Things To Do In And Around Denver This Weekend: 07/27 – 07/31

Summer is flying by, but Denver is definitely making the most of the season. Whether you’re looking to explore the Denver art scene, vibe at Downtown Wine Bar or enjoy some rooftop music sets, we’ve got a roundup of the city’s best events to end your July on a high note.

Wednesday, July 27

Sunday Vinyl Flight Night

When: July 27, 5-1o PM

Where: Sunday Vinyl, 1803 16th Street, Denver

Cost: $45

The Lowdown: Hosted every Wednesday, the downtown wine bar pairs a musical artist or genre with a carefully curated flight of five wines. This week will feature the sounds of hip-hip duo Run the Jewels with Ooh La La Vino. More information here.

Sofar Sounds

When: July 27, 7:30 PM

Where: TBA

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Enjoy an intimate concert in unique venues across the city. This week’s show will be in the Santa Fe Arts District, with the address revealed 36 hours prior to the event. Find out more here.

60 Minutes in Space

When: July 27, 7 PM

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Explore the solar system with space scientists discussing rocket launches, astronomy, and breaking space news. More information can be found here.

Sparkling Wine Tasting and Popcorn Pairing

When: July 27, 5 PM

Where: Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake Street #120, Denver

Cost: $49

The Lowdown: Taste all things sweet, salty, and savory at Blanchard Family Wines, pairing four sparkling wines with a variety of popcorn flavors for the perfect date night activity. Reserve your spot here.

Passport to Happiness

When: July 20 – September 5

Where: All Little Man Ice Cream locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Free ice cream for a year? Sign us up. Pick up a passport at any Little Man Ice Cream or sister location to start collecting stamps for a chance to win.

Thursday, July 28

Vinyl Thursdays

When: July 28, 6-9 PM

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Denver’s vinyl king Ryan Dykstra hosts summer dance party at Zeppelin Station, and he is bringing all the vibes.

Avanti Summer Movie Series

When: July 28, 9-11 PM

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Grab a lawn chair and some New Belgium Smash Seltzer for this week’s screening of the horror classic The Shining, projected on their 30 ft movie screen.

HIIT + Flow on the Turf

When: July 28, 6:30 PM

Where: Cohesion Brewing Company, 3851 Steele St Unit 1388

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Join SweatNET Denver and Fit Collective for a Silent Disco style workout featuring 30 minutes of HIIT and 30 minutes of yoga. Reserve your spot here.

Bluegrass Thursdays

When: July 28, 7-9:30 PM

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Enjoy some ciders, snacks, and live music featuring the band The High Water Line. More information here.

Denver’s Street Art & Graffiti: Unplugged + Chocolate Tasting

When: July 28, 5-7 PM

Where: Central Market, 2669 Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: $28

The Lowdown: Take a walking tour of RiNo’s known and hidden art gems, exploring the art-filled alleyways of the neighborhood while stopping for a few drinks along the way. More information here.

Friday, July 29

Secret Little House Party at The Banshee House

When: July 29, 6PM

Where: The Banshee House, 2715 Larimer St

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Check out the popular RiNo event space for DJ Set’s from local artists Shannon Von Kelly and Collin McKenna. For updates, find them on Instagram.

Underground Music Showcase

When: July 29-31

Where: Broadway // 6th Ave to Alameda, Denver

Cost: $50-100

The Lowdown: The popular music festival is back with three days of music along South Broadway. Purchase tickets here.

Street Food Social

When: July 29, 5-9 PM

Where: Belmar District, 439 S Upham St, Lakewood

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Head to Downtown Lakewood for live music, local drinks, and a selection of over 20 food vendors and food trucks. More information here.

B Side Music Fridays

When: July 29, 7 PM

Where: MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street, Denver

Cost: $30

The Lowdown: The annual rooftop music series continues this week with their Teen Night, featuring performances by Undissassembled, Deadpan, and Indecisive. Teens get in free with a valid state or school ID.

