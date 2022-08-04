Grab Your Tartan for the 58th Annual Colorado Scottish Festival

Ever wanted to visit the Highlands of Scotland without leaving Colorado? Starting this weekend, the 58th Annual Colorado Scottish Festival commences with a taste of all that Scottish culture has to offer.

The festival, hosted by St. Andrew Society of Colorado, will span from August 6 through August 7 for a two-day dive into kilts, haggis, Highland games and more. The event – which will be held at Citizen’s Park – will offer a full lineup of cultural experiences to bring you closer to Scottish traditions, history and maybe even a touch of fantasy.

Festival goers will encounter performances from pipe bands, Highland and Irish dancing, a chance to find your genealogical history and family tartan, historic re-enactments from Renaissance Scots Living History and of course a full Highlands Games competition. Attendees can also take part in whisky tastings, bites from food vendors and brews in a beer tent.

Throughout the weekend the festival will be auctioning off a bottle of Clan Fraser Reserve Whisky signed by Diana Gabaldon, the author of the Outlander book series and the Outlander television series. And if you aren't able to snag the bottle, dinna fash as you can also shop from a variety of vendors bringing Celtic goods, crafts, arts and whisky. If you are a true fan of all things Scotland and the hit series Outlander , the Colorado Scottish Festival is the place for you.

Day passes to the event are $15 per adult and $10 per child ages five through 12, as well as seniors, military and first responders. Weekend passes are $25 per adult and $15 per child ages five through 12, as well as seniors, military and first responders. Passes can be purchased here. You can also volunteer for the festival by registering here or emailing [email protected]

The Colorado Scottish Festival will be located at Citizen’s Park, 5401 W. 22nd Ave. in Edgewater. The festival will be held on August 6, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on August 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the festival, check here

All photography courtesy of The Colorado Scottish Festival.