PopUp Denver Retail Activation Program Opens 5 Businesses on 16th St. Mall

Five new stores are coming to 16th St. Mall as a result of the Downtown Denver Partnership and Denver Economic Development and Opportunity (DEDO) PopUp Denver Program. In efforts to revitalize the area, Tea with Tae, IEM Designs, Travel Posters, Museum for Black Girls and Guerilla Gardens are coming to Downtown Denver, three of which opened on Friday, July 1.

“The PopUp Denver program made this dream of a physical store a reality much sooner than expected,” said Taelor O’Dorisio, owner of Tea with Tae. “We couldn’t be more thankful for the PopUp Denver Program and all that it has done to support our small, woman-owned business.”

The program offers the opportunity for chosen retailers to operate a popup free of base rent for a minimum of three months. Retailers pay operating expenses but are afforded the flexibility to focus on their business instead of paying high rent prices in Denver’s growing economic atmosphere. The program’s goal is to renew 16th St. Mall while paving the way for retailers to hopefully occupy the space permanently.

“The PopUp Denver Program brings additional visibility to our brand and elevates the opportunity to reach new customers,” said Blair and Lauri Hamill, owners of Travel Posters. “We are very excited to embark on our first flagship retail store in Denver. Three new product lines are set to release with our grand opening.”

16th St. Mall experienced a decline in business over the recent years due to increased crime and the takeover of commercial businesses and chains. PopUp Denver aims to attract locals back to the area with small businesses that have new offerings. The program hopes to be a catalyst for growth that will set an example for Denver and other metropolitan areas nationwide.

“Programs like Popup Denver are crucial in the Partnership’s mission to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship that drives the economic opportunity for all,” said Kourtny Garrett, President & CEO, Downtown Denver Partnership. “We’re excited to see a diverse base of local businesses get the opportunity to transform 16th Street Mall storefronts and offer unique experiences, flavors, and so much more to downtown visitors and residents.”

The first three businesses opened on July 1. Tea with Tae is located at 700 16th St. Mall, IEM Designs is located at 640 16th St Mall, and Travel Posters is located at 303 16th St. Mall.