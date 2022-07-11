Menswear Brand INHERENT Hosts Event to Support Men’s Emotional Wellness

Colorado Springs-based brand INHERENT combines fashion and mental health to equip masc-identifying individuals with the resources they need to be successful. The Collective, an annual event hosted by the brand on July 30 at Kinship Landing, brings men in the community together to build connections and focus on their emotional wellness.

INHERENT attended New York Fashion Week in addition to showing a collection at Denver Fashion Week, making a name for themselves in the fashion community. The brand currently operates out of a storefront in Colorado Springs but plans to expand as it continues to grow. Shortly after launching the clothing brand with elevated menswear collections, founder Taylor Draper launched The Foundation by INHERENT. Alongside Andrew Perkett, INHERENT Foundation President, the brand expanded to create an outlet for men to address, discuss and manage their mental health.

The Foundation offers several settings for men in the community to get involved, network and develop the resources they need to be successful – fashionably and emotionally. From monthly Huddles and Forums to The Collective, INHERENT is constantly promoting mental wellness among men. This upcoming Collective event will continue to foster The Foundation’s mission.

“We’ve seen men defy the status quo of what it means to ‘be a man’ and receive help for the first time in their lives,” said Perkett. “We’re currently paying for ten men to receive professional resources as well as running our own in-house counseling.”

In continuing to raise awareness, the INHERENT team aims to give back by helping more men in the community come to terms with their emotional wellbeing. They find that these events simultaneously uplift the progress of the men who are benefitting from INHERENT’s resources and mission.

“We believe this is worth celebrating. A lot of times when it comes to improving ourselves, we don’t take the time to celebrate how far we’ve come, and we want this event to provide that for the people in our community,” Perkett said.

Join INHERENT in building support for men’s mental wellness on July 30 at the Kinship Landing. The event will last from 3-9:30 and feature live music, food, games and a fashion show. The event is free and open to everyone.