Colorado Day Whiskey Tasting

When: July 29, 3-7 p.m. & July 30, 4-7 p.m.

Where: State 38 Distilling, 400 Corporate Cir B, Golden

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Golden’s State 38 Distilling is releasing an exclusive Whiskey in honor of Colorado Day, and celebrating with a special tasting event.

Summer Jazz Concert at Union Hall

When: July 29, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St, Suite 144, Denver

Cost: $16

The Lowdown: Jazz up your Friday night at Union Hall with the sounds of The Splifftet – a group of a 6 jazz performers. Find out more here.

Saturday, July 30

Yoga at Convergence Station

When: July 30, 9 a.m.

Where: MeowWolf, 1338 1st Street, Denver,

Cost: $35

The Lowdown: Combine a live DJ set with an all-levels yoga class inside The Perplexiplex at Convergence Station to kickstart your Saturday morning. Get tickets here.

Denver Wine Walk

When: July 30, 4-6 p.m.

Where: LeRoux, 1510 16th Street, Denver

Cost: $99

The Lowdown: Drink your way through Downtown while sampling carefully curated wines and bites at three local restaurants. Get tickets here.

Unreal Garden

When: July 30, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Verse Immersive, 500 16th Street Mall #261, Denver

Cost: $13.99 – $29.99

The Lowdown: Step inside a holographic world at this immersive, augmented reality adventure. Get tickets here.

Art Park Menagerie

When: July 30, 1-4 p.m.

Where: RiNo Art Park, 1900 35th Street, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: In partnership with Alto Gallery and RedLine Contemporary Art Center, RiNo Art District hosts a day of workshops, open studios, artists meet and greets, and more. More information here.

Dos Luces Brewery Anniversary Party

When: July 30, 12-10 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $45

The Lowdown: The gluten-free brewery is celebrating their fourth anniversary with a number of events, including a special anniversary keg tapping, clay amphora aged beers, vertical tastings and a Slushy Saturday Special. Read more here.

Sunday, July 31

High Tea Party at The Family Jones

When: July 31, 11 a.m.

Where: The Family Jones, 3245 Osage St, Denver

Cost: $120

The Lowdown: Celebrate the return of the distillery’s popular Earl Grey Juniper Jones Gin with cocktails, sweet and savory bites, and tea concoctions. Tickets include three specicialty cocktails and a bottle to take home. Get tickets here.

Free Day at Denver Art Museum

When: July 31

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave. Pkwy. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get free admittance to the Denver Art Museum, just in time for the grand opening of their new Latin America and Contemporary Art exhibit entitled Who tells a tale adds a tail. Find out more about this exhibit and the museums other current offerings here.

Thrift Pop

When: July 31, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Denver Central Market Parking Lot, 2631 Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: Free Admittance

The Lowdown: Check out over 40 premier vintage clothing and collectible vendors every last Sunday of the month in RiNo. Find out more here.

People + Produce

When: July 31, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Tap and Burger Belleview, 4910 S Newport St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Check out the People + Produce Farmers Market weekly at Belleview Station, featuring local produce and goods. Find more information here.

Bottomless Drag Bingo

When: July 31, 11 AM

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St #100, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Cure those Sunday Scaries with a lively drag brunch and bingo, hosted by Shirley Delta Blow! Seats fill up quickly so be sure to arrive early.

Snack Lovers Series

When: July 31, 11 AM – 5 PM

Where: McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Real Food From The Ground Up is making the final stop on their Snack Lovers Series Summer Tour right here in Denver. McGregor Square will be transformed into a snackers paradise, with plant-based snacks, mocktails, games, and a live DJ, encouraging attendees to “Up Their Snack Game.” Learn more here.

You made it all the way to the end! Congrats! We hope this guide was helpful. We worked really hard to put it together and would appreciate any support to help us keep going. Consider donating today and you’ll support our team of local writers.