25 Comedy Shows To Check Out In Denver This July

The Denver comedy scene is bringing the heat this July with these 25 can’t miss comedy shows.

Neal Brennan

When: June 30 – July 2

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $35

The Lowdown: Writer, director and comedian Neal Brennan is best known for co-creating Chapelle Show and his role as writer and correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Brennan is currently on the road touring his second comedy special Unacceptable. Get tickets here.

Josh Blue

When: July 1 – 2

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place Greenwood Village

Cost: $28

The Lowdown: Following his recent 3rd place finish on America’s Got Talent, Denver comedy legend Josh Blue is back on the road for his new “As Not Seen on TV” tour. Find out more here.

Cloudy Eyed Comedy

When: July 2, 8, 23

Where: July 2 & 23 @ Jad’s Mile High Smoke, 7667 Washington St, Denver, July 8 @ The Coffee Joint, 1130 Yuma Court, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Enjoy stand-up comedy in Colorado’s first cannabis lounge, hosted by Dylan Kantor. This month’s headliners include Ben Kronberg, Hannah Jones, Derrick Rush and Mo Vida. Get tickets here.

Epic Brewing Open Mic

When: July 4, 11, 18, 25

Where: Epic Brewing, 3001 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Hosted every Monday by local comic Nick Ellis, crack a beer, and maybe even a few jokes, at Epic Brewing’s Comedy Open Mic Night. Sign-ups are available one hour before the show and max out at 40 to 45 comics. Find more information here.

New Talent Night

When: July 5, 12, 19, 26

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $12

The Lowdown: Come see the Denver comedy scenes rising comics as they take the stage at New Talent Night. The showcase, which has launched the careers of many professional comedians, is also notorious for drop-ins, past guests including Dave Chappelle, Josh Blue, and Mike Birbiglia. Find out more here.

Ahmed Ahmed

When: July 7 – 9

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $16-24

The Lowdown: Comedian, actor, and director Ahmed Ahmed has appeared in The Tonight Show, You Don’t Mess With the Zohan, Weeds, and Ironman. He directed the award-winning documentary Just Like Us, and can be seen in Vice’s new documentary Too Soon. Purchase tickets here.

Samuel J. Comroe

When: July 7-9

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place Greenwood Village

Cost: $25-30

The Lowdown: Comedian Samuel J. Comroe has appeared on America’s Got Talent and Conan, and won both Ricky Gervais’ Comedy Competition and The San Francisco Comedy Competition. His comedy focuses largely on his experiences living with Tourettes Syndrome, which he was diagnosed with at six years old. Get tickets here.

RISE Comedy Festival

When: July 7-17

Where: Various locations

Cost: $25-30

The Lowdown: RISE Comedy brings a celebration of Improv, Stand-up and sketch comedy to the Mile High City with their new festival, hosted across two weekends this month. Find more information here.

Hai Comedy

When: July 7, 14, 21, 28

Where: Sushi Hai, 3600 West 32nd Ave, #Ste D, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Join hosts Katie Bowman and Brad Galli for a weekly comedy show in the basement of Sushi Hai. Find out more here.

Queens of Denver Comedy

When: July 9

Where: Blush & Blu, 1526 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Cost: $10-12

The Lowdown: Join the funniest female and fem-identifying comics in Denver for a night of laughs on Colfax. Find out more here.

Kickback Comedy

When: July 13

Where: Call to Arms Brewing, 4526 Tennyson St, Denver

Cost: Free!

The Lowdown: After five years of laughs, join hosts Brad Galli and Katie Bowman for the final Kickback Comedy show with headliner Mo Alexander.

Gianmarco Soresi

When: July 14-16

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Comedian Gianmarco Soresi has performed on Netflix’s Bonding, PBS’s Stories from the Stage, and Amazon’s Comics Watching Comics. His acting career has landed him roles in Hustlers, The Last OG, Blue Bloods, and the upcoming film Here Today alongside Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal. Get tickets here.

Duncan Trussell

When: July 14-16

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $25-30

The Lowdown: Host of The Duncan Trussell Family Hour podcast, comedian Duncan Trussell has appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm, This Is Not Happening, Drunk History, and The Joe Rogan Experience. Find out more here.

Faded Comedy

When: July 15

Where: Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: A monthly Denver reprise of their weekly LA show, comedians David Gborie and Brent Gill bring the best of the best comedy talent from across the country to bring all the laughs. The night starts with a cocktail hour from 6:30 to 8 p.m., followed by the show as well as an after-party. Get tickets here.

The Deadroom: Comedy Without Laughter

When: July 15

Where: Wide Right, 2100 Curtis St, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Hosted by Jeff Stonic and Jacob Jonas, Denver comics go all out to make the audience laugh, while the audience tries their hardest not to laugh. Find out more here.

Punkie Johnson

When: July 15, 16

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place Greenwood Village

Cost: $23

The Lowdown: Before joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2020, comedian Punkie Johnson appeared in Space Force, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers. She can also be seen in the newest season of HBO’s Love Life. Get tickets here.

Rotating Tap Comedy

When: July 20

Where: Denver Improv, 8246 Northfield BLVD Unit 1400, Denver

Cost: $50-100

The Lowdown: Rotating Tap Comedy is combining Denver’s two favorite things – beer and comedy. Denver’s only brewery-based comedy show is taking over Denver Improv this month for a mini beer festival, with special drinks poured by Great Divide Brewing, Chain Reaction Brewing and Empourium Brewing. Find more information here.

The Enigma of Comedy

When: July 21

Where: Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Enigma’s night of comedy returns with Denver’s own Adam Cayton-Holland. Get tickets here.

Laurie Kilmartin

When: July 21 – 23

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place Greenwood Village

Cost: $17-25

The Lowdown: Laurie Kilmartin has performed on CONAN, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Apple TV, Comedy Central and Showtime. Her 2016 special 5 Jokes About My Dead Dad was named one of Vulture’s Top Ten Comedy Specials that year. Find out more here.

Jim Norton

When: July 22, 23

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St, Denver

Cost: $32-82

The Lowdown: Comedian and co-host of SiriusXM’s The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show, Jim Norton has appeared in The Irishmen, Comedy Central’s Call Your Mother, and The Degenerates. His fifth hour comedy special Mouthful of Shame is currently streaming on Netflix. Tickets are available here, with VIP and Meet and Greet packages available.

Sunday Funday

When: July 24

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Beat those Sunday Scaries with host Alec Flynn and this months headliner Sam Tallent. Get tickets here.

Firecracker Comedy

When: July 28

Where: Mashroom Studios, 222 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Join local comedians and known firecrackers Salma Zaky, Gabby Gutierrez-Reed and Kate Strobel for their speakeasy-style show featuring nationally touring headliners. Find out more here.

Eddie Pepitone

When: July 29, 30

Where: Denver Comedy Underground, 1400 N Williams St, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Actor and comedian Eddie Pepitone has been seen on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Chappelle’s Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Sarah Silverman Program. His is known as the “Bitter Buddha” of stand-up, his material a mixture of “social rage and self-doubt.” More information can be found here.

Daniel Tosh

When: July 30

Where: Bellco Theatre, 1100 Stout St, Denver

Cost: Ticket Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Known and loved for his time on Comedy Central’s Tosh.0, comedian Daniel Tosh has released four comedy specials, including the most recent Daniel Tosh: People Pleaser. Tosh is back on tour and headed to Bellco Theatre, tickets are available here.

The Grawlix

When: July 30

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St, Denver,

Cost: TBA

The Lowdown: The Grawlix is a Denver-based comedy trio comprised of Adam Cayton-Holland, Ben Roy and Andrew Orvedahl. Their monthly show features both stand-up and sketch comedy. Find more information here.