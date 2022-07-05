New Denver App Takes Date Nights To a New Level

Date nights are essential. Whether a spontaneous night out with a significant other or a planned night out with friends, setting an actual date on the calendar to enjoy the Mile High City is important. But deciding where to go isn’t always easy, and can even become an excuse to simply stay home. Date Night, a mobile-based app with a new membership program, is working to change that in Denver. After many months of building relationships with top-rated Denver restaurants, bars, wineries and more, Date Night aims to make finding the next “date night“ location a breeze.

Nevertheless, Date Night does not just offer its members a rotating list of top-rated Denver food and drink experiences to try. The platform aims to save members money by offering exclusive deals only available to its users. “Couples spend over $500 million per year on date nights each year in the Denver Metro Area. With the Date Night mobile app, we funnel these couples to our local business partners who have proven they can offer Date Night members an exceptional experience,” said Date Night founder Jesse Truax.

Since Date Night was founded here in Denver, many of our favorite food and booze options are available. Some of our favorites include Postino, Citizen Rail and Holiday Brewing. While Date Night is known for its exclusive deals on restaurant and food experiences, its discounts and offerings go far beyond food and booze. Date Night offers multiple percentage discounts on local activities or events along the Front Range.

Did we mention that all their partners must receive a Google Rating of 4.2 stars or higher?

When we asked Truax how they maintain such an incredible list of highly-rated and local restaurants, Truax said, “While Date Night requires that all partners have a Google rating of 4.2 or higher, we thoroughly vet our partners, including analyzing partner reviews on Yelp, Facebook, TripAdvisor and OpenTable.” More importantly, Truax told us, “Date Night is a local company, based in Lakewood, which gives us a better perspective when vetting local partners.”

At its core, Date Night aims to connect Denver residents to highly rated food and drink experiences far beyond the Front Range. It is that simple. For readers interested in trying out Date Night, the company offers a free 30-day trial, with no risk and the ability to cancel at any time. Once the trial period is over, Date Night will continue to be accessible through a membership fee of $4.99 (billed monthly) or $39.99 (billed yearly and a 33% savings from the monthly plan). Many of the deals include Buy-One-Get-One-Free, free appetizers or discounted entrees. Think about all the gasoline one can buy with those savings?

“Date nights are meant to be special, whether it’s a romantic date, a night out with friends or spending time with a family member,” Truax added — a sentiment that I am sure we can all agree with at the current moment.

Choosing the right place for a date night can be tricky, especially with the never-ending list of unique places to eat and drink in Denver. However, the team at Date Night is proving to make that decision a little bit easier.