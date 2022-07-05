Memorable Outfits at Denver’s PrideFest

Denver PrideFest took the streets again for their first fully in-person festivities since 2019. To make up for the lost time and opportunity to compile spectacular outfits, the Denver community showed up in their most outstanding looks.

Following a difficult few years with the pandemic, this year’s PrideFest brought joy and celebration to the heart of the Mile High City. On the weekend of June 25-26, the community came together to celebrate Pride. Throughout the weekend, the streets were filled with Coloradans beaming with happiness.

PrideFest is built on the premise of welcoming every individual in the community and creating an inclusive and fun event for Coloradans to express themselves. Across the country, Pride is celebrated throughout the month of June to acknowledge and continue the fight for equality for the LGBTQIA+ community. Denver’s PrideFest has been a staple event for locals for years and continues to grow.

The community came together wearing their best statement pieces to show off their looks. It was almost impossible to find two individuals wearing the same outfit. Everyone displayed their own style through colorful clothing and accessories representing Pride.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

From food vendors and floats to live music, the weekend was quite the celebration. The parade covered 14 blocks of Colfax Avenue from Cheesman Park to Civic Center.

Headliners Betty Who, Kylie Sonique Love, Cazwell, Yvie Oddly and Silky Nutmeg Ganache shared their experiences with the crowd filled with members of the LGBTQIA+ community, allies and Coloradans alike.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

People of all ages came together to celebrate, from the little ones to those ones that have celebrated Pride from day one.

During the weekend, Denver was scattered with color and the street was filled with individuals expressing themselves through their style.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Alongside powerful speakers sharing their stories and the opportunity for local vendors to give back, this year’s PrideFest gave people the creative freedom to dress in their own unique outfits and celebrate love. While Pride Month has come to a close, every day is a celebration of Pride and not only the progress that has been made in acceptance but the continued effort to achieve equal opportunity for LGBTQIA+ Americans.

All photography by Jackson Davis.