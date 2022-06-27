RISE Comedy Announces New Comedy Festival Coming This July

Last week, RISE Comedy announced its plans for the new RISE Comedy Festival, which will take place over two weekends in Denver’s BallPark District from July 7-16, 2022.

“Festivals are a great opportunity to showcase our city and our local comedy scene and gives locals a chance to enjoy talent from all over the U.S.,” said comedian and co-owner of RISE Comedy Nick Armstrong. “We wanted to have a chance to bring more joy and laughter to Denver while showcasing the great comedy scene we have here.”