New York chapter, a Maryland chapter and, of course, a Colorado chapter.

Passes range from $100 to $330 and tickets can be purchased here. Tickets will only be available until August 31. As always, you can also purchase an Angel Ticket that allows another individual to attend the camp even if they don’t have the means to pay for the experience. If you want to contribute to Bad Bettie Project and the Emergency Bettie Fund, you can donate here.

Camp Bae Day will be located at YMCA Camp Shady Brook at 8716 S. Y Camp Rd. in Deckers, Colorado.

All photography by Breezy Ritter Photography